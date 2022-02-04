U.S. markets close in 3 hours 55 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,482.12
    +4.68 (+0.10%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,007.43
    -103.73 (-0.30%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,993.57
    +114.76 (+0.83%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,982.49
    -8.54 (-0.43%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.68
    +2.41 (+2.67%)
     

  • Gold

    1,807.80
    +3.70 (+0.21%)
     

  • Silver

    22.45
    +0.08 (+0.36%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1459
    +0.0014 (+0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9250
    +0.0980 (+5.36%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3544
    -0.0058 (-0.43%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.2090
    +0.2480 (+0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,280.72
    +3,528.23 (+9.60%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    939.16
    +67.19 (+7.71%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,516.40
    -12.44 (-0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,439.99
    +198.68 (+0.73%)
     
JOBS:

U.S. employers added 467,000 jobs (125,000 expected), unemployment rate rose to 4%

Payrolls unexpectedly rose in January despite Omicron; previous months' data revised upward

Edge Delta Grows 65% MoM to End FY22

·2 min read

The world's first edge observability platform exceeds aggressive revenue targets

SEATTLE, Feb. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On January 31, Edge Delta closed FY22 – its first fiscal year – growing revenue at a pace of 65% month-over-month since adding Go-To-Market (GTM) leadership. Edge Delta set out to push observability to the source – eliminating the technical and financial constraints that centralized observability platforms place on DevOps, SRE, and Security teams. As a result of this approach, enterprises and users in over 50 countries have been able to analyze larger volumes of observability data, drastically reduce costs, and enable faster MTTR without the manual toil of traditional platforms.

Introducing the world&#39;s first edge observability platform. Start to analyze all data as it&#39;s created, where it&#39;s created.
Introducing the world's first edge observability platform. Start to analyze all data as it's created, where it's created.

Edge Delta is growing revenue at a pace of 65% MoM since adding Go-To-Market (GTM) leadership.

Observability is a constantly growing space, with a total addressable market of $37B. Before Edge Delta, there had not been a sustainable solution to deal with massively growing log volumes, in wake of the rise of cloud, containers, and microservices. Edge Delta is solving this problem head-on by automatically pre-processing raw logs, deriving statistical insights, and enriching data in real-time – streaming the analytics to organizations' other downstream systems.

The company was founded by Ozan Unlu and Fatih Yildiz who serve as CEO and CTO respectively. Unlu previously served as Tech Lead, Dev Lead and PM at Microsoft, working on Server, Azure, and Security teams. He was also a tenured Senior Solutions Architect at Sumo Logic, acting as a trusted advisor to more than 250 companies. Yildiz previously led engineering efforts at petabyte scales within Twitter's Content Delivery Network (CDN) and performance teams.

In May, Edge Delta raised $15M in series A funding from Menlo Ventures, led by Tim Tully, former CTO of Splunk, as well as full participation from investors MaC Venture Capital and Amity Ventures. Recently, with GTM efforts led by Nicholas Coffee, Randy Boysen, Karl Evans, and Conrad de Claro, the rapid growth of Edge Delta is a testament to the vision and passion to enable data-driven businesses:

  • 44% month-over-month growth in concurrent active deployments amongst customer environments

  • 69% month-over-month growth in data analyzed with the platform per day

  • 3X team growth in company headcount, primarily in engineering, sales, and operations.

  • All ramped salespeople achieved 200%+ of their annual revenue targets.

About Edge Delta: Edge Delta is an edge observability platform that gives enterprises stream processing, distributed queries, federated machine learning, and intelligent data pipeline capabilities. Decoupling where data is analyzed from where it is stored empowers DevOps, Security, and SRE teams to consume and optimally route all forms of machine data output (logs, metrics, traces) with the scalability and efficiency to eliminate technical and financial bottlenecks.

Learn more at www.edgedelta.com
Live interactive demo at demo.edgedelta.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/edge-delta-grows-65-mom-to-end-fy22-301475450.html

SOURCE Edge Delta

