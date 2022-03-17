Edf: Press release on filing of the Universal Registration Document 2021 - Annual Financial Report

EDF





PRESS RELEASE

17 March 2022

Press release on filing of the Universal Registration

Document 2021 - Annual Financial Report

Paris, March 17, 2022. EDF’s Universal registration document for the 2021 financial year was filed today with the French financial markets authority (Autorité des marchés financiers).

The following documents are included in the Universal registration document:

the 2021 annual financial report;

the report of the Board of Directors, including the report on corporate governance and information on social, environmental and societal responsibility (including the non-financial performance statement and the vigilance plan);

a description of the share buyback program.





The universal registration document is available on EDF website at

https://www.edf.fr/en/the-edf-group/dedicated-sections/investors-shareholders/regulated-information



Copies of the universal registration document are also available at the company’s head office located at 22-30 avenue de Wagram, 75008 Paris.

This press release is certified. Its authenticity can be checked on medias.edf.com

About EDF

As a major player in the energy transition, the EDF Group is an integrated energy company active in all businesses: generation, transmission, distribution, energy trading, energy sales and energy services. EDF Group is a world leader in low-carbon energy, having developed a diverse production mix based mainly on nuclear and renewable energy (including hydropower). It is also investing in new technologies to support energy transition. EDF’s raison d’être is to build a net zero energy future with electricity and innovative solutions and services, to help save the planet and drive well-being and economic development. The Group is involved in supplying energy and services to approximately 38.5 million customers (1), of whom 28.0 million in France (2). It generated consolidated sales of €84.5 billion in 2021. EDF is listed on the Paris Stock Exchange.

(1) Since 2018, customers are counted per delivery site. A customer can have two delivery points: one for electricity and another for gas.

(2) Including ÉS (Électricité de Strasbourg) and SEI.

Story continues

Attachment



