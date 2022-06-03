U.S. markets open in 1 hour 4 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,148.50
    -26.75 (-0.64%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,080.00
    -143.00 (-0.43%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,758.75
    -135.00 (-1.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,888.50
    -8.40 (-0.44%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    116.99
    +0.12 (+0.10%)
     

  • Gold

    1,869.30
    -2.10 (-0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    22.44
    +0.17 (+0.76%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0737
    -0.0015 (-0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9130
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    25.45
    -0.24 (-0.93%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2556
    -0.0022 (-0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.1230
    +0.2530 (+0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,736.79
    -356.84 (-1.19%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    643.91
    -2.73 (-0.42%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,532.95
    -74.71 (-0.98%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,761.57
    +347.69 (+1.27%)
     

Edge Total Intelligence Inc. Enters into US$1,000,000 Credit Agreement

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Edge Total Intelligence Inc.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Q5I.F
  • CTRL.V
Edge Total Intelligence Inc.
Edge Total Intelligence Inc.

ARLINGTON, Va., June 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edge Total Intelligence Inc. (TSXV: CTRL/ FSE:Q5i) (“edgeTI”, “We”, “Our” or the “Company”), a leader in real-time digital operations solutions, announces that edgeTI’s independent directors have approved a credit letter agreement (the “Credit Agreement”) with Lotus Domaine III, L.P. (“Lotus”, or “Lender”), an investment fund managed by a director of the Company, effective June 1, 2022, for the advancement of a non-revolving term loan in the amount of up to US$1,000,000 (the “Credit Facility”). The proceeds of the Credit Facility, to be advanced by way of draw down notices in the minimum amount of US$100,000. The purpose of each drawdown shall be stated on each drawdown notice and such purpose shall be approved by Lender at the time of each advance.

The Credit Facility has a maturity date of May 31, 2025 and bears interest at the annual rate of 5%, payable quarterly. It may be prepaid at any time prior to the maturity date, in whole or in part, without premium or penalty. No commission or bonus was paid in connection with the Credit Facility, and the Credit Facility is not convertible into any securities of the Company.

As a result of Lotus being considered an insider, the Credit Facility is considered to be a related party transaction under applicable securities laws and subject to the provisions of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 -Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Company has relied upon exemptions in respect of the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements under applicable securities laws. The Credit Facility is not subject to the formal valuation requirements under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 -Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"), and the Company has relied upon the exemption in paragraph (f) of section 5.7(1) of MI 61-101 as the non-conflicted directors have determined that the Credit Facility is being made on reasonable commercial terms that are not less advantageous to the Company than if obtained from an arm's length party. The loan is subject to the completion of due diligence by the lender.

About edgeTI

Edge Total Intelligence (“edgeTI”) helps customers achieve the impossible with its real-time digital operations software, edgeCore™. Global enterprises, service providers, and governments are more profitable when insight and action are united to deliver fluid experiences via the platform's low-code development capability. With edgeTI, customers improve their margins and agility by rapidly transforming siloed systems and data across evolving situations in business, technology, and cross-domain operations. Traded on: TSXV: CTRL FSE: Q5i

Learn more at https://edgeti.com/investors.

For further Information contact:

Nick Brigman
Phone: 888-771-3343
Email: ir@edgeti.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information and Statements

Certain statements in this news release are forward-looking statements or information for the purposes of applicable Canadian and US securities law. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such information can generally be identified by the use of forwarding-looking wording such as "may", "expect", "estimate", "anticipate", "intend", "believe" and "continue" or the negative thereof or similar variations. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including but not limited to, completion of due diligence by the lender, business, economic and capital market conditions.

Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, including the demand for its products, anticipated costs, and the ability to achieve goals. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include, the continued availability of capital and financing, the impact of Covid-19 or other viruses and diseases on the Company's ability to operate, competition and general economic, market or business conditions. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.


Recommended Stories

  • ‘Nowhere else to go but up’ — Jim Cramer likes these 3 mega-cap tech stocks that have been soundly shellacked in 2022

    These big names are down — but certainly not out.

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall: 'Super Bad' Elon Musk Warning Hits Tesla; Market Rally Awaits Jobs Report

    Dow Jones futures: Tesla stock fell Friday as Elon Musk reportedly wants to cut 10% of staff. The May jobs report looms for the market rally.

  • Amazon Stock Split: What the Charts Say Ahead of 20-for-1 Split

    Amazon stock is working on its sixth straight daily rally ahead of its 20-for-1 stock split. Here's what the charts say now.

  • Elon Musk Wants to Cut Tesla Staff by 10%. What That Says About EV Demand.

    Tesla CEO Elon Musk has a 'super bad feeling' about the economy, according to a report from Reuters.

  • Microsoft lowers guidance, Ford to add 6,000 more jobs, Block partners with Apple

    Yahoo Finance Live looks at several of today's trending stocks tied to industry stories, including Ford's moves to create jobs as it rolls out increased EV production.

  • Turning Point Stock Doubles After Bristol Myers Announces Takeover. It’s the Latest Biotech Deal.

    The pharma giant said it would pay $76 a share for the biotech stock, up from Thursday's close of $34.16.

  • Here Are 6 Stocks That Pay a Lot in Dividends and Have Solid Yields. And Microsoft and Apple.

    Exxon Mobil, PepsiCo, and JPMorgan Chase are among the biggest payers of dividends in absolute dollars, and they have solid yields to boot. Then there’s Apple and Microsoft.

  • 3 Growth Stocks to Buy In a Bear Market

    Nearly every sector has taken it on the chin, the S&P 500 dipped into a bear market last month, and inflation is still near a multi-decade high. If you fall in the latter category, here's why you should consider buying Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW), Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB), and Nio (NYSE: NIO). It's a cloud-based data storage and analytics company that, despite its recent share price drop, is growing very fast.

  • If You Invested $1,000 in Realty Income 5 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Made In Dividends

    One of the most popular real estate investment trusts (REITs) among institutional and retail investors is Realty Income Corp (NYSE: O), and for good reason. The stock has produced a total return of 7.48% over the past 12 months compared to -0.3% for the S&P 500. The company is also one of only a few REITs that pays a monthly dividend and it currently has an attractive yield of 4.34%. How much would that monthly dividend have added up to if you invested $1,000 into Realty Income five years ago? O

  • Goldman’s Waldron Warns of Unprecedented Economic Shocks, Echoing Dimon

    (Bloomberg) -- A top Goldman Sachs Group Inc. executive echoed Jamie Dimon’s pessimistic tone, warning of tougher times ahead amid a string of shocks rattling the global economy. Most Read from BloombergOne-Third of Americans Making $250,000 Live Paycheck-to-Paycheck, Survey FindsElon Musk’s Ultimatum to Tesla Execs: Return to the Office or Get OutJamie Dimon Says JPMorgan Is Bracing Itself for Economic ‘Hurricane’Stocks Decline as Data Show a Still-Hot Economy: Markets WrapFed Starts Experiment

  • RH post huge earnings beat, guidance weighs on stock

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre looks at RH's after hours Q1 earnings report.

  • Why Nio Stock Dropped Then Popped on Thursday

    Shares of Chinese electric-vehicle (EV) maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) took a turn for the worse Thursday morning, falling 2.3% in the first five minutes after the market opened. A car emerges from Nio's Power Swap battery-swapping station. The 7,000-plus cars sold in a month is better than Nio's performance a year ago, and better than April, but it doesn't hold a candle to what Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) is capable of producing at its Shanghai Gigafactory: as many as 2,600 cars a day at peak capacity.

  • Warren Buffett Has a "Hidden" $6.3 Billion Portfolio: Here's What's in It

    Berkshire Hathaway's 13F filing doesn't tell the full story about Buffett's company's investment holdings.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures stumble ahead of May jobs report

    U.S. stock futures pointed to a lower open Friday as investors look ahead to the Labor Department's May jobs report.

  • Two suitors submit bids for Kohl's: Wall Street Journal

    The board at Kohl’s Corp. is expected to meet in the coming days to review takeover bids from private-equity firm Sycamore Partners and Franchise Group Inc., according to The Wall Street Journal.

  • Jim Cramer Loves These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we take a look at 10 stocks that received bullish comments from Jim Cramer recently. You can skip the discussion on Jim Cramer’s history and investment philosophy and go directly go to Jim Cramer Loves These 5 Stocks. Jim Cramer is the man behind CNBC Investing Club and the host of CNBC […]

  • CrowdStrike Earnings Beat: The Stock's Dip Is a Buying Opportunity

    CrowdStrike has become the gold standard in several verticals of the cybersecurity industry. Its ever-growing portfolio comprises 22 software modules, ranging from endpoint and cloud protection to managed security services. The secret to its success is the cloud-native architecture of its Falcon platform, which allows CrowdStrike to crowdsource a tremendous amount of security data each day.

  • Amazon Stock: Our ‘Best Idea,’ Says J.P. Morgan

    Much has been made of the headwinds the ecommerce segment has come up against in recent times. Continued supply chain and inflationary pressures amidst slowing consumer discretionary spending and the impact of the economy’s reopening have all impeded the sector’s growth. And as was evident in a disappointing Q1 report, Amazon (AMZN) has felt the pinch too. J.P. Morgan’s Doug Anmuth thinks the macro headwinds will still have a large part to play in Q2 – particularly in the first half – yet as com

  • Why Moderna and Pfizer Lagged the Market Today

    Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) and Pfizer (NYSE: PFE), for many the top two coronavirus stocks on the market, were both eclipsed by the S&P 500 index on Thursday. Moderna suffered a more than 2% decline, and Pfizer inched up only 0.6%, against the index's nearly 2% gain on the day. The culprit was discouraging news from Moderna.

  • TipRanks: 2 ‘Perfect 10’ Stocks to Ride Out the Market Volatility

    We’ve seen heavy losses in leading stock indexes since early January. The S&P 500 has fallen 13% year-to-date, and the NASDAQ’s 24% drop has pushed that tech-heavy index into bear-market territory. But the past couple of weeks have driven home the lesson that market volatility is the true ruling factor in 2022. Heading into the Memorial Day long holiday weekend, there was a sustained gain as stocks across the board posted gains and the indexes showed a full week of solid increases after 7 weeks