EDF first-quarter sales jump but core profit outlook capped by outages

·1 min read
Pylon of high-tension electricity power lines close to Electricite de France (EDF) nuclear power plant is pictured in Avoine

PARIS (Reuters) - French state-owned utility EDF's first-quarter sales jumped 61% to 35.58 billion euros ($37.40 billion) on the back of higher power and gas prices but the firm was cautious about its core profit outlook.

It said the increase in sales will only have a limited impact on core earnings as a decline in its nuclear production due to reactor outages will force it to buy power on wholesale markets in a context of high prices.

EDF also said it had no exposure to Russian companies affected by international sanctions but it had suffered an indirect impact via strong commodity market volatility, higher market prices and some tensions on its supply chains.

($1 = 0.9514 euros)

(Reporting by GV De Clercq; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

Recommended Stories

  • Pandora Q1 sales above estimates, raises sales guidance

    "We are very pleased with the strong start to the year delivering record revenue for a first quarter," Chief Executive Alexander Lacik said in a statement. Pandora now expects full-year organic growth to come in between 4% to 6%, versus a previous forecast of 3% to 6%, but said the forecast for 2022 was subject to "elevated uncertainty" due to the conflict in Ukraine, inflation and COVID. It kept its forecast for growth in earnings before interest and tax margin (EBIT) unchanged at 25% to 25.5% despite seeing inflationary pressure and increased costs for energy, transport and raw materials, such as silver and gold.

  • Siemens Healthineers raises 2022 outlook on demand for COVID-19 tests

    U.S.-German medical device maker Siemens Healthineers raised its targets for the 2022 financial year on Wednesday due to increased demand for rapid COVID-19 antigen tests, and reported a rise in second-quarter revenue and earnings. The company said it now expected its diagnostics segment to generate around 1.3 billion euros ($1.37 billion) in revenue with rapid COVID-19 antigen tests, up from some 700 million euros previously. As a result, it expected comparable revenue growth of between 5.5% and 7.5%, up from 3% to 5% previously, and adjusted basic earnings per share of between 2.25 and 2.35 euros, up from 2.18 to 2.30 euros previously.

  • Volkswagen keeps outlook as global network offsets supply chain woes

    FRANKFURT (Reuters) -Volkswagen, Europe's top carmaker, on Wednesday stuck to its outlook for the current year after its global production network helped it offset supply chain disruptions caused by the war in Ukraine and the coronavirus pandemic. Volkswagen said it continued to expect sales to rise 8%-13% and an operating profit margin of 7.0%-8.5% in 2022, pointing to its global network which allowed it to move parts to those regions and brands that needed them most. "As a truly global company, we have extensive production capacities in all major growth and sales markets worldwide," Chief Executive Herbert Diess said in a statement.

  • Largest Indian IPO to Stay Open Saturday for Retail Investors

    (Bloomberg) -- Life Insurance Corp. of India’s initial public offering will take subscriptions even on Saturday, an unusual move aimed at attracting investors including retail buyers for the nation’s biggest share sale.Most Read from BloombergCiti Trader Made Error Behind Flash Crash in Europe StocksRussia Seeks to Annex Occupied Ukraine as Invasion Goals ShiftUkraine Latest: Russia Seeks to Annex Occupied TerritoryAs Putin Gets Desperate, U.S. Should Remember Pearl HarborBiden’s Team Eyes $125,

  • Equinor posts record $18 billion profit as gas prices soar in Europe

    Norway's Equinor reported a record quarterly pretax profit on Wednesday, as the war in Ukraine triggered an energy supply crunch that sent natural gas prices soaring to all-time highs. Adjusted earnings before tax rose to $18 billion in the first quarter, up from a revised $4.1 billion a year earlier, and beating the $17.1 billion predicted in a poll of 25 analysts compiled by Equinor. "Continued capital discipline and cost focus enabled us to deliver very strong financial results and cash flow, strengthening the balance sheet," Chief Executive Officer Anders Opedal said in a statement.

  • Investor pessimism mounts as more Fed rate hikes loom

    Stock market investors are heading into the U.S. Federal Reserve's rate-setting announcement particularly pessimistic, with fresh milestones for bond yields and worries about rocketing inflation weighing on sentiment as the central bank is expected to hike rates further. The benchmark S&P 500 is down over 12% so far this year after posting its biggest monthly drop in April since the start of the pandemic. Meanwhile, the yield on the U.S. Treasury note hit 3% for the first time in over three years on Monday, doubling since the end of 2021.

  • What a Peloton Acquisition Would Mean for Apple, Amazon or Nike

    The connected fitness company would be a better fit for Apple than Amazon.com or Nike, UBS analyst Arpine Kocharyan said.

  • Stock market starts to price ‘rising risk of stagflation,’ says Research Affiliates CEO. Here’s how investors may be positioning.

    Equity markets are starting to price 'the rising risk of stagflation,' according to Research Affiliates chief executive officer Chris Brightman.

  • AMD stock jumps on earnings beat, Match Group stock tumbles after CEO exits

    Yahoo Finance Live's Dave Briggs looks at AMD and Match Group stocks.

  • Buy These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks Before They Rebound, Says Wells Fargo

    As an indication of how the stock market has suffered so far this year, the 2022 selloff has been unlike anything seen for the last 80 years. While there have been a host of reasons for the market wide rout, the meltdown has been most acute amongst growth stocks. As Wells Fargo’s Head of Equity Strategy Christopher Harvey puts it, "the sell-off is all about ‘growth’ -- but not economic growth. Rather, it is about the growth style, the mispricing of duration, and risk appetite (or lack thereof).”

  • Fed Traders Seek an Answer to the 75-Basis-Point Question

    (Bloomberg) -- A lot is riding on how Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell parries a question he’ll surely be asked after Wednesday’s monetary policy decision: is a 75-basis-point rate hike in the cards at some stage?Most Read from BloombergCiti Trader Made Error Behind Flash Crash in Europe StocksRussia Seeks to Annex Occupied Ukraine as Invasion Goals ShiftUkraine Latest: Russia Seeks to Annex Occupied TerritoryAs Putin Gets Desperate, U.S. Should Remember Pearl HarborBiden’s Team Eyes $125,

  • Jim Cramer Says You Should Buy These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that Jim Cramer says you should buy. If you want to read about some more stocks that Jim Cramer says you should buy, go directly to Jim Cramer Says You Should Buy These 5 Stocks. Jim Cramer, the former hedge fund manager and present journalist investor, has […]

  • AMD Soars After Data-Center Chip Sales Fuel Upbeat Forecast

    (Bloomberg) -- Advanced Micro Devices Inc. gave a strong sales forecast for the current quarter, indicating that the chipmaker continues to make strides in its most lucrative market: data-center processors. Most Read from BloombergCiti Trader Made Error Behind Flash Crash in Europe StocksRussia Seeks to Annex Occupied Ukraine as Invasion Goals ShiftUkraine Latest: Russia Seeks to Annex Occupied TerritoryAs Putin Gets Desperate, U.S. Should Remember Pearl HarborBiden’s Team Eyes $125,000 Income C

  • The IRS Just Boosted How Much You Can Contribute for Retirement

    Healthcare ranks as one of the most pressing concerns for retirees, and with medical expenses rising every year, two out of three Americans worry about high healthcare costs in retirement. Models estimate that a retired couple at age 65 will … Continue reading → The post The IRS Just Boosted How Much You Can Contribute for Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Airbnb, Lyft stock up after first-quarter earnings beats

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley reviews Airbnb and Lyft's reported Q1 earnings.

  • With interest rates rising, it’s time to focus on MANG stocks instead of FAANG, according to Jefferies

    A case is made that the group of Microsoft, Apple, Nvidia and Alphabet are a safer play as the Federal Reserve tightens monetary policy.

  • Can Lucid Stock Make a Strong Comeback?

    It's been a volatile journey for Lucid Group (LCID) since the SPAC business combination was announced. A big surge above $60 in February 2021 was soon followed by a correction below the $20 level. After some consolidation, Lucid stock surged again above $50, with the company announcing the commencement of vehicle deliveries. Investors, however, again resorted to profit booking, and the stock currently trades at around $20. Can Lucid stock make a strong comeback? I believe the stock is already in

  • ‘You don’t want to own bonds and stocks’ in this environment, says legendary investor who called ’87 crash

    A Federal Reserve moving aggressively to play catch-up with inflation offers an ugly backdrop for stocks and bonds, warns the billionaire investor who rose to fame predicting the 1987 stock-market crash.

  • Starbucks earnings: ‘The health of the Chinese business is undeniable,’ analyst says

    Morningstar Analyst Sean Dunlop sits down with Yahoo Finance Live to break down Starbucks' Q2 earnings report, sales growth, and the impact of unionization movements on the brand's stock.

  • Twitter warns Musk risk factor could cost its staff and advertisers

    Fears continue over planned changes to Twitter’s culture instituted by senior execs such as its head of legal, Vijaya Gadde.