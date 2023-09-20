EDGE board OKs changes to two logistics projects that will bring 330 jobs to Memphis

On Wednesday, the Economic Development Growth Engine of Memphis and Shelby County (EDGE) approved a pair of amendments for two previously approved payment-in-lieu-taxes (PILOT) incentives for two logistics developments.

The projects will create more than 330 jobs combined.

Ireland-based Medtronic Logistics is partnering with France-based CEVA Logistics for a $133,350,000 development of a new 1,014,000-square-foot facility at 5300 Airways Blvd. in South Memphis.

In December 2021, Medtronic and CEVA previously filed a joint PILOT application and were approved by the EDGE board for the Airways Boulevard project. The only change in the application approved Wednesday was the removal of an adjacent parcel at 5310 Airways Blvd., the parcel was approximately 21 acres.

Medtronic and CEVA Logistics logos. The two companies have partnered for a logistics development at Airways Boulevard. The project was approved for a PILOT in December 2021 by the EDGE board.

The proposed facility will be split between the two companies with Medtronic using 30% of the site for light manufacturing and the remaining 70% will be used for logistics and shipping from CEVA, according to the PILOT application. The Airways Boulevard facility will replace the existing 376,000-square-foot Medtronic facility at 4340 Swinnea Road.

The new facility will add 265 jobs with an average salary of $48,715. The new jobs are in addition to an existing 365 jobs.

The 58-acre site is located south of the Memphis International Airport and consists of six parcels along Airways Boulevard and East Holmes Drive. California-based JWM Memphis LLC owns the six parcels the property is located at, according to the Shelby County Register of Deeds.

According to the application, the $133 million will be split: $42.1 million will be allocated for shell construction and site improvements, $20,150,000 for tenant improvement and $71.1 million for machinery and equipment.

The new facility is expected to generate over $26 million in tax revenue over its PILOT term.

LeSaint Logistics

The EDGE board also approved an amendment for a 10-year Fast Track PILOT worth a total of $48,208,952 from LeSaint Logistics.

The logistics company plans to renovate its existing 900,000-square-foot warehouse at 5461 Davidson Road. The renovated facility will add 71 new jobs with an average salary of $37,620, according to the PILOT application.

The investment includes a $37,433,400 Community Reinvestment Credit and $10.75 million for property renovations.

The original PILOT was approved in 2019. That initial project was expected to add 52 jobs with an average salary of $38,565 and a capital investment worth $6.92 million. The Community Reinvestment Credit was worth a total of $21,258,097.

"There will be more jobs and more (capital) investment," EDGE senior economic development specialist Trey McKnight said.

The facility will be a distribution hub for several skincare products including Nivea, Eucerin, Aquaphor and Copperstone Sun products.

LeSaint currently operates 21 facilities throughout 10 states. The company was founded in 2004. In early 2020, LeSaint was acquired by St. Louis-based TAGG Logistics. In August 2022, TAGG was acquired by Illinois-based Hub Group Inc., for $103 million. (LeSaint is now a subsidiary of Hub Group.)

