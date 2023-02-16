U.S. markets open in 1 hour 38 minutes

The edge security market size is expected to grow from USD 19.2 billion in 2022 to USD 51.1 billion by 2027 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 21.6%

·5 min read
during the forecast period. The need to simplify IT infrastructure and facilitate updating multiple security systems is driving the growth of the global edge security market. SASE segment to account for the largest market size during the forecast period.

New York, Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Edge Security Market by Component, Organization Size, Deployment Mode, Vertical and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" -
during the forecast period. The need to simplify IT infrastructure and facilitate updating multiple security systems is driving the growth of the global edge security market.

SASE segment to account for the largest market size during the forecast period
Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) is a framework for a network architecture that combines cloud-native security technologies such as SWG, CASB, ZTNA, and FWaaS with SD-WAN capabilities to securely connect users, systems, and endpoints to applications and services anywhere. These functions are delivered from the cloud and provided as a service by the SASE vendor.
SASE architecture simplifies the IT infrastructure and frees organizations from the burden of managing and periodically updating multiple security systems.SASE architecture also enables organizations to save on the costs incurred on procuring multiple security solutions and helps them quickly implement data protection policies.

All such benefits are driving the popularity of SASE frameworks among enterprises.

Government & defense vertical to hold second largest market share in 2022.
The government segment leverages digital technologies to transform how the public sector operates and delivers services to its customers.Governments across the globe are focusing on developing smart and connected cities with the help of smart sensors, digital government platforms, automation, improved mobility, data collection, and analytics.

The government sector deals with highly confidential data; as a result, the need for a more secure and reliable communication spectrum arises.
The major concern for all the regulatory authorities is reducing the high cost of telecom equipment in providing strong and efficient bandwidth in public places and government offices.This has enabled many solution providers to develop a highly secure, high-speed, and efficient communication network by deploying SD-WAN solutions and adopting ZTNA measures.

These solutions help decongest the existing network and provide high-speed broadband to its users through the available spectrum.

North America to hold the largest market share of the edge security market in 2022.
Enterprises in the region are investing heavily in technologies such as AI, 5G, ML, blockchain, big data, and the cloud, which is driving the demand for cloud security solutions, such as SD-WAN, ZTNA, SWG, and CASB.According to the Mobile Economy North America 2022 report, 5G connections (excluding IoT) will hit 280 million by 2025 and account for 64% of all mobile connections in North America.

Further, the sudden and significant transition to remote work in 2020 has increased security risks and created a need to develop a distributed security perimeter. This is likely to boost the market for edge security solutions in the region during the forecast period.
In determining and verifying the market size for several segments and subsegments gathered through secondary research, extensive primary interviews were conducted with the key people.

The breakup of the profiles of the primary participants is as follows:
• By Company Type: Tier I: 33%, Tier II: 27%, and Tier III: 40%
• By Designation: C-Level: 46%, D-Level: 22%, and Others: 31%
• By Region: North America: 40%, Europe: 28%, Asia Pacific: 27%, Row: 5%
The report profiles the various key players, including Palo Alto Networks (US), Check Point (Israel), Broadcom (US), Fortinet (US), Cisco (US), Zscaler (US), Cloudflare (US), Forcepoint (US), VMware (US), Citrix (US), Akamai (US), Juniper Networks (US), Netskope (US), Trend Micro (Japan), Proofpoint (US), Barracuda (US), Sophos (UK), SonicWall (US), Infoblox (US), Open Systems (US), F5 (US), Lookout (US), and iboss (US).

Research Coverage
The report segments the edge security market by component, deployment mode, organization size, vertical, and region.
Based on components, the market is segmented into solutions and services.Solutions are further categorized as CASB, SD-WAN, SASE, and other solutions.

The other solutions include ZTNA, SWG, DLP, VPN, UTM, and Next-gen Firewalls.

Based on services, the market is segmented as managed and professional services. The professional services segment is further categorized as implementation & integration, training & consulting, and support & maintenance.

The market is segmented based on deployment mode as on-premises and cloud. The market is segmented as large enterprises and SMEs based on organization size.

Different verticals using edge security solutions include government & defense, BFSI, IT & telecom, healthcare, retail, manufacturing, energy & utilities, and other verticals.

The geographic analysis of the edge security market is spread across five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

Key Benefits of Buying the Report
The report will help the market leaders/new entrants in the edge security market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall edge security market and the subsegments.The report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.

The report also helps stakeholders understand the market’s pulse and provides information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06420085/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


