EDF's Board of Directors has today taken note of the joint decision by the French State and Jean-Bernard Lévy to launch the process for the succession of EDF’s Chairman and Chief Executive.

Jean-Bernard Lévy's term of office as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of EDF will end no later than 18 March 2023, given the age limit set by the company's bylaws.

In agreement with Jean-Bernard Lévy, the new Chairman and CEO of EDF, when appointed, will be able to take up his duties before this deadline. In accordance with the applicable provisions, this appointment will be subject to a proposal by the Board of Directors to the State.

The Board of Directors has renewed its confidence in Jean-Bernard Lévy, who has confirmed that he will perform his duties until the appointment of his successor.

Furthermore, the Board of Directors has taken note of the State's intention to hold 100% of EDF's capital and will provide all its support to achieve this, according to the terms adopted by the State and in the interest of all the parties concerned.

As a major player in energy transition, the EDF Group is an integrated energy company active in all businesses: generation, transmission, distribution, energy trading, energy sales and energy services. EDF group is a world leader in low-carbon energy, having developed a diverse production mix based mainly on nuclear and renewable energy (including hydropower). It is also investing in new technologies to support energy transition. EDF’s raison d’être is to build a net zero energy future with electricity and innovative solutions and services, to help save the planet and drive well-being and economic development. The Group is involved in supplying energy and services to approximately 38.5 million customers (1), of whom 29.3 million in France (2). It generated consolidated sales of €84.5 billion in 2021. EDF is listed on the Paris Stock Exchange.

(1) Since 2018, customers are counted per delivery site. A customer can have two delivery points: one for electricity and another one for gas.

(2) Including ÉS (Électricité de Strasbourg) and SEI.

