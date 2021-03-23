U.S. markets close in 2 hours 57 minutes

EdgeConneX Partners with Cloudflare to make Cloudflare Network Interconnect (CNI) Available in 16 Edge Markets, Worldwide, with 3 Additional Markets Planned for 2021

·2 min read

A member of the Cloudflare Network Interconnect Partner Program, EdgeConneX deployments provide uncompromising security and performance with private links into the Cloudflare network

HERNDON, Va., March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EdgeConneX®, the pioneer in Edge data center® development, announced that they have deployed Cloudflare Network Interconnect (CNI) solution in 16 EdgeConneX data centers, worldwide, with 3 additional facility deployments planned for 2021. The CNI deployments enhance network DDoS mitigation with increased performance and security as part of Cloudflare's CNI plus Magic Transit solution.

(PRNewsfoto/EdgeConneX)
(PRNewsfoto/EdgeConneX)

CNI plus Magic Transit delivers DDoS protection and traffic acceleration from every Cloudflare data center -- protecting a customer's network and delivering clean traffic over CNI in any Cloudflare deployed EdgeConneX data center. Clean traffic is routed over Cloudflare's network for optimal latency and throughput and can be handed-off over private network interconnects (PNI), Generic Routing Encapsulation (GRE) tunnels, or other forms of peering to the customer network.

Cloudflare Network Interconnect is currently available in the following EdgeConneX Edge data center markets: Las Vegas, Phoenix, Detroit, San Diego, Minneapolis, Nashville, Pittsburgh, Houston, Jacksonville, Portland, Richmond, Sacramento, Salt Lake City, Tallahassee, Memphis and Norfolk, Cloudflare CNI is scheduled for deployment in the following EdgeConneX markets: Amsterdam, Miami, and Atlanta

"The Cloudflare CNI deployment is a perfect complement to our roster of collocated network and cloud providers," comments Aron Smith, Vice President of Interconnection Product Management at EdgeConneX. "Security is of the utmost priority as the benefits of cloud are increasingly realized and cloud adoption surges. Security is an essential component of any reputable cloud ecosystem, and the Cloudflare CNI plus Magic Transit provides that critical layer of threat mitigation to our customers throughout our global footprint. We're excited to partner with Cloudflare to offer this established solution to our customers."

Cloud Enablement at the Edge
EdgeConneX recently published an interactive e-book detailing enterprise cloud adoption challenges and solutions. Bringing hybrid, multi-cloud solutions to the Edge solves many challenges associated with cloud adoption, including security, an essential element of the Cloudflare deployment. DOWNLOAD THE EBOOK NOW.

For more information about EdgeConneX, visit edgeconnex.com or email cloudaccess@edgeconnex.com.

About EdgeConneX
EdgeConneX provides a full range of data center solutions worldwide, from Hyperlocal to Hyperscale, from purpose-built to build-to-order, working closely with our customers to offer choice in location, scale and type of facility. Delivering flexibility, connectivity, proximity and value, EdgeConneX is a global leader in anytime, anywhere and any scale data center services for a diverse portfolio of industries, including Content, Cloud, Networks, Gaming, Automotive, SaaS, IoT, HPC, Security and more.

Empower Your Edge with EdgeConneX. For more information, please visit edgeconnex.com.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/edgeconnex-partners-with-cloudflare-to-make-cloudflare-network-interconnect-cni-available-in-16-edge-markets-worldwide-with-3-additional-markets-planned-for-2021-301254119.html

SOURCE EdgeConneX

