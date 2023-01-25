U.S. markets close in 3 hours 49 minutes

Edge Computing Market 2023 Size is Projected to Reach USD 55930 million, at a CAGR of 31.1% | Global Edge Computing Market Share, Growth Rate, Key Players, Emerging Demand, Recent Trends, Revenue, and Business Opportunity, Research Report

Industry Research
·8 min read
Industry Research
Industry Research

Edge Computing market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Edge Computing market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Pune, Jan. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Edge Computing market size is projected to reach US$ 55930 million by 2028, from US$ 8237 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 31.1% during 2022-2028.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Edge Computing Market

Edge computing is a distributed and open platform that integrates the core capabilities of network, computing, storage, and application closest to the source of things or data in the network, and provides edge intelligent services nearby. Providing services on the edge of the network closer to the terminal is the biggest feature of edge computing. For such a design, it can meet the key needs of various industries in terms of digital agile connection, real-time business, data optimization, application intelligence, security and privacy protection. Its advantages promote intelligence, connecting the two worlds of physical and digital in series.

Get a Sample PDF of the report - https://www.industryresearch.biz/enquiry/request-sample/21042206

In edge computing, terminal devices can complete storage and computing tasks at edge nodes. This change will produce two major advantages. First, because computing tasks can be performed at the edge, external computing power can effectively extend the computing capabilities of terminal devices. Second, it saves bandwidth resources due to computing tasks transmitted in the network. The core facility layer, edge computing center, edge network, and edge equipment are the four-layer functional structure of the basic edge computing architecture. This architecture can realize the "cloud-side-end" synergy effect.

At present, major global manufacturers include IBM, Microsoft, Amazon Web Services, Dell, Cisco, HPE, Huawei, Lenovo, etc., and the global major manufacturers account for more than 60% in 2020.

From a regional perspective, the North American market is the largest in the global edge computing consumer market, accounting for about 37% of the market, followed by Europe, accounting for about 32%. The Asia-Pacific region also plays a large role in this global market.

From the application point of view, edge computing is mainly divided into hardware and software services, of which software services account for a relatively large amount, about 57%. In addition, the product can be used in a variety of fields, such as transportation and logistics, manufacturing, and IT communications.

With industry-standard accuracy in analysis and high data integrity, the report makes a brilliant attempt to unveil key opportunities available in the global Edge Computing market to help players in achieving a strong market position. Buyers of the report can access verified and reliable market forecasts, including those for the overall size of the global Edge Computing market in terms of revenue.

Get a Sample Copy of the Edge Computing Market Research Report 2023

Overall, the report proves to be an effective tool that players can use to gain a competitive edge over their competitors and ensure lasting success in the global Edge Computing market. All of the findings, data, and information provided in the report are validated and revalidated with the help of trustworthy sources. The analysts who have authored the report took a unique and industry-best research and analysis approach for an in-depth study of the global Edge Computing market.

Global Edge Computing Scope and Market Size:

Edge Computing market is segmented by players, region (country), Type and Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Edge Computing market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and Forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

This report gives a detailed description of all the factors influencing the growth of these market players as well as profiles of their companies, their product portfolios, marketing strategies, technology integrations, and more information about these market players. Some of the key players are as follows:

The Major Key Players Listed in Edge Computing Market Report are:

  • IBM

  • Microsoft

  • Amazon Web Services

  • Dell

  • Cisco

  • HPE

  • Huawei

  • Lenovo

  • Nokia

  • Fujitsu

  • Gigabyte Technology

  • GE

  • ADLINK

  • Advantech

  • Atos

  • Litmus Automation

Global Edge Computing Market: Drivers and Restraints

The research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the market’s growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or a negative manner. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. This section also provides an analysis of the volume of production in the global market and of each type.

A thorough evaluation of the restraints included in the report portrays the contrast to drivers and gives room for strategic planning. Factors that overshadow the market growth are pivotal as they can be understood to devise different bends for getting hold of the lucrative opportunities that are present in the ever-growing market. Additionally, insights into market expert’s opinions have been taken to understand the market better.

Inquire more and share questions if any before the purchase on this report at - https://www.industryresearch.biz/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/21042206

Overall, the report proves to be an effective tool that players can use to gain a competitive edge over their competitors and ensure lasting success in the global Edge Computing market. All of the findings, data, and information provided in the report are validated and revalidated with the help of trustworthy sources. The analysts who authored the report took a unique and industry-best research and analysis approach for an in-depth study of the global Edge Computing market.

Global Edge Computing Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), company, Type, and Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid market growth.

Edge Computing Market Segmentation by Type:

  • Hardware

  • Software and Service

Edge Computing Market Segmentation by Application:

  • Transportation and Logistics

  • Manufacturing

  • Energy and Utilities

  • Healthcare and Life Sciences

  • IT and Telecom

  • Others

Geographic Segment Covered in the Report:

The Edge Computing report provides information about the market area, which is further subdivided into sub-regions and countries/regions. In addition to the market share in each country and sub-region, this chapter of this report also contains information on profit opportunities. This chapter of the report mentions the market share and growth rate of each region, country, and sub-region during the estimated period.

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia-Pacific

  • South America

  • Middle East and Africa

Key Attentions of Edge Computing Market Report:

  • The report offers a comprehensive and broad perspective on the global Edge Computing market.

  • The market statistics represented in different Edge Computing segments offer a complete industry picture.

  • Market growth drivers and challenges affecting the development of Edge Computing are analysed in detail.

  • The report will help in the analysis of major competitive market scenarios, and market dynamics of Edge Computing.

  • Major stakeholders, key companies Edge Computing, investment feasibility, and new market entrants study is offered.

  • The development scope of Edge Computing in each market segment is covered in this report. The macro and micro-economic factors affecting the Edge Computing market

  • Advancement is elaborated on in this report. The upstream and downstream components of Edge Computing and a comprehensive value chain are explained.

Purchase this report (Price 2900 USD for a single-user license) - https://www.industryresearch.biz/purchase/21042206

Detailed TOC of Global Edge Computing Market Report 2023

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Edge Computing Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Hardware
1.2.3 Software and Service
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Edge Computing Market Share by Application: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Transportation and Logistics
1.3.3 Manufacturing
1.3.4 Energy and Utilities
1.3.5 Healthcare and Life Sciences
1.3.6 IT and Telecom
1.3.7 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Edge Computing Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 Edge Computing Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 Edge Computing Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 Edge Computing Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 Edge Computing Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 Edge Computing Market Dynamics
2.3.1 Edge Computing Industry Trends
2.3.2 Edge Computing Market Drivers
2.3.3 Edge Computing Market Challenges
2.3.4 Edge Computing Market Restraints
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

Continued….

Browse the complete table of contents at - https://www.industryresearch.biz/TOC/21042206#TOC

About Us: –

The market is changing rapidly with the ongoing expansion of the industry. Advancement in technology has provided today’s businesses with multifaceted advantages resulting in daily economic shifts. Thus, it is very important for a company to comprehend the patterns of market movements in order to strategize better. An efficient strategy offers the companies a head start in planning and an edge over the competitors. Industry Research is a credible source for gaining the market reports that will provide you with the lead your business needs.

CONTACT: Phone: US +1 424 253 0807 / UK: +44 203 239 8187  Email: sales@industryresearch.biz Web: https://www.industryresearch.biz


