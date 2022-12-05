U.S. markets close in 5 hours 21 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,032.72
    -38.98 (-0.96%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,184.12
    -245.76 (-0.71%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,342.48
    -119.01 (-1.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,859.52
    -33.32 (-1.76%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.08
    +1.10 (+1.38%)
     

  • Gold

    1,773.80
    -22.10 (-1.23%)
     

  • Silver

    22.52
    -0.73 (-3.14%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0532
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6070
    +0.1010 (+2.88%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2203
    -0.0094 (-0.76%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.2420
    +1.9710 (+1.47%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,089.55
    +54.21 (+0.32%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    403.75
    -7.47 (-1.82%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,576.69
    +20.46 (+0.27%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,820.40
    +42.50 (+0.15%)
     
MEET:

Costco: Yahoo Finance's Company of the Year

Edge and Linchpin IT Announce Partnership to Provide IT and Staffing Solutions to Insurance Agencies

·2 min read

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. , Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Edge, an HR-tech company that provides scalable, affordable, and adaptable HR solutions, has entered into a strategic partnership with Linchpin IT, a national insurtech firm that specializes in serving the technology and automation needs of the insurance industry.

Edge and Linchpin IT announce partnership
Edge and Linchpin IT announce partnership

This partnership comes when labor shortages and inflation have placed pressure on insurance agencies to implement innovative technology and staffing solutions to remain competitive. To offset these pressures, agencies look to Linchpin IT to provide innovative insurance technologies and 24/7 end-to-end managed IT services and utilize Edge to connect agencies with vetted, trained, full-time remote employees.

This strategic partnership enables both companies to strengthen their ability to provide their customers with access to new, cutting-edge services and solutions.

As the preferred HR solutions provider for Linchpin IT, Edge is looking forward to providing the same high-quality service to Linchpin IT's customer base.

"We are thrilled to partner with Linchpin IT and help support the innovative technologies they are bringing to Insurtech organizations and agencies countrywide," said Jeff Pireu, VP of Strategic Partnerships.  "This partnership will help Linchpin IT clients with innovative and efficient staffing solutions during a time of great need with the labor shortages in the industry.  Grant Hester has built a tremendous organization that aligns with Edge's mission making this the perfect partnership!"

Linchpin IT is equally excited to share its next-gen capabilities with Edge's customers.

"We are extremely excited to be kicking off this partnership!" says Grant Hester, CEO at Linchpin IT.  "There is a great need in the insurance industry today.  As we bring innovative insurance technologies to our clients, we are happy to introduce them to Edge and the innovative processes they bring to staffing and hiring.  We can't wait to see the grand impact we can make in our clients' lives together!" 

About Edge:

Edge provides scalable, affordable, and adaptable HR solutions that seamlessly connect exceptional talent from all over the world with businesses in North America that most need to fill positions. By making hiring globally as simple as hiring locally, Edge provides businesses access to a broader talent pool and helps them accelerate their hiring processes. The company has a presence across North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia-Pacific, with plans to expand to over 150 countries by 2024.

About Linchpin:

Linchpin IT is a national insurtech firm that specializes in serving the technology and automation needs of the insurance industry. For over 25 years, the team of insurance professionals, computer engineers, and coders has provided end-to-end technology management solutions that include advanced hardware and software networking and custom-coded AI tasks and workflow applications.

CONTACT: marketing@onedge.co

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/edge-and-linchpin-it-announce-partnership-to-provide-it-and-staffing-solutions-to-insurance-agencies-301694277.html

SOURCE Edge

Recommended Stories

  • Bernie Madoff's Lawyer to FTX's Bankman-Fried: "Shut Up!"

    The founder of the bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange launched a media blitzkrieg to give his version of his downfall.

  • ‘Huge, Missing and Growing:’ $65 Trillion in Dollar Debt Sparks Concern

    (Bloomberg) -- Institutions outside the US are holding an estimated $65 trillion in “missing” dollar debt off their balance sheets through currency derivatives, making it harder for global policymakers to anticipate the next financial crisis. Most Read from BloombergChina’s Covid Pivot Accelerates as Cities Ease Testing RulesStocks Drop as Solid Economic Data Boost US Yields: Markets WrapOPEC+ Pauses as Russia Sanctions and China Covid Rules Roil Crude MarketsAmbitious Plans to Build Indonesia a

  • VF Corp. cuts profit outlook, announces retirement of CEO

    VF Corporation cut its earnings forecast and full-year profit outlook for the remainder of the year, citing a decrease in consumer demand, and also announced the departure of its CEO Steve Rendle.

  • 12 Best Undervalued Energy Stocks to Buy

    In this article, we will discuss the 12 best undervalued energy stocks to buy. If you want to explore similar stocks, you can also take a look at 5 Best Undervalued Energy Stocks to Buy. 2022 has been the year for energy stocks. While all sectors of the economy fluctuated, the energy sector remained relatively […]

  • Bullish insiders bet US$4.4m on SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

    Over the last year, a good number of insiders have significantly increased their holdings in SoFi Technologies, Inc...

  • Don't even think about retiring until you have these 3 things fully paid off — and your mortgage isn't one of them

    Leaving these accounts open could tarnish your golden years.

  • Why Lumen Technologies Fell 25.7% in November

    Shares of telecom giant Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) plunged 25.7% in November, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. It wasn't difficult to ascertain why Lumen fell last month: The company announced on its Nov. 2 earnings call that it suspended its generous dividend. In the third quarter, Lumen once again disappointed the markets, with revenue declining 10.2% and non-generally accepted accounting principles (adjusted) earnings per share of $0.14 missing estimates by a wide $0.21.

  • Why Palantir Plunged 14.7% in November

    A soft earnings report and bankruptcy at one of its investees was enough to sink this software favorite.

  • Tesla Falls, XPeng Jumps in China's Key EV Market

    Stocks of electric vehicle (EV) manufacturers came into the spotlight in premarket trading, following some key news that came out over the weekend. In particular, the latest happenings in China's EV market had implications for both U.S. industry pioneer Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) and Chinese manufacturers like XPeng (NYSE: XPEV), and those companies' stocks saw sizable moves as a result. Shares of Tesla dropped 4% in premarket trading Monday morning.

  • 3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Are No-Brainer End-of-Year Buys

    These high-octane income stocks, with yields ranging from 7.7% to 8.4%, are begging to be bought by opportunistic investors.

  • Qualified vs. Non-Qualified Dividends: What's the Difference?

    Many people wonder whether they should be investing in qualified or non-qualified dividends and what the differences are. The largest difference is in how each is taxed. To help you determine what stock paying dividends could have a place in … Continue reading → The post Qualified vs. Non-Qualified Dividends appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Psst: You can earn 5% on your checking or savings account right now — and multiple banks are offering it

    As competition escalates for new savings customers, many financial institutions are promising high yields simply for becoming a customer and following various transaction requirements. Shopping around for a checking or savings account means finding a bank that fits with your financial lifestyle in terms of digital and mobile capabilities, as well as branch and ATM access, says McBride. “Avoid checking accounts that have balance requirements and monthly fees so you don’t unnecessarily strand money in a low-yielding account just to avoid fees,” adding that there are plenty of non-interest options out there that have no fees.

  • Tesla Falls on Plan to Cut Output of EVs at Shanghai Factory

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. plans to lower production at its Shanghai factory, according to people familiar with the matter, in the latest sign demand in China isn’t meeting expectations. The company’s shares fell in early trading. Most Read from BloombergChina’s Covid Pivot Accelerates as Cities Ease Testing RulesStocks Drop as Solid Economic Data Boost US Yields: Markets WrapOPEC+ Pauses as Russia Sanctions and China Covid Rules Roil Crude MarketsAmbitious Plans to Build Indonesia a Brand New Ca

  • ‘These Restaurant Stocks Look Tasty’: Jim Cramer Says Now Is the Time to Pull the Trigger

    It’s easy to get the appeal of restaurant stocks in a normalizing economy. So believes Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s Mad Money. Commenting following Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech last week, which indicated a willingness by the policy makers to take a less aggressive rate-hiking stance going forward, Cramer has selected several restaurant stocks as looking ripe for the picking. “Maybe the economy’s normalizing here, or at least the Fed chief thinks it could be soon to normalize,” C

  • 14 Best Environmental Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will discuss the 14 best environmental stocks to buy now. If you want to explore similar stocks, you can also take a look at 5 Best Environmental Stocks to Buy Now. ESG or Impact investing is a type of investing that seeks to generate social or environmental benefits in addition to […]

  • Tesla, Chinese Rivals NIO, XPeng and Li Auto Dealt a Major Blow

    Elon Musk's group and its Chinese rivals are often among the choices of investors betting on electric vehicles.

  • Why Isn't Warren Buffett Buying Amazon Stock Hand Over Fist Right Now?

    Amazon looks attractive right now. But the Oracle of Omaha hasn't even taken a nibble -- so far.

  • Devon Energy Corporation's (NYSE:DVN) Stock Has Been Sliding But Fundamentals Look Strong: Is The Market Wrong?

    It is hard to get excited after looking at Devon Energy's (NYSE:DVN) recent performance, when its stock has declined...

  • 3 Stocks to Avoid This Week

    The "three stocks to avoid" in my column that I thought were going to lose to the market last week -- Big Lots, Baozun, and Coinbase -- fell 4%, rose 26%, and climbed 8%, respectively, averaging out to a hearty 10% gain. The biggest gainer from last week's column was Baozun.

  • Better Buy: AGNC Investment or Annaly Capital?

    Welcome news regarding elevated inflation is prompting signals that there may be a slowdown in the Federal Reserve's pace on interest rate hikes. With longer-term interest rates beginning to fall, mortgage real estate investment trusts (REITs) are once again getting attention from the investment community. Mortgage REITs struggled over the past year as rising rates caused the value of their investment portfolios to decline, which translated into big declines in book value per share.