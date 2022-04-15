Edf: Release of documents and information regarding the Combined Shareholders’ Meeting of EDF of 12 May 2022

EDF

Paris, 15 April 2022

Release of documents and information

regarding the Combined Shareholders’ Meeting of EDF of 12 May 2022

The annual Combined Shareholders’ Meeting of EDF will be held on Thursday 12 May 2022 at 10 a.m. French time at Salle Pleyel, 252 rue du Faubourg Saint-Honoré, 75008 Paris and will be broadcasted live on the Company’s website1 (www.edf.fr/agm-may2022).

The preliminary notice comprising the agenda and the text of the resolutions was published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires n°33 of 18 March 2022. The final version of the draft resolutions to be submitted to the Shareholders’ Meeting are set out in the notice of meeting published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires n°45 of 15 April 2022.

Conditions for participation and voting at the Shareholders’ Meeting are described in these notices as well as on the Company’s website.

Documents and information regarding the Shareholders’ Meeting will be made available on the Company’s website at the following address: www.edf.fr/agm



1 Unless technical reasons make it impossible or seriously disrupt this retransmission.

Attachment



