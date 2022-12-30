Edge Data Center Global Market Report 2022: by Component, Product Type, Data Center Size, Application and Region

DUBLIN, Dec. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Edge Data Center Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Major players in the edge data center market are 365 Data Centers Services LLC, Compass Datacenters LLC, DC BLOX Inc., Eaton Corp. Plc, Fujitsu Ltd., Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd., Rittal GmbH and Co. KG, Schneider Electric, Vertiv Group Corp., vXchnge., Panduit Corp, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Hitachi Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Flexential Corp., Vapor IO Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Anixter International, Wave-2-Wave Solution Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc., Elliptical Mobile Solutions, Zellabox, Dell Inc., Silicon Graphics Inc., and Equinix Inc..



The global edge data center market is expected to grow from $7.27 billion in 2021 to $9.25 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 27.3%. The edge data center market is expected to reach $23.13 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 25.8%.



The edge data center market consists of sales of the edge data centers by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to deliver cloud computing resources and cached content to users.

Edge data centers are smaller data centers with more efficient architectures that extend the network's edge to give cloud computing capabilities and cached streaming content to local-end users by moving and processing data. Due to edge latching, edge data centers are generally employed in the IT infrastructure and communication sectors and are located closer to local end-users to provide speedier services with minimal latency.



The main types of components in edge data centers are solutions and services. The solutions include cooling, power, IT racks and enclosures, networking equipment, and DCIM, and the various services include installation and integration, management, and consulting.

Different product types include general construction, power management systems, cooling systems, security solutions, racks, and others, and involve various data center sizes such as Micro Data Centers, Hyperscale or Enterprise Data Centers, among others. It is used in banking, financial services, and insurance, telecommunication and IT, government, healthcare, manufacturing, media and entertainment, transportation and logistics, hospitality, and other applications.



North America was the largest region in the edge data center market in 2021. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the edge data center market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



Rising internet penetration and rapid digitization are expected to propel the growth of the edge data center market going forward. The relationship between the number of internet users in each country and its demographic data is called internet penetration, and the process of transforming information into a computer-readable format is known as digitization.

Edge data centers are used to integrate various digital devices and electronic devices via the internet. An edge data server serves as a link between two networks that are geographically separated and connected via the internet.

For instance, according to the article published by DataReportal, an India-based business intelligence company, in 2022, the number of people using the internet stood at 5 billion worldwide, accounting for 63% of the global population. Also, the world's connected population increased by about 200 million in April 2022. Therefore, the rise in internet penetration and digitalization are driving the growth of the edge data center market.



Technological advancements have emerged as a key trend gaining popularity in the edge data center market. Major companies operating in the edge data center market are focused on developing new technological solutions to strengthen their position in the market.



The countries covered in the edge data center market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



