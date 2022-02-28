EdgarAgents To Co-Sponsor The 34th Annual Roth Conference

New York, NY, Feb. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EdgarAgents announced that it will sponsor the 34th Annual Roth Conference being held on March 13-15, 2022, at The Ritz-Carlton, Laguna Niguel in Dana Point, California.

The conference, hosted by ROTH Capital Partners, brings together institutional investors, private equity investors, VCs, executives, and service providers. This event features more than 550 participating companies and will feature presentations from public and private companies in a variety of sectors including, Cleantech & Industrial Growth, Consumer, Healthcare, Metals & Mining, Oil & Gas Technology Services. Past Roth events have had close to 5,000 attendees.

With 150,000+ successful SEC filings since its founding in 2007, EdgarAgents is the #1 SPAC IPO filer since 2020. EdgarAgents is a top-rated, full-service financial filing and printing firm and ideal trusted partner for your company’s EDGAR and iXBRL submissions to the SEC with next generation financial typesetting engines,. We also offer a custom-tailored SaaS (self-service model) platform, newswire, printing and mail house services, among many other value-added services.

Stephen Bonventre, Interim CEO, stated, "We are proud to be a sponsor for this great event, which we believe will be a great opportunity for private and public companies. Steve Yakubov, our team, and I look forward to greeting our clients and friends”.

For additional information feel free to reach out to us at info@edgaragents.com or 212-365-3347.

About EdgarAgents:

EdgarAgents® will handle all your SEC filing needs. From annual 10-Ks and quarterly 10-Qs to 8-Ks, Registration Statements and Section 16 filings, we will provide you with unparalleled customer service, accurate and prompt turnaround, all with the industry’s most transparent pricing.







