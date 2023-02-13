Edgewater Hires Industry Veteran Andres Cifuentes as Global Head of Liquidity

Andres Cifuentes

Andres Cifuentes, Global Head of Liquidity at Edgewater

Greenwich, CT, Feb. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edgewater Markets, a leading provider of technology, trade execution and liquidity aggregation across foreign exchange (FX) and precious metals, today announced the addition of Andres Cifuentes as Global Head of Liquidity. Based in the firm’s Connecticut headquarters, he will lead Edgewater’s global FX, non-deliverable forward (NDF) and precious metals liquidity group globally as well as supporting Edgewater’s expansion into new asset classes.

Cifuentes brings to Edgewater close to twenty years of experience in financial markets, having held senior roles in liquidity management and prime brokerage at custody firms, exchanges and bulge-bracket banks. He most recently served as Head of Electronic Trading at BitGo, where he led the development of the firm’s prime brokerage for the crypto market. His past positions include Director of FX Sales at Cboe Global Markets, Vice President of FX Sales, Vice President of FX Prime Brokerage at Morgan Stanley, and senior roles at JP Morgan and Goldman Sachs.

“I’m excited to be joining Edgewater during a time of tremendous global expansion,” said Cifuentes. “I have worked closely with the Edgewater team for many years, and long appreciated the unique blend of cutting-edge technology and regional expertise that sets them apart. I look forward to bringing our impressive and diverse roster of clients – ranging from banks and brokers to vendors and ECNs – unprecedented access to liquidity across global markets and asset classes.”

“Andres joins Edgewater at a moment when technology is transforming FX markets globally, and we are continuing to expand our leadership team to meet global demand,” said Matt Kassel, Chief Operating Officer at Edgewater. “We’ve built robust liquidity teams locally around the world, and as Edgewater continues to expand, Andres will be leading the charge to integrate our processes to best serve our clients everywhere. Andres’ extensive experience at the world’s top financial firms, and his deep background in tech and FX, make him the perfect person to lead this mission.”

Story continues

This senior hire comes at a time of significant growth for Edgewater. The firm just announced the hire of Chan Chong San as Managing Director of APAC, as well as the opening of a São Paulo office and senior hires in the LatAm region.

About Edgewater Markets

Edgewater is a leading trading technology provider that specializes in FX trade execution and liquidity aggregation to help institutions trade efficiently and competitively across global markets. Over the past 10 years, we’ve earned the trust of over 350 clients by providing exceptional client service, unblemished operational performance and a flexible, conflict-free business model. Our sole focus is on helping our clients grow – because when they succeed, we succeed. For more information visit edgewatermarkets.com.

Attachment

CONTACT: Michael Kingsley Edgewater Markets mkingsley@forefrontcomms.com



