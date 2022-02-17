U.S. markets open in 4 hours

  • S&P Futures

    4,446.25
    -23.75 (-0.53%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,685.00
    -166.00 (-0.48%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,503.50
    -96.50 (-0.66%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,063.30
    -14.20 (-0.68%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.56
    -2.10 (-2.24%)
     

  • Gold

    1,886.60
    +15.10 (+0.81%)
     

  • Silver

    23.68
    +0.08 (+0.32%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1371
    -0.0012 (-0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0470
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    25.69
    -0.01 (-0.04%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3610
    +0.0032 (+0.23%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.1100
    -0.3420 (-0.30%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,299.80
    -653.52 (-1.49%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    996.96
    -17.43 (-1.72%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,558.53
    -45.25 (-0.60%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,232.87
    -227.53 (-0.83%)
     

The edge data center market size is expected to grow from USD 7.2 billion in 2021 to USD 19.1 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 21.4%

ReportLinker
·8 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

during the forecast period. The growing adoption of IoT across industries, exponentially increasing growth of mobile and IoT application, and growing popularity of online streaming services a few factors driving the growth of the edge data center market.

New York, Feb. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Edge Data Center Market with Covid-19 Impact Analysis by Component, Facility Size, Vertical and Region - Global Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06229817/?utm_source=GNW


Services, including consulting, product support, integration, updates, and maintenance, are required at various stages, starting from pre-sales requirement assessment to post-sales product deployment and execution, thus enabling the client to get maximum RoI.

The services form an integral part of the hardware and software deployment and execution life cycle.Services, including consulting, product support, integration, updates, and maintenance, are required at various stages, starting from pre-sales requirement assessment to post-sales product deployment and execution, thus enabling the client to get maximum RoI.

Services involve consulting and training, integration, and support and maintenance services.The services constitute an integral part in deploying the solution on-board, imparting training, and handling and maintaining the software solution.

Companies offering these services encompass consultants, solution experts, and dedicated project management teams that specialize in the design and delivery of critical decision support software, tools, and services. The services segment constitutes professional and managed services. The various services offered in the edge data center market include consulting, integration and implementation, and managed services
The data center cooling solution is essential to maintain stability in the business. Thus, for efficient growth, data center cooling is required for the stability of the business
Heat dissipation and inherent heat problems in edge computing require modular climate control systems.Variables such as temperature, humidity, the velocity and pressure of air flows, and the heat losses of the installed components are considered in development.

An energy-efficient and advanced climate control and cooling concept for edge computing takes into account these variables.Datacenter cooling can add up to 45% to the electricity expenses, which increases the overall cost for any firm to maintain.

Also, it has been estimated by various sources that the data center accounts for 2% to 5% of the global Green House Gas (GHG) emissions.Cooling systems are responsible for almost 40% of the power consumption in a data center.

The data center cooling is essential to maintain stability in the business. Thus, for efficient growth, data center cooling is required for the stability of the business.

The implementation and integration services help reduce the complexities in configuring the edge data center solutions.

The proper deployment of edge data center solutions is important for various network systems and network infrastructure.Trained professionals are required for deploying a solution.

Integration service providers aim at providing seamless integration of the platform with other tools such as CRM, analytics tools, AI-powered matchmaking assistance to enhance engagement, and networking opportunities of like minded individuals. Implementation and integration services help reduce the complexities in configuring the edge data center solutions.
Small and Medium facility size data centers are witnessing extensive demand from customers owing to their benefits in terms of agility and ease of deployment are choosing edge computing due to ease of operations and enhanced scalability
The small and medium facility segment includes facilities with 1-12 racks with a power draw of 6 to 12 KW/rack or cabinet.These data centers are witnessing extensive demand from customers owing to their benefits in terms of agility and ease of deployment.

Companies, such as Schneider Electric, Rittal, Huawei, Panduit, Zellabox, and others, offer micro mobile data centers that support up to 20 rack units.
Data centers are at the core of the automotive industry as the AI-driven computing infrastructure and expected energy-efficient performances have become the need for autonomous vehicles
The era of edge computing is reshaping the automotive sector, thereby increasing the efficiency of vehicles through technical advancements.Training and operating vehicles require optimization of data; thus, edge data centers are likely to become the cornerstone of the automobile industry.

The strong automotive industry in the UK, Germany, and Italy with the presence of leading companies, such as BMW, AG, and Volkswagen, is driving the trend of autonomous vehicles that require fast processing of a large amount of data in real-time.Edge data center providers are capitalizing on the growing automotive sector in the European market.

The growing demand to handle the surging amount of data from manufacturing, as well as automotive sectors, will propel the market demand for high-performance edge data centers to reduce latency and bandwidth costs.Vehicle-to-vehicle data transmission aims at reducing traffic issues in major metro areas, which makes it the key factor in the automotive industry.

Vehicles are expected to have an integration of location-aware applications while they are also expected to streamline the speed, acknowledge traffic lights, ease backups, and converge with toll plazas. Data centers are at the core of the automotive industry as the AI-driven computing infrastructure and expected energy-efficient performances have become the need for autonomous vehicles. If connected cars are here to stay, data centers have a long way to go in this industry. The data centers market may not have become advanced enough to meet all the automobile data storage requirements; however, it is evolving gradually.

North America to dominate the edge data center market in 2021
North America is one of the most technologically advanced regions in the world.It comprises the US and Canada and accounts for the largest share of the global edge data center market due to the early adoption of the by the US markets.

The increased pace of digitalization in SMEs across verticals is boosting the adoption of edge data center solutions and services. The region has a presence of large edge data center vendors and customers, which is also driving the market growth in the region.
The increasing number of alliances and partnerships among edge data center and other technology providers for continuous technological innovations and advancements in edge computing have further added to the growth of the global edge data center market in North America.For example, SAS, an edge analytics solution provider, and HPE, an edge computing infrastructure provider, collaborated to launch comprehensive IoT analytics solutions.

Similarly, Dell Technologies, an edge computing infrastructure provider, and AT&T, a telecommunications company, collaborated to develop an open-source edge computing and 5G software infrastructure.IoT is trending in North America; with more IoT devices getting connected, the region’s market has seen broader adoption of edge data center solutions across all verticals.

The presence of connectivity networks will act as a driving factor to facilitate the adoption of edge data centers.The average number of digital devices available to the citizen is increasing exponentially.

People are better connected with enhanced access to brands and content. Gaming and eCommerce markets are booming in this region. This would widen the opportunities for edge data centers.

In the process of determining and verifying the market size for several segments and subsegments gathered through secondary research, extensive primary interviews were conducted with the key people.

The breakup of the profiles of the primary participants as follows:
• By Company Type: Tier I: 33%, Tier II: 27%, and Tier III: 40%
• By Designation: C-Level: 46%, D-Level: 22%, and Others: 32%
• By Region: North America: 40%, Europe: 28%, APAC: 27%, Row: 5%

The report profiles the following key vendors:
1. Cisco(US),
2. Dell Technologies(US),
3. Eaton(Ireland),
4. Fujitsu( Japan),
5. HPE(US),
6. Huawei(China),
7. IBM(US),
8. NVIDIA(US),
9. Schneider Electric(France),
10. Vertiv Group(Ohio),
11. CommScope(US),
12. Compass Datacenters(US),
13. 365 Data Centers(US),
14. EdgeConnex(US),
15. EdgeMicro(US)

Research Coverage
The report segments the edge data center market by component (solutions, and services), by solutions( DCIM and analytics, power, cooling, networking equipments, and others(IT racks and enclosures)), by services( integration and implementation, managed and consulting), by facility size(small and medium facility, and large facility), by verticals, and region.The component segment includes the solutions, and services segments.

By solutions, the edge data center market has been divided into DCIM and analytics, power, cooling, networking equipments, and others(IT racks and enclosure).In terms of services, the edge data center market is divided into integration and implementation, managed and consulting.

In terms of facility size, the edge data center market has been segmented into Small and medium facility, and large facility.Different verticals using edge data center solutions include IT and Telecom, BFSI, Healthcare and Lifesciences, Manufacturing, Government, Automotive, Gaming and Entertainment, Retail and E-commerce, and Others (Mining, Agriculture )are considered in this report.
• By region, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and Latin America.

Key Benefits of Buying the Report
The report will help the market leaders/new entrants in the edge data center market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall edge data center market and the subsegments.The report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their businesses and to plan suitable go-to-market strategies.

The report also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06229817/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Nvidia posts strong Q4 earnings results

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley breaks down Nvidia's quarterly earnings report.

  • Zuckerberg Makes Big Changes at Facebook (It's Funny and Ridiculous)

    Mark Zuckerberg wants to completely cut off all ties between Facebook and the controversies that have marked the daily life of the social media giant over the past five years. This attempt at purification began last October when he changed Facebook's name to Meta and imposed the concept of metaverse in conversations and business circles. Zuckerberg now wants Facebook employees to be called 'Metamates'.

  • Billionaire Ray Dalio Places Bet on 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    The stock market appears to be making a transition in these first few months of 2022, from last year’s bullish trend to a slower pace of growth this year. Headwinds are mounting – the pandemic is stubbornly persistent, inflation is high and trending higher, the Fed is getting set to raise interest rates in response, the list goes on – and so it’s natural for retail investors and experts alike to go looking for investing advice. And one source of advice is the circle of market gurus, the hedge fu

  • J.P. Morgan Says Buy These 2 Stocks as They Are Oversold

    2022 has started out with a marked increase in market volatility, accompanied by a sharp reversal of last year’s bullish trend. The sudden correction, and the shift to a more downbeat investor sentiment, are generally attributed to a series of increased risk factors. On the international front, these tensions include geopolitical tensions on the Russia-Ukraine border and around China’s belligerence. Domestically, factors impacting the markets include the inflation that is both high and rising; a

  • Nvidia Underwhelms in First Results Since Scrapping Arm Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Nvidia Corp., which walked away from a $40 billion acquisition of Arm Ltd. earlier this month, failed to impress investors with its latest forecast, a sign of the lofty expectations for the most valuable U.S. chipmaker.Most Read from BloombergHong Kong to Test Whole City for Covid With Beijing’s HelpStocks Edge Higher With Fed Hiking Bets Steady: Markets WrapJho Low’s Wild Nights on Display: $250,000 for DiCaprio, FoxFed Eyes Rate Hike Soon and Faster Tightening Pace If NeededTrum

  • QuantumScape Stock Is Down After Reporting Earnings. It’s Hard to Say Why.

    QuantumScape reported fourth-quarter results Wednesday evening. The pre-sales company said it met all of its 2021 goals.

  • Cisco stock rises after reporting Q2 earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre examines the after-hour action surrounding tech manufacturer Cisco Systems after beating earnings and revenue estimates.

  • Charlie Munger Expects Index Funds to Change the World—and Not in a Good Way

    Warren Buffett’s business partner says passive funds like those run by BlackRock wield too much power.

  • Nvidia beats Q4 estimates on power of data center, gaming businesses

    Nvidia reported its Q4 earnings on Wednesday, beating analysts' estimates.

  • Fastly Shares Swoon as Guidance Misses Estimates

    The content delivery network operator saw its shares tumble 26% in late trading after its outlook disappointed investors.

  • Upstart Holdings Stock Soared Today -- Is It a Buy?

    Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) stock was up an astounding 30% this afternoon, thanks to better-than-expected results in the company's fourth quarter. Upstart's share price surge today shows that lots of investors are bullish on the company right now, but are they right to be so optimistic? First of all, Upstart's revenue increase was phenomenal.

  • ViacomCBS Stock Crashed Today. Is It a Buy?

    Last night, Paramount announced its financial results for the fiscal fourth quarter of 2021 and for 2021 as a whole. On the one hand, Paramount seems to have missed Wall Street's projection for its "pro forma" earnings, reporting just $0.26 per share where Wall Street wanted to see $0.43. On the other hand, Paramount delivered tremendous generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) earnings, with profits as calculated according to GAAP more than doubling to $3.05 per share in Q4 and full-year profits up 79% at $6.69 per share.

  • 3 Vanguard Funds Rated 5 Stars by Morningstar

    Discover the best Vanguard funds via the Morningstar rating system. Learn more about three funds that have five-star ratings from Morningstar here.

  • Here Are The 8 High-Dividend Stocks Everyone Is Racing To Buy

    The race is on to add dividends to stock portfolios. But investors are still being picky in the S&P 500 — and know what they're looking for.

  • Nvidia Stock Slips Despite an Earnings Beat and Strong Guidance

    Nvidia said revenue jumped 53% in its fiscal fourth quarter to $7.64 billion. The company is projecting better-than-expected results for the current quarter, as well.

  • Is PayPal Stock A Buy Right Now After Q4 Earnings Results?

    PayPal is the largest digital platform that provides money transfer services. The fast-growing company remains one of the high-profile stocks in today's stock market. But is PayPal stock a buy in the current stock market rally? PayPal boasts a consistent track record of earnings and sales growth, stretching back to at least 2010.

  • Charlie Munger warns of inflation, bolsters Apple and Chevron

    Yahoo Finance Editor-in-Chief Andy Serwer details several takeaways from Daily Journal Chairman Charlie Munger's shareholders' meeting, including his statements on inflation, the tech sector, and crude oil.

  • 10 Semiconductor Stocks With Growth Potential

    In this post, we will take a look at ten growth stocks from the semiconductor industry. If you want to skip our introduction and jump straight to the top five stocks, then head on over to 5 Semiconductor Stocks With Growth Potential. The semiconductor industry is one of the hottest topics in the technology sector […]

  • ‘My partner is afraid to marry me because of my debt.’ I’m 35 and have $380K in student loans from two master’s degrees. What should I do?

    Need help getting out of student loan debt or other debt? Answer: Though this issue likely seems insurmountable, and you’re scared about what happens when your student loan payments may resume in May, don’t panic: You’re already doing some things right, like getting on the income-based repayment program, which no doubt, has lowered your payments already. Anna Helhoski, student loan expert at NerdWallet, advises that you “stay on it,” adding that “after 20 or 25 years, depending on your debt, your loans will be forgiven.”

  • Stocks Mixed, Havens Rise on Ukraine Risk: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks were mixed on Thursday as traders weighed geopolitical developments in Ukraine and a flurry of corporate earnings.Most Read from BloombergHong Kong to Test Whole City for Covid With Beijing’s HelpStocks Edge Higher With Fed Hiking Bets Steady: Markets WrapJho Low’s Wild Nights on Display: $250,000 for DiCaprio, FoxFed Eyes Rate Hike Soon and Faster Tightening Pace If NeededTrump's Accountants Just Quit. What Took So Long?The Stoxx 600 Index steadied after reversing gains ea