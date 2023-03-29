U.S. markets open in 1 hour 12 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,033.50
    +32.00 (+0.80%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,803.00
    +215.00 (+0.66%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,846.25
    +113.75 (+0.89%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,781.20
    +16.40 (+0.93%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.99
    +0.79 (+1.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,969.50
    -4.00 (-0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    23.35
    -0.07 (-0.30%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0844
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5640
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.34
    -1.26 (-6.12%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2321
    -0.0016 (-0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.4180
    +1.5430 (+1.18%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,318.06
    +1,234.54 (+4.56%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    617.79
    +375.11 (+154.57%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,547.78
    +63.53 (+0.85%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,883.78
    +365.53 (+1.33%)
     

EdgeCore Digital Infrastructure Announces Expansion in Preeminent Northern Virginia Data Center Market

PR Newswire
·4 min read

Acquisition of land in Sterling, Virginia completed in partnership with Penzance

DENVER, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EdgeCore Digital Infrastructure, a wholesale data center developer, owner and operator, today announced the expansion of its presence in Northern Virginia through the establishment of a partnership with Penzance, a Washington, D.C. based real estate developer, to co-develop 7.6 acres centrally located in the heart of the largest data center market in the world. The site supports customers seeking high-performance capacity with low-latency access to leading cloud hubs and supporting network access across Northern Virginia.

EdgeCore Digital Infrastructure (PRNewsfoto/EdgeCore Digital Infrastructure)
EdgeCore Digital Infrastructure (PRNewsfoto/EdgeCore Digital Infrastructure)

"With the acquisition of additional land in Northern Virginia, EdgeCore adds another key data center location to our portfolio and continues to advance our focus on rapid growth and development in key data center markets," said Lee Kestler, CEO, EdgeCore. "We are pleased to have partnered with Penzance on this project and are grateful for the acceleration they are bringing to the process through their deep regional expertise and connections."

This newly acquired parcel is planned to accommodate a 285,000 square foot, three-story data center, capable of supporting 36 MW of critical load. The site plan approval process is expected to be completed by the end of 2023. A dozen local and national long-haul fiber providers are located adjacent to the site, making EdgeCore's newest data center location in Northern Virginia an attractive option for leading cloud and internet companies.

"The Penzance team has prepared this site for data center development and is excited that our partner, EdgeCore, shares our vision and will apply its expertise to advance the project to its next phase," said Cristopher White, Managing Director of Investments, Penzance. "We continue to invest in and grow our Virginia portfolio across multiple product types, including data center, industrial and multifamily through our discretionary value add funds."

EdgeCore's existing site in Northern Virginia, comprised of 348,000 square feet and capable of supporting 54 MW of critical load, is located just two miles from this newly acquired land. Combined, both EdgeCore data center sites provide 633,000 square feet of space and 90 MW of critical load to customers seeking space in the world's most vital data center market.

In November 2022,https://www.edgecore.com/post/edgecore-press-release-recap-11-9 EdgeCore was acquired by Partners Group, a leading global private markets firm, acting on behalf of its clients. Partners Group will invest up to USD $1.2 billion to fund the acquisition and buildout of existing and future data center sites. Today's expansion announcement in Northern Virginia is the latest development project announced by EdgeCore in 2023, the first of which was announced in January for Silicon Valley, California.

About EdgeCore Digital Infrastructure

EdgeCore Digital Infrastructure serves the world's largest cloud, internet, and technology companies with both ready-for-occupancy and build-to-suit data center capacity supported by best-in-class service-delivery capabilities. Privately held and supported by committed equity to fund an initial aggregate amount of over USD $4 billion in development, EdgeCore supports customer requirements by proactively investing in land, power, and vertical development in key data center locations, with building designs that meet key performance specifications and sustainability objectives. EdgeCore has four markets with power and shovel ready campuses, operational data center buildings, and the ability to expand investment into new markets. For more information, please visit edgecore.com.

About Penzance

The Penzance goal is to leave things better than when we found them. It is a philosophy that enables Penzance to create extraordinary value for investors, partners, and communities alike.

Founded in 1996, Penzance is a fully-integrated real estate investment company with deep roots in the Mid-Atlantic region. Penzance is woman-owned and over 50% diverse. Penzance has built a strong investment track record over the last 26 years by investing in value-add real estate, currently through two discretionary fund vehicles and partnerships with leading institutions. During this period, Penzance has committed over $3.5 billion of capital through several market cycles. Penzance currently targets investments and development opportunities primarily in the multifamily, industrial, and data center sectors. For more information, please visit pzre.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/edgecore-digital-infrastructure-announces-expansion-in-preeminent-northern-virginia-data-center-market-301783768.html

SOURCE EdgeCore Digital Infrastructure

Recommended Stories

  • Will Bitcoin keep minting more millionaires or is this just a 'dead cat bounce'? Here's why Warren Buffett believes crypto 'will come to a very bad ending'

    The Oracle of Omaha never saw a future in cryptocurrency.

  • A famous market watcher who called the subprime mortgage crisis is warning that stocks are about to crash: ‘It’s the highest probability since COVID’

    Larry McDonald developed a framework for analyzing stock market risk after his experience during the subprime mortgage crisis, and he says all his indicators are flashing warning signs.

  • Dividend Stocks Are Key in a Volatile Market; Here's 10 From Morningstar

    Morningstar has put together a list of top dividend stocks held by its 'ultimate stock pickers.'

  • How a Janitor Built an $8 Million Fortune Without Touching Cryptos, Stock Options or Leverage

    Ronald Reid was the last person you would expect to be a millionaire. He used safety pins to hold his old coats together and cut his own firewood well into his 90s. He drove a second-hand Toyota Yaris and resisted new purchases. To stay updated with top startup investments, sign up for Benzinga’s Startup Investing & Equity Crowdfunding Newsletter His only real indulgence may have been his daily English muffin and a cup of coffee at the Brattleboro Memorial Hospital in Vermont, where a friend rem

  • Mohamed El-Erian Calls Out ‘Trilemma’ of Problems Facing the Market; Here Are 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio

    The markets have been pounded lately by a series of economic shocks, most recently the bank crisis sparked earlier this month by the failure of Silicon Valley Bank. That spread quick fears of contagion, as the crypto-heavy Signature and Silvergate banks also failed – and then the international heavyweight Credit Suisse showed signs of cracking. Economist Mohamed El-Erian warns that we are facing multiple problems simultaneously, and the outlook is grim. “It’s not just a dilemma of inflation vers

  • Buy the Dip in Nvidia Stock? Let's Check the Chart First

    Nvidia stock is working on its third straight daily decline on Tuesday, which has it lower for the week. Earlier this month, I called Nvidia "One of the Best Stocks to Own Right Now" in the midst of the stock rallying almost 24% amid a nine-day win streak. Simply an observation, Nvidia's perception of being one of the best stocks of 2023 is backed up by data.

  • Nvidia’s Sizzling AI-Driven Rally Flashes a Warning

    (Bloomberg) -- Of all the stocks that have been supercharged by this year’s artificial intelligence frenzy, Nvidia Corp. stands alone.Most Read from Bloomberg$52 Billion Chipmaking Plan Is Racing Toward FailureFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpNew Yorkers Are Moving to These Three Florida CitiesBanks in France Face More Than $1.1 Billion Fines After RaidsUBS Veteran Ermotti Returns to Lead Credit Suisse TakeoverThe key supplier of chips required to power chatbots has more than doubled since hitti

  • Medical Properties Trust REIT Loses More Than 50% Of Its Value In 9 Months

    A major real estate investment trust (REIT) has lost more than half its value since its early August 2022 highs. Medical Properties Trust Inc. (NYSE: MPW) this week is making new 52-week lows as the months-long downward slide shows no sign of stopping. The REIT is suffering, along with many others in the sector, from investors dumping shares as the banking crisis remains front-page news and the Federal Reserve keeps raising interest rates. Lower expectations for a pivot – where rates begin to go

  • Fisher Investments Moves to Texas Over Taxes

    The firm said it was relocating “immediately” from Washington after the state’s supreme court cleared the way for a capital gains tax.

  • Schwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low Rates Is Showing Cracks

    (Bloomberg) -- On the surface, Charles Schwab Corp. being swept up in the worst US banking crisis since 2008 makes little sense.Most Read from BloombergFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpSchwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low Rates Is Showing CracksBinance and Its CEO Sued by CFTC Over US Regulatory ViolationsSaudi National Bank Chair Resigns After Credit Suisse RemarkThe firm, a half-century mainstay in the brokerage industry, isn’t overexposed to crypto like Silvergate Capital and Signature Ba

  • Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

    Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) closed at $0.79 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.44% move from the prior day.

  • Russia’s Economy Is Starting to Come Undone

    Investment is down, labor is scarce, budget is squeezed. Oligarch: ‘There will be no money next year’

  • Elon Musk Warns a New Financial Crisis Is Knocking at the Door

    Commercial real estate debt and mortgages are a 'serious' threat to the economy, warns the serial entrepreneur and billionaire.

  • Nutrien’s CEO Says Fertilizer Supply to Stay Tight in 2023

    (Bloomberg) -- The world’s largest fertilizer company expects the global supply of the nutrient potash to remain constrained this year.Most Read from Bloomberg$52 Billion Chipmaking Plan Is Racing Toward FailureFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpNew Yorkers Are Moving to These Three Florida CitiesBanks in France Face More Than $1.1 Billion Fines After RaidsSchwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low Rates Is Showing CracksShipments out of major exporters Belarus and Russia are still at least partiall

  • UBS chief steps down ‘in the interest of Switzerland’ after Credit Suisse deal

    UBS has drafted in the chief executive who helped it recover from the financial crisis to steer the bank through the takeover of Credit Suisse.

  • Micron Sales Forecast Spurs Hope That Worst of Slump Is Over

    (Bloomberg) -- Micron Technology Inc., the largest US maker of memory chips, gave a better forecast for the current quarter than some analysts had feared, sparking hope that the worst of a brutal industry slump may be over. Most Read from Bloomberg$52 Billion Chipmaking Plan Is Racing Toward FailureFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpNew Yorkers Are Moving to These Three Florida CitiesBanks in France Face More Than $1.1 Billion Fines After RaidsUBS Veteran Ermotti Returns to Lead Credit Suisse Take

  • GameStop Decides It Likes Stores After All

    Videogame retailer, the original meme stock, hits brakes on e-commerce push to refocus on its 4,400 bricks-and-mortar locations.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks With Over 200% Upside on the Horizon

    Penny stocks are controversial, to say the least. When it comes to these under $5 per share investment opportunities, Wall Street observers usually either love them or hate them. The penny stock-averse point out that while the bargain price tag is tempting, there could be a reason shares are trading at such low levels like poor fundamentals or insurmountable headwinds. However, the other side of the coin has merit as well. Naturally, with these cheap tickers, you get more bang for your buck in t

  • Here's Why Amer Movil (AMX) is a Strong Value Stock

    Whether you're a value, growth, or momentum investor, finding strong stocks becomes easier with the Zacks Style Scores, a top feature of the Zacks Premium research service.

  • Intel (INTC) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, Intel (INTC) closed at $29.29, marking a +0.38% move from the previous day.