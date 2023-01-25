Edge Computing Market 2023 Size is Projected to Reach USD 55930 million, at a CAGR of 31.1% | Global Edge Computing Market Share, Growth Rate, Key Players, Emerging Demand, Recent Trends, Revenue, and Business Opportunity, Research Report

Industry Research

Edge Computing market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Edge Computing market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Pune, Jan. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Edge Computing market size is projected to reach US$ 55930 million by 2028, from US$ 8237 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 31.1% during 2022-2028.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Edge Computing Market

Edge computing is a distributed and open platform that integrates the core capabilities of network, computing, storage, and application closest to the source of things or data in the network, and provides edge intelligent services nearby. Providing services on the edge of the network closer to the terminal is the biggest feature of edge computing. For such a design, it can meet the key needs of various industries in terms of digital agile connection, real-time business, data optimization, application intelligence, security and privacy protection. Its advantages promote intelligence, connecting the two worlds of physical and digital in series.

In edge computing, terminal devices can complete storage and computing tasks at edge nodes. This change will produce two major advantages. First, because computing tasks can be performed at the edge, external computing power can effectively extend the computing capabilities of terminal devices. Second, it saves bandwidth resources due to computing tasks transmitted in the network. The core facility layer, edge computing center, edge network, and edge equipment are the four-layer functional structure of the basic edge computing architecture. This architecture can realize the "cloud-side-end" synergy effect.

At present, major global manufacturers include IBM, Microsoft, Amazon Web Services, Dell, Cisco, HPE, Huawei, Lenovo, etc., and the global major manufacturers account for more than 60% in 2020.

From a regional perspective, the North American market is the largest in the global edge computing consumer market, accounting for about 37% of the market, followed by Europe, accounting for about 32%. The Asia-Pacific region also plays a large role in this global market.

From the application point of view, edge computing is mainly divided into hardware and software services, of which software services account for a relatively large amount, about 57%. In addition, the product can be used in a variety of fields, such as transportation and logistics, manufacturing, and IT communications.

With industry-standard accuracy in analysis and high data integrity, the report makes a brilliant attempt to unveil key opportunities available in the global Edge Computing market to help players in achieving a strong market position. Buyers of the report can access verified and reliable market forecasts, including those for the overall size of the global Edge Computing market in terms of revenue.

Global Edge Computing Scope and Market Size:

This report gives a detailed description of all the factors influencing the growth of these market players as well as profiles of their companies, their product portfolios, marketing strategies, technology integrations, and more information about these market players. Some of the key players are as follows:

The Major Key Players Listed in Edge Computing Market Report are:

IBM

Microsoft

Amazon Web Services

Dell

Cisco

HPE

Huawei

Lenovo

Nokia

Fujitsu

Gigabyte Technology

GE

ADLINK

Advantech

Atos

Litmus Automation

Global Edge Computing Market: Drivers and Restraints

The research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the market’s growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or a negative manner. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. This section also provides an analysis of the volume of production in the global market and of each type.

A thorough evaluation of the restraints included in the report portrays the contrast to drivers and gives room for strategic planning. Factors that overshadow the market growth are pivotal as they can be understood to devise different bends for getting hold of the lucrative opportunities that are present in the ever-growing market. Additionally, insights into market expert’s opinions have been taken to understand the market better.

Overall, the report proves to be an effective tool that players can use to gain a competitive edge over their competitors and ensure lasting success in the global Edge Computing market. All of the findings, data, and information provided in the report are validated and revalidated with the help of trustworthy sources. The analysts who authored the report took a unique and industry-best research and analysis approach for an in-depth study of the global Edge Computing market.

Global Edge Computing Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), company, Type, and Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid market growth.

Edge Computing Market Segmentation by Type:

Hardware

Software and Service

Edge Computing Market Segmentation by Application:

Transportation and Logistics

Manufacturing

Energy and Utilities

Healthcare and Life Sciences

IT and Telecom

Others

Geographic Segment Covered in the Report:

The Edge Computing report provides information about the market area, which is further subdivided into sub-regions and countries/regions. In addition to the market share in each country and sub-region, this chapter of this report also contains information on profit opportunities. This chapter of the report mentions the market share and growth rate of each region, country, and sub-region during the estimated period.

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Key Attentions of Edge Computing Market Report:

The report offers a comprehensive and broad perspective on the global Edge Computing market.

The market statistics represented in different Edge Computing segments offer a complete industry picture.

Market growth drivers and challenges affecting the development of Edge Computing are analysed in detail.

The report will help in the analysis of major competitive market scenarios, and market dynamics of Edge Computing.

Major stakeholders, key companies Edge Computing, investment feasibility, and new market entrants study is offered.

The development scope of Edge Computing in each market segment is covered in this report. The macro and micro-economic factors affecting the Edge Computing market

Advancement is elaborated on in this report. The upstream and downstream components of Edge Computing and a comprehensive value chain are explained.

