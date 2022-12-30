U.S. markets close in 6 minutes

Edge Data Center Global Market Report 2022: by Component, Product Type, Data Center Size, Application and Region

·6 min read

DUBLIN, Dec. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Edge Data Center Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo


This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global edge data center market.

This report focuses on edge data center market which is experiencing strong growth. The report gives a guide to the edge data center market which will be shaping and changing our lives over the next ten years and beyond, including the markets response to the challenge of the global pandemic.

Reasons to Purchase

  • Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 12+ geographies.

  • Understand how the market is being affected by the coronavirus and how it is likely to emerge and grow as the impact of the virus abates.

  • Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

  • Identify growth segments for investment.

  • Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.

  • Understand customers based on the latest market research findings.

  • Benchmark performance against key competitors.

  • Utilize the relationships between key data sets for superior strategizing.

  • Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis

Major players in the edge data center market are 365 Data Centers Services LLC, Compass Datacenters LLC, DC BLOX Inc., Eaton Corp. Plc, Fujitsu Ltd., Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd., Rittal GmbH and Co. KG, Schneider Electric, Vertiv Group Corp., vXchnge., Panduit Corp, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Hitachi Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Flexential Corp., Vapor IO Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Anixter International, Wave-2-Wave Solution Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc., Elliptical Mobile Solutions, Zellabox, Dell Inc., Silicon Graphics Inc., and Equinix Inc..

The global edge data center market is expected to grow from $7.27 billion in 2021 to $9.25 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 27.3%. The edge data center market is expected to reach $23.13 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 25.8%.

The edge data center market consists of sales of the edge data centers by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to deliver cloud computing resources and cached content to users.

Edge data centers are smaller data centers with more efficient architectures that extend the network's edge to give cloud computing capabilities and cached streaming content to local-end users by moving and processing data. Due to edge latching, edge data centers are generally employed in the IT infrastructure and communication sectors and are located closer to local end-users to provide speedier services with minimal latency.

The main types of components in edge data centers are solutions and services. The solutions include cooling, power, IT racks and enclosures, networking equipment, and DCIM, and the various services include installation and integration, management, and consulting.

Different product types include general construction, power management systems, cooling systems, security solutions, racks, and others, and involve various data center sizes such as Micro Data Centers, Hyperscale or Enterprise Data Centers, among others. It is used in banking, financial services, and insurance, telecommunication and IT, government, healthcare, manufacturing, media and entertainment, transportation and logistics, hospitality, and other applications.

North America was the largest region in the edge data center market in 2021. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the edge data center market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The edge data centers market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides edge data center market statistics, including edge data center industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with an edge data centers market share, detailed edge data centers market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the edge data centers industry. This edge data center market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

Rising internet penetration and rapid digitization are expected to propel the growth of the edge data center market going forward. The relationship between the number of internet users in each country and its demographic data is called internet penetration, and the process of transforming information into a computer-readable format is known as digitization.

Edge data centers are used to integrate various digital devices and electronic devices via the internet. An edge data server serves as a link between two networks that are geographically separated and connected via the internet.

For instance, according to the article published by DataReportal, an India-based business intelligence company, in 2022, the number of people using the internet stood at 5 billion worldwide, accounting for 63% of the global population. Also, the world's connected population increased by about 200 million in April 2022. Therefore, the rise in internet penetration and digitalization are driving the growth of the edge data center market.

Technological advancements have emerged as a key trend gaining popularity in the edge data center market. Major companies operating in the edge data center market are focused on developing new technological solutions to strengthen their position in the market.

The countries covered in the edge data center market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Edge Data Center Market Characteristics

3. Edge Data Center Market Trends And Strategies

4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Edge Data Center

5. Edge Data Center Market Size And Growth
5.1. Global Edge Data Center Historic Market, 2016-2021, $ Billion
5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market
5.1.2. Restraints On The Market
5.2. Global Edge Data Center Forecast Market, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion
5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market
5.2.2. Restraints On the Market

6. Edge Data Center Market Segmentation
6.1. Global Edge Data Center Market, Segmentation By Component, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

  • Solution

  • Service

6.2. Global Edge Data Center Market, Segmentation By Product Type, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

  • General Construction

  • Power Management Systems

  • Cooling Systems

  • Security Solutions

  • Racks

  • Other Product Types

6.3. Global Edge Data Center Market, Segmentation By Data Center Size, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

  • Micro Data Centers

  • Hyperscale or Enterprise Data Center

  • Other Data Center Sizes

6.4. Global Edge Data Center Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

  • Banking, Financial Services and Insurance

  • Telecommunication and IT

  • Government

  • Healthcare

  • Manufacturing

  • Media and Entertainment

  • Transportation and Logistics

  • Hospitality

  • Other Applications

7. Edge Data Center Market Regional And Country Analysis
7.1. Global Edge Data Center Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion
7.2. Global Edge Data Center Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vx8koi

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/edge-data-center-global-market-report-2022-by-component-product-type-data-center-size-application-and-region-301711474.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

