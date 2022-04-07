U.S. markets open in 1 hour 42 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,480.00
    +4.25 (+0.09%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,383.00
    -16.00 (-0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,544.75
    +39.50 (+0.27%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,017.50
    +3.40 (+0.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    98.26
    +2.03 (+2.11%)
     

  • Gold

    1,932.60
    +9.50 (+0.49%)
     

  • Silver

    24.57
    +0.11 (+0.44%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0923
    +0.0021 (+0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6090
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.94
    +0.91 (+4.33%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3088
    +0.0021 (+0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    123.9100
    +0.1100 (+0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,795.05
    -1,118.54 (-2.49%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,022.70
    -33.65 (-3.19%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,576.98
    -10.72 (-0.14%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,888.57
    -461.73 (-1.69%)
     
COMING UP:

Jobless claims preview: Another 200,000 Americans likely filed new claims

Check back at 8:30 a.m. ET for results

edgeTI and SD3IT Team Up for TechNet Indo-Pacific Spring 2022

Edge Total Intelligence Inc.
·5 min read
Edge Total Intelligence Inc.
Edge Total Intelligence Inc.

DigitalOps Leader and Systems Integrator to armed forces and civilian government demonstrate the fast path from Data to Dominance

ARLINGTON, Va., April 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edge Total Intelligence Inc. (“edgeTI” or the “Company”) (TSXV:CTRL), a leader in real-time digital operations and SD3IT LLC, a woman-owned solution driven technology firm are pleased to attend TechNet Indo-Pacific Spring 2022 conference to be held in Honolulu, Hawaii on April 11-13, 2022.

The theme of this year’s conference, sponsored by AFCEA International and AFCEA Hawaii, is “From Data to Dominance”. The conference, in its 36th year, focuses on regional issues military leaders have identified, including full-spectrum cyber operations as adversaries leverage cyberspace to conduct operations below the threshold of conflict. Aligned with this year’s key topics, edgeTI and SD3IT will demonstrate their collective ability to bring information and execution advantage to IT operations, coalition management, 5G operations, cybersecurity operations, and mission planning.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on the image or link below:

TechNet Snippet: Event Info - SD3IT Logo - edgeCore Benefits
TechNet Snippet: Event Info - SD3IT Logo - edgeCore Benefits

The conference presents a great opportunity to connect with key providers and consumers who stand to benefit from the use of the edgeCore™ platform to create efficiency, agility, and dominance.

“SD3IT offers solutions and expertise in enhanced data management and storage, cloud strategies, data centricity, cybersecurity – all built from world renowned technologies like VMware, NetApp, Ping Identity, Hewlett Packard Enterprises, and Splunk,” said Dave Dimlich, President of SD3IT. “Teaming up at TechNet is a great way to show the progression of Data to Dominance by delivering a true single pane of glass that gathers data in real-time and presents it for decision and action.”

edgeTI works with the United States Armed Forces, including the Pentagon, US Army, US Navy Veterans Affairs and NATO to satisfy the real-time information requirements of their missions. The company’s flagship platform, edgeCore™, accelerates the use of digital automation and Artificial Intelligence via low-code capabilities that accelerate value and adapt to changing needs.

“When examining the TechNet event and mission, SD3IT had the right data capabilities that would benefit attendees from our teaming-up for the show,” said Jacques Jarman, Chief Revenue Officer of edgeTI. “Our conversations continually affirm the difficulty customers experience in achieving a Common Operating Picture and sustaining it. With SD3IT we can show the data side and the ability to help more missions achieve the impossible.”

Demonstrations and discussions will be held in booths M4 and 403, throughout the conference.

About SD3IT, LLC

Founded in 2014, SD3IT, LLC is a woman owned, HUBZone certified and ISO/IEC 20243-1:2018 (O-TPPS), ISO 28001:2007, ISO 27001:2013 and ISO:9001 2015 A QMS registered, and NIST 800-171 compliant company providing solution driven technology for the Federal government and civilian sector worldwide. The company offers a wide range of Information Technology (IT) solutions, professional services and IT products optimizing a path to mission completion. Visit https://sd3it.com to learn more.

About edgeTI

Edge Total Intelligence (“edgeTI”) helps customers achieve the impossible with its real-time digital operations software, edgeCore™. Global enterprises, service providers, and governments are more profitable when insight and action unite in fluid experiences created via low-code development capabilities. With edgeTI, customers improve their margins and agility by rapidly transforming siloed systems and data into composable operations across evolving situations in business, technology, and cross-domain operations. Traded on: TSXV:CTRL FSE: Q5i

Learn more at https://edgeti.com/investors.

For further Information contact:

Nick Brigman
Phone: 888-771-3343
Email: ir@edgeti.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information and Statements

Certain statements in this news release are forward-looking statements or information for the purposes of applicable Canadian and US securities law, including statements regarding the Company's ability to reach investors, the impact of edgeCoreTM on customer businesses, improvements in customers' margins and agility and other matters. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such information can generally be identified by the use of forwarding-looking wording such as "may", "expect", "estimate", "anticipate", "intend", "believe" and "continue" or the negative thereof or similar variations. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including but not limited to, business, economic and capital market conditions.

Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, including the demand for its products, anticipated costs, and the ability to achieve goals. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include, the continued availability of capital and financing, the impact of Covid-19 or other viruses and diseases on the Company's ability to operate, competition and general economic, market or business conditions. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.


Recommended Stories

  • Why billionaire Warren Buffett took a stake in HP

    Buffett goes big on HP.

  • 3 Surefire Warren Buffett Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in April

    When Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett speaks, Wall Street and investors pay close attention. Since taking the helm as CEO of Berkshire in 1965, Buffett has overseen the creation of more than $760 billion in shareholder value. In terms of percentages, the aggregate value of Berkshire Hathaway's Class A shares (BRK.A) is up 4,184,213% since 1965.

  • JPMorgan Says Be Ready for 40% Commodities Rally in Market Shift

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarMocked as ‘Rubble’ by Biden, Russia’s Ruble Comes Roaring BackRussia Skirts Nearer Default After Dollar Payment BlockedU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersUkraine Update: UN to Vote on Dropping Russia From Rights BodyCommodities could surge by as much 40% -- taking them far into record territory -- should investors boost their allocation to raw materials at a time of rising inflati

  • The stock market is behaving a lot like it did during the Iraq War. Here’s the future if the pattern continues.

    The Iraq war doesn't have many parallels to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, other than perhaps global unpopularity. But there seems to be at least one parallel — how stocks have behaved.

  • Buy the Dip: 3 Stocks to Buy in April and Hold for the Next 3 Years

    Caught in the sell-off of growth stocks, Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) stock has lost more than one-third its value this year, and a staggering 66% of its value in the past six months, as of this writing. It's true that Upstart stock ran up too high too fast, but it's also true that the company is growing rapidly and sitting on trillion-dollar opportunities. If you believe in Upstart's growth story, now's the time to buy.

  • Top 10 Stocks Billionaire Mets Owner Steve Cohen Just Added to His Portfolio

    In this article we present the list of top 10 stocks billionaire Mets owner Steve Cohen just added to his portfolio. You can skip our comprehensive analysis of Steve Cohen’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance and go directly to Top 5 Stocks Billionaire Mets Owner Steve Cohen Just Added to His Portfolio. Micron […]

  • 3 Energy Stocks Ready to Bounce Back

    Investors have changed their view of the midstream space, but given the need for carbon fuels, this rebounding sector could keep going.

  • Dow Jones Falls; Donald Trump SPAC Plunges As Elon Musk Joins Twitter Board; 3 Stocks Eye Buy Points

    The Dow Jones skidded lower. The Donald Trump SPAC plummeted on the news Tesla CEO Elon Musk is to join the board of Twitter.

  • How Many Times Can We Buy AMD Stock At $100?

    The semiconductor group has become a bellwether industry to watch for stock market investors. As such, Nvidia , Advanced Micro Devices and others are now at the forefront of many investors' trading screens. AMD and Nvidia did a tremendous job bucking the bear market in the fourth quarter, surging to all-time highs.

  • Why Nio Stock Is Tumbling Again Today

    Competition in the electric vehicle sector is rising, and growth in China could be hard to come by in the near future.

  • Better Metaverse Chip Stock: Nvidia vs. Qualcomm

    Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) have emerged as metaverse stocks, primarily on the hardware side. While each company has a slightly different niche, both make chips that will play key roles in powering the metaverse. Understanding these dynamics could help investors choose between the two prominent metaverse stocks.

  • 3 of the Fastest-Growing Stocks on the Planet Through 2026

    Since the end of the Great Recession 13 years ago, growth stocks have dominated. According to consensus revenue estimates from Wall Street, the following three companies should be among the fastest-growing stocks on the planet through 2026. Perhaps it's no surprise that one of the hottest initial public offerings of 2021, electric-vehicle (EV) manufacturer Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN), is expected to be one of the stock market's fastest-growing stocks over the next five years.

  • GE Stock A Buy? General Electric Reaffirms 2022 Financial Outlook Ahead Of 3-Way Split

    General Electric is poised to emerge as an aviation pure-play, after the industrial icon spins off its lower-growth units. Is GE stock a buy?

  • Is AbbVie Still a Buy After Its 50% Run-Up?

    Pharmaceutical giant AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) has been one of the market's hottest stocks, rising more than 50% over the past year. Why has AbbVie done so well and is it too late to benefit from buying shares? Fear not -- AbbVie's rise has been a long time coming, and it's something that could have the legs to continue.

  • SoFi Stock Drops as Firm Cuts Forecast on Student-Loan Pause

    (Bloomberg) -- SoFi Technologies Inc., which operates a business for refinancing educational debt, cut its guidance after President Joe Biden’s administration again extended the pause on student-loan payments. The lender’s shares slumped. Most Read from BloombergCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarMocked as ‘Rubble’ by Biden, Russia’s Ruble Comes Roaring BackU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersRussia Skirts Nearer Default After Dollar Payment BlockedIndia

  • Wells Fargo’s 3 Stock Picks With at Least 60% Upside Potential

    After the stock market’s miserable open to the year, the past month saw strong stock bounces across the board. Both the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ have delivered strong rallies. However, the markets appear to be wobbling again faced with the prospect of more sanctions on Russia and some hawkish comments from the Fed. So, have investors gotten too confident, too quickly? Tracie McMillion, Head of Global Asset Allocation Strategy at Wells Fargo Investment Institute thinks the risks are “definitely ris

  • 3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy in a Correction

    These are solid, proven performers to consider for your portfolio. Two are already down significantly.

  • 3 Top Pot Stocks to Watch in April

    It's a big month for the marijuana industry and there's been lots of excitement surrounding pot stocks of late. Hopes for marijuana legalization in the U.S. are on the rise with the passing of the Marijuana Opportunity Reinvestment and Expungement (MORE) Act in the House earlier this month. Three stocks that investors should have on their watchlists this month include Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL), OrganiGram Holdings (NASDAQ: OGI), and Verano Holdings (OTC: VRNO.F).

  • With EPS Growth And More, Steamships Trading (ASX:SST) Is Interesting

    For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to...

  • Deutsche Bank warns of a 20% bear market in 2023

    Deutsche Bank made waves on Tuesday when its economists became the first of the major Wall Street analysts to say the U.S. economy would soon go into recession.