Edge Computing Market Size Worth $61.14 Billion by 2028 | CAGR: 38.4% - Grand View Research, Inc.

·6 min read
Edge Computing Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Component (Hardware, Software, Services, Edge-managed Platforms), By Application, By Industry Vertical, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028

San Francisco, March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global edge computing market size is anticipated to reach USD 61.14 billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 38.4% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The amalgamation of Artificial Intelligence (AI) into the edge ecosystem is expected to drive market growth. An edge AI system is expected to help enterprises make real-time decisions in a matter of milliseconds. The need to eliminate the privacy issues associated with transmitting large amounts of data and issues related to latency and bandwidth, which reduce the data transmission capacity of an organization, are expected to drive the market growth over the next few years.

Key Insights & Findings from the report:

  • The edge server is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing hardware segment over the forecast period. The promising growth prospects of the segment can be attributed to the rising demand for edge servers across various industry verticals.

  • In terms of application, the AR/VR segment is expected to expand at a significant CAGR owing to the growing cellular network, which has created growth opportunities for edge computing. For instance, Ericsson has optimized its 5G core and radio infrastructure to offer a high-quality VR experience.

  • In terms of industry vertical, the datacenters segment is envisioned to witness the highest CAGR over the forecast period. This can be attributed to the fact that edge datacenters overcome intermittent connections and store and compute data close to the end-user.

  • The Asia-Pacific region is expected to register the highest CAGR over the forecast period owing to the rising number of IoT integrated devices and the advent of 5G in the region. The rollout of 5G networks is expected to contribute towards the development of telco edge infrastructure for supporting 5G-enabled applications.

  • Some of the key market players are Cisco Systems, Inc.; Moxa Inc.; Sierra Wireless; and Belden Inc.

Read 154-page market research report, “Edge Computing Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Component (Hardware, Software, Services, Edge-managed Platforms), By Application, By Industry Vertical, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028”, published by Grand View Research.

Edge Computing Market Growth & Trends

Precision monitoring and machinery control are some use cases that would be well suited to be using AI in the edge. The latency requirement at a fast operating production line must be kept minimal, which can be achieved by deploying the edge. Processing data closer to the manufacturing plant can prove to be highly valuable, which can be achieved by deploying AI. AI-based edge devices such as chips can be used in multiple endpoint devices such as smartphones, cameras, sensors, and other IoT devices.

Furthermore, the telecom edge is expected to grow exponentially over the forecast period. The telecom edge shall perform computing close to the mini-data centers, which are owned and operated by the telco on a telco-owned property. Various telecom providers such as Telefonica and Telstra are engaging in pilot projects and prototypes of an open-access network incorporated with edge computing. Edge will spearhead the telecom sector once 5G is entirely rolled out. The telecom sector is in an exclusive position to benefit from edge computing, but telecom companies risk being relegated to irrelevant edge providers if they do not move up the value chain.

Currently, edge computing use cases have exceeded initial infrastructure deployments and are expected to provide an impetus to emerging edge computing use cases and infrastructure investments. Over the forecast period, edge computing is expected to become pervasive and transition toward platform-centric solutions. With this transition, edge platforms could reduce the infrastructure complexity using sophisticated management and orchestration software, and develop user-friendly environments for developers to deploy innovative edge applications and services with relative ease.

Edge Computing Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global edge computing market based on component, application, industry vertical, and region:

Edge Computing Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

  • Hardware

    • By Type

      • Edge Nodes/Gateways (Servers)

      • Sensors/Routers

      • Others

    • By End Point Devices

      • Cameras

      • Drones

      • HMD

      • Robots

      • Others

  • Software

  • Services

  • Edge-managed Platforms

Edge Computing Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

  • IIoT

  • Remote Monitoring

  • Content Delivery

  • Video Analytics

  • AR/VR

  • Others

Edge Computing Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

  • Industrial

  • Energy & Utilities

  • Healthcare

  • Agriculture

  • Transportation & Logistics

  • Retail

  • Datacenters

  • Wearables

  • Smart Cities, Smart Homes, Smart Buildings

Edge Computing Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

  • North America

    • U.S.

    • Canada

  • Europe

    • Germany

    • U.K.

  • Asia Pacific

    • China

    • India

    • Japan

  • Latin America

    • Brazil

    • Mexico

  • MEA

List of Key Players in the Edge Computing Market

  • Cisco Systems, Inc.

  • Sierra Wireless

  • NVIDIA Corporation

  • Microsoft Corporation

  • Belden Inc.

Check out more related studies published by Grand View Research:

  • Multi-access Edge Computing Market - The global multi-access edge computing market size is anticipated to reach USD 23.36 billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 42.6% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Rise in the adoption of Over the Top (OTT) media streaming services and emerging demand among individuals to gain access to personalized content is expected to drive the market growth.

  • Video Analytics Market - The global video analytics market size is expected to reach USD 9.4 billion by 2025, according to a new study by Grand View Research, Inc., registering a 22.8% CAGR over the forecast period. Increasing demand for intelligent security surveillance systems, which can be used for estimating key trends and deriving patterns, is the key factor driving the market growth. In addition, increasing concerns over public safety and the use of video analytics in criminal investigations are positively impacting demand for video analytics solutions.

  • Fog Computing Market - The global fog computing market size is expected to reach USD 617.3 million by 2025, at a registering a CAGR of 61.3% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The increasing demand from end-use industries is expected to propel the industry growth. Fog computing is an advancement in Internet of Things (IoT) that has shifted data processing out of the cloud into devices. With the growing number of IoT deployments, the amount of data is multiplying, thereby giving rise to several challenges involved in uploading and processing this data. This has led to the emergence of fog computing to store and process the vast amount of data within a short time frame.

Browse through Grand View Research’s Next Generation Technologies Industry Research Reports.

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research Helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James
Corporate Sales Specialist, USA
Grand View Research, Inc.
Phone: 1-415-349-0058
Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519
Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com
Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com
Grand View Compass | Grand View Pipeline
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter


