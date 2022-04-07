edgeTI and SD3IT Team Up for TechNet Indo-Pacific Spring 2022

Edge Total Intelligence Inc.

DigitalOps Leader and Systems Integrator to armed forces and civilian government demonstrate the fast path from Data to Dominance

ARLINGTON, Va., April 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edge Total Intelligence Inc. (“edgeTI” or the “Company”) (TSXV:CTRL), a leader in real-time digital operations and SD3IT LLC, a woman-owned solution driven technology firm are pleased to attend TechNet Indo-Pacific Spring 2022 conference to be held in Honolulu, Hawaii on April 11-13, 2022.



The theme of this year’s conference, sponsored by AFCEA International and AFCEA Hawaii, is “From Data to Dominance”. The conference, in its 36th year, focuses on regional issues military leaders have identified, including full-spectrum cyber operations as adversaries leverage cyberspace to conduct operations below the threshold of conflict. Aligned with this year’s key topics, edgeTI and SD3IT will demonstrate their collective ability to bring information and execution advantage to IT operations, coalition management, 5G operations, cybersecurity operations, and mission planning.

The conference presents a great opportunity to connect with key providers and consumers who stand to benefit from the use of the edgeCore™ platform to create efficiency, agility, and dominance.

“SD3IT offers solutions and expertise in enhanced data management and storage, cloud strategies, data centricity, cybersecurity – all built from world renowned technologies like VMware, NetApp, Ping Identity, Hewlett Packard Enterprises, and Splunk,” said Dave Dimlich, President of SD3IT. “Teaming up at TechNet is a great way to show the progression of Data to Dominance by delivering a true single pane of glass that gathers data in real-time and presents it for decision and action.”

edgeTI works with the United States Armed Forces, including the Pentagon, US Army, US Navy Veterans Affairs and NATO to satisfy the real-time information requirements of their missions. The company’s flagship platform, edgeCore™, accelerates the use of digital automation and Artificial Intelligence via low-code capabilities that accelerate value and adapt to changing needs.

“When examining the TechNet event and mission, SD3IT had the right data capabilities that would benefit attendees from our teaming-up for the show,” said Jacques Jarman, Chief Revenue Officer of edgeTI. “Our conversations continually affirm the difficulty customers experience in achieving a Common Operating Picture and sustaining it. With SD3IT we can show the data side and the ability to help more missions achieve the impossible.”

Demonstrations and discussions will be held in booths M4 and 403, throughout the conference.

About SD3IT, LLC

Founded in 2014, SD3IT, LLC is a woman owned, HUBZone certified and ISO/IEC 20243-1:2018 (O-TPPS), ISO 28001:2007, ISO 27001:2013 and ISO:9001 2015 A QMS registered, and NIST 800-171 compliant company providing solution driven technology for the Federal government and civilian sector worldwide. The company offers a wide range of Information Technology (IT) solutions, professional services and IT products optimizing a path to mission completion. Visit https://sd3it.com to learn more.

About edgeTI

Edge Total Intelligence (“edgeTI”) helps customers achieve the impossible with its real-time digital operations software, edgeCore™. Global enterprises, service providers, and governments are more profitable when insight and action unite in fluid experiences created via low-code development capabilities. With edgeTI, customers improve their margins and agility by rapidly transforming siloed systems and data into composable operations across evolving situations in business, technology, and cross-domain operations. Traded on: TSXV:CTRL FSE: Q5i

Learn more at https://edgeti.com/investors.

