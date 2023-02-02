Edge Banding Machines Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 3.1%, Reaching a Valuation of US$ 385.6 Million from 2023-2030, Contrive Datum Insights

Contrive Datum Insights Pvt Ltd

Farmington, Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Edge bending machines Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.1% between 2022 and 2030, totaling around 385.6 Million by 2030. Edge banding devices are utilised to shut and finish wooden panels. Prior to inserting the wood into the edge banding machine, the surface must be appropriately prepared. Dust, wood chips, and other residues must be entirely removed, or the edge banding may not adhere properly. Edge banding machines can be operated manually, partially automatically, or totally automatically. A manual edge banding machine is ideal for small firms and individuals who create their own goods.

The manual edge banding machine consists of an edge band heater, a press roller, and an edge band cutting device. Using an automatic edge banding machine, large-scale work is performed on the surface of wood-based panels. Everything is completed by itself.

Edge Banding Machines Market Recent Developments:

Haco Machinery Private Limited , has been manufacturing and exporting Bending Machines and Shearing Machines since 2007. In May 2022, it launched Black Label edge banding machines to band edges on a high level. Machines that operate together. Black Label provides these efficient milling and sawing machines.

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Birmingham, Grid Edge is an Artificial intelligence to predict future energy demand in buildings. Grid Edge has developed software that works with BEMS using artificial intelligence (AI) to forecast business energy requirements to optimize the energy consumption of buildings.

Edge Banding Machines Market Segmentation Analysis:

The global market for edge bending machines is classified based on material type, product type, flange type, end-use type, and geography. Based on the end-use segment, the automotive industry subtype holds the most market share in 2022 and is anticipated to be the segment with the highest CAGR over the projected period. The bending operation in sheet metal forming has been widely utilised in manufacturing technology for mass production, particularly in the automotive industry, as a shaping tool for moulding into a desired shape and geometry; therefore, it is important to stay abreast of certain bending operation trends.

Manual edge banding machines and automatic edge banding machines are available for businesses seeking efficient and accurate edge banding services and solutions.

Regional Outlook:

North America dominates the global market due to increased sales volume from end-use industries such as automotive and heavy industries, which, in conjunction with an increase in construction activity across the United States, Mexico, and Canada, is anticipated to drive industry growth over the next eight years. In addition, greater expenditures by major enterprises in the production of high-quality items at reasonable prices will undoubtedly contribute to the expansion of the North American regional market in the future years.

Europe is projected to lead the market for Edge Bending Machines due to its modern lifestyle and customer need for luxury furniture practises that line with market demands. The growing urban population and improved infrastructure have led to an increase in the production of industrial machinery, which is expected to boost the European edge bending machine market.

Scope of Report:

Report Attributes Details Growth Rate 3.1% from 2023 to 2030 Market Size in 2022 USD 385.6 Million By Product Portable, Non-Portable By Type Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC), Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene (ABS), Melamine, Wood Veneer, Acrylic, Others By Flanges Type Straight Flange, Stretch Flange, Shrink Flange By End User Furniture, Healthcare, Automotive, Electronics and Electrical, Packaging, Other End Uses By Companies SCM Group, SIMCO industrial machinery trd Co Ltd., NTF Korfhage Maschinenbau GmbH, Edge Finisher Co., Yadav Tools Company, Gelber-Bieger GmbH, Adamik Company, Intimate Machine Tools Company, Felder Woodworking Machines Private Limited, Shree Umiya F-Tech Machines Ltd, Shandong Hicas Machinery (Group) Co., Ltd., Kreutz & Mock GmbH, and Others Base Year 2022 Historical Year 2017 to 2021 Forecast Year 2023 to 2030

Market Dynamics:

The market for edge banding machines is expanding as production technology improves and the demand for luxury furniture rises. The number of consumers and demand for wood products are predicted to expand in the Asia-Pacific area as a result of an increase in commercial and residential building worldwide. This will enhance the need for furniture, which will stimulate the market expansion of edge banding machines. As people's lifestyles evolve, there is an increase in demand for luxury furniture.

Contributions From Businesses To The Edge Bending Machine Market

Manufacturers prioritise industries with low minimum order quantities, excellent machinability, and high precision in matching custom papers, high-pressure laminate, and melamine. Their product is ideal for the institutional custom cabinet market. It can withstand severe punishment. For the 3mm product line, coil rolls of 165' in length are used to ensure that the product does not retain its shape. They provide 1.4mm as opposed to 2mm, which makes their costs quite competitive. Bending Machines are mass-produced and supplied by manufacturers. Groups of machines that function cooperatively. In addition, Makers provides these essential milling and sawing tools.

Edge Banding Machines Market Key Segments Covered:

Top Market Players:

SCM Group, SIMCO industrial machinery trd Co Ltd., NTF Korfhage Maschinenbau GmbH, Edge Finisher Co., Yadav Tools Company, Gelber-Bieger GmbH, Adamik Company, Intimate Machine Tools Company, Felder Woodworking Machines Private Limited, Shree Umiya F-Tech Machines Ltd, Shandong Hicas Machinery (Group) Co., Ltd., Kreutz & Mock GmbH, and Others.

Edge Bending Machine Market by Material Type:

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene (ABS)

Melamine

Wood Veneer

Acrylic

Others

Edge Bending Machine Market by Product Type:

Portable

Non-Portable

Edge Bending Machine Market by Flanges Type:

Straight Flange

Stretch Flange

Shrink Flange

Edge Bending Machine Market by End Use:

Furniture

Healthcare

Automotive

Electronics and Electrical

Packaging

Other End Uses

Regions and Countries Covered

North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

Europe: (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific: (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

The Middle East & Africa: (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Latin America: (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Rest Of the World

