EdgeCortix Expands its Strategic Advisory Board with the Appointment of Semiconductor Industry Veteran Akira Takata

·4 min read

  • Former MegaChips Corporation CEO joins the EdgeCortix Strategic Advisory Board

TOKYO, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EdgeCortix®Inc., the innovative fabless semiconductor design company with a software first approach, focused on delivering class-leading compute efficiency and latency for edge artificial intelligence (AI) inference; announced a key new appointment to its EdgeCortix Strategic Advisory Board.

Akira Takata, former CEO of MegaChips, appointed to EdgeCortix Strategic Advisory Board.
The company announced today the appointment of Akira Takata, former CEO and President of MegaChips Corporation who will serve as the Semiconductor Sector Advisor on the EdgeCortix Strategic Advisory Board (ESAB). The ESAB was created as a platform to enable exceptional business and thought leaders to provide EdgeCortix with guidance on core business and market strategies and product go-to-market initiatives based on their respective and unique areas of expertise.

"I am very pleased to be announcing Akira Takata's appointment to head the Semiconductor Sector Advisory role", said Sakyasingha Dasgupta, CEO and Founder of EdgeCortix, "Takata-san's expertise as a founding member of a Japanese semiconductor start-up, and his three decades of leadership of a publicly traded, fabless semiconductor company, focused on consumer, telecom/network and industrial applications, positions him perfectly to contribute as a leading member of the ESAB. While at MegaChips, Takata-san played instrumental roles in key strategic acquisitions like that of SiTime in 2014 and Kawasaki Microelectronics in 2012, both which have proved over time to be transformative decisions. Takata-san's knowledge and expertise gained from transforming MegaChips Corporation into a dynamic, growth oriented, global semiconductor leader will be especially helpful to EdgeCortix as we look to bring our unique industry leading AI acceleration IP and silicon to partners and customers worldwide."

Mr. Takata currently serves on the Board of Directors of SiTime, the market leader in the MEMS based precision timing market. Previously, he was the President and CEO of MegaChips Corporation, from 2011 to 2019, the second largest fabless semiconductor company based in Japan. During his three-decade tenure at MegaChips, Mr. Takata ascended the ranks of the company, from a member of the MegaChips founding team, through various senior positions, including director of Business Unit, director of production management, officer of alliance strategy office and officer of business strategy office, ultimately to the role of CEO. During his tenure, he facilitated the transformation of the company from a largely Japan focused business into a leading, global fabless semiconductor company. From 2014 to 2019, Mr. Takata also served on the Board of Directors of Global Semiconductor Alliance, a leading Semiconductor industry organization.

"I am very pleased to be joining the EdgeCortix Strategic Advisory Board at this transformative moment in the semiconductor business. Given the tectonic shift in information processing at the edge, companies are now seeking near cloud level performance where data curation and AI driven decision making can happen together. Due to this shift, the market opportunity for the EdgeCortix solutions set is massive driven by the practical business need across multiple sectors which require both low power and cost efficient intelligent solutions.", said Akira Takata " Given the exponential global growth in both data and devices, I am eager to support EdgeCortix in their endeavor to transform the edge AI market with an industry leading IP portfolio that can deliver performance with orders of magnitude better energy-efficiency and a lower total cost of ownership than existing solutions.  I am very interested to share my perspective with partners and customers alike on the differentiated business value that the EdgeCortix solutions can deliver for their global end customers."

About EdgeCortix Inc.

EdgeCortix is a fabless semiconductor design company focused on enabling energy-efficient edge intelligence. It was founded in 2019 with the radical idea of taking a software first approach, while designing an artificial intelligence specific runtime reconfigurable processor from the ground up using a technique called "hardware & software co-exploration". Targeting advanced computer vision applications first, using proprietary hardware and software IP on existing processors like FPGAs and custom designed ASIC, the company is geared towards positively disrupting the rapidly growing AI hardware space across defense, aerospace, smart cities, industry 4.0, autonomous vehicles and robotics.

For more details or to schedule a demonstration, contact: info@edgecortix.com

© Copyright 2022 EdgeCortix, Inc. All rights reserved worldwide. EdgeCortix and all EdgeCortix logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of EdgeCortix, Inc. (or its group companies) in the US and other countries. EdgeCortix Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of EdgeCortix Pte. Ltd.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/edgecortix-expands-its-strategic-advisory-board-with-the-appointment-of-semiconductor-industry-veteran-akira-takata-301592954.html

SOURCE Edgecortix, Inc.

