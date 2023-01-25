U.S. markets open in 1 hour 59 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,999.25
    -33.50 (-0.83%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,629.00
    -197.00 (-0.58%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,748.75
    -160.75 (-1.35%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,883.40
    -11.40 (-0.60%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.20
    +0.07 (+0.09%)
     

  • Gold

    1,924.80
    -10.60 (-0.55%)
     

  • Silver

    23.48
    -0.27 (-1.15%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0867
    -0.0021 (-0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4690
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.01
    +0.20 (+1.01%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2314
    -0.0018 (-0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.7000
    -0.4650 (-0.36%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,678.05
    -258.60 (-1.13%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    512.50
    -14.78 (-2.80%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,750.75
    -6.61 (-0.09%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,395.01
    +95.82 (+0.35%)
     

Edgewater: New Hires and Opening of São Paulo Office Highlight Growing Demand for FX Trading Technology and Execution in Latin America and Globally

Edgewater Markets
·3 min read

Greenwich, CT, Jan. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edgewater Markets, a leading provider of technology, trade execution and liquidity aggregation across foreign exchange (FX) and precious metals, today announced extensive new hires and the opening of the firm’s São Paulo office as worldwide demand grows for its FX trading technology and execution services.

Edgewater’s new São Paulo office, based in the largest financial market in the LatAm region, services financial institutions with white label solutions, customized technology and liquidity aggregation.

The firm’s offerings have seen growing interest from Brazilian financial institutions looking to advance their technology and access Edgewater’s extensive network of global FX market participants. Industry veteran Charles Achoa, whose hiring was announced by Edgewater in October, will run the São Paulo office.

“Brazil is a tremendous market for us, and one of the fastest-growing participants in currency trading globally,” said Managing Director and Head of Sales, Americas, Jose-Antonio Buenaño. “Edgewater believes strongly in ‘boots on the ground,’ where our uniquely experienced FX professionals, armed with unparalleled local knowledge, are closest to the markets, developments and players. With our significant and growing client base in Brazil, we’re excited to have São Paulo join our offices in Santiago, Mexico City.”

Edgewater facilitates foreign exchange trading for financial institutions around the world, including the top 5 LatAm currencies: the Chilean Peso (CLP), the Mexican Peso (MXN), the Brazilian Real (BRL), the Colombian Peso (COP) and the Peruvian Sol (PEN). The company recently added several new local providers for MXN and BRL to its robust roster.

Edgewater recently announced 90% year-over-year growth in overall volume traded on Edgewater technology, driven by 300% growth in non-deliverable forwards (NDFs) and a 35% increase in precious metals.

Throughout a year of significant growth, Edgewater has made a substantial number of senior hires globally in technology, operations, sales and support. This includes new Asia- and London-based development teams and operations leadership, a senior sales hire in London, and numerous hires across the front-, middle- and back-office at the firm’s Connecticut headquarters.

“We’re excited to be contributing to the growth and development of FX in Latin America, helping domestic markets expand their reach into the global institutional buy-side and sell-side trading communities,” said Brian Andreyko, Chief Product Officer at Edgewater. “Around the world, our approach is not to just sell technology but to truly partner with our clients, ultimately increasing revenue per trade and local market share, and expanding relationships in the FX and commodity markets. Our extensive new hires around the world are now enabling traders and investors to ‘follow the sun’ as never before, while compressing execution costs and maximizing the ability to reach onshore liquidity and inventory.”

About Edgewater Markets

Edgewater is a leading trading technology provider that specializes in FX trade execution and liquidity aggregation to help institutions trade efficiently and competitively across global markets. Over the past 10 years, we’ve earned the trust of over 350 clients by providing exceptional client service, unblemished operational performance and a flexible, conflict-free business model. Our sole focus is on helping our clients grow – because when they succeed, we succeed. For more information visit edgewatermarkets.com.

CONTACT: Michael Kingsley Edgewater Markets mkingsley@forefrontcomms.com


Recommended Stories

  • What to anticipate in Tesla’s Q4 earnings call

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors Dave Briggs and Seana Smith highlight what investors should expect in Tesla's fourth-quarter earnings call.

  • Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Unloads Some of a Favorite

    Famed investor Cathie Wood, chief executive of Ark Investment Management, unloaded one of her favorite stocks Jan. 23, perhaps trying to take advantage of its recent rebound. Ark funds dumped 175,491 shares of Exact Sciences , a medical diagnostics company famous for its at-home colon cancer test. Exact Sciences is the biggest holding in Wood's flagship Ark Innovation ETF .

  • Elon Musk Accuses Two Influential Firms of Controlling the Stock Market

    Elon Musk likes to attack circles of power. During the past few weeks, the Techno King, as he's known at Tesla , has lashed out at Dr Anthony Fauci, the face of America's response to the Covid-19 pandemic despite the risks that such an attack could backfire on him and more specifically on some of his companies like tesla whose the customer base is made up of progressives. The latter are often ardent defenders of Dr. Fauci.

  • One clear theme dominated Microsoft's earnings call

    Microsoft's earnings call was not without some serious red flags on the global economy.

  • 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks From the Billionaire Who Beat the Bear Market and Broke a Record Last Year

    2022 was a miserable one for investors, right? For most that’s probably true but most definitely not for Ken Griffin. The billionaire not only beat the market by a huge margin and outpaced his fellow billionaire colleagues, he did so at record-breaking levels. Per LCH investment data, Griffin’s hedge fund Citadel raked in profits of $16 billion - the most ever seen on Wall Street - whilst delivering for investors returns of 38% from its main hedge fund. Considering that performance, for investor

  • AT&T Stock Gains After Q4 Earnings Beat, Dividend Support

    "We met or surpassed all of our profitability targets for the year all while investing at record levels," said CEO John Stankey.

  • Stocks Move Lower, Microsoft, Tesla, Boeing, Fox In Focus - Five Things To Know

    Stock futures lower as U.S. earnings underwhelm; Microsoft slumps as cloud outlook offsets Q2 earnings beat; Tesla earnings on deck with price cuts, margins in focus; Boeing set to return to profit as orders build, China re-opens and Rupert Murdoch pulls plug on Fox-news Corp merger.

  • AT&T Earnings Show Wireless Customer Gains, $25 Billion Charge on Landlines

    AT&T added subscribers for its core wireless business but recorded a large fourth-quarter loss after it booked a $25 billion accounting charge tied to its legacy landline infrastructure.

  • Tesla gets green light from Wall Street ahead of earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian discusses Wall Street's attitude toward Tesla stock going into the company's earnings.

  • Are Investors Undervaluing GN Store Nord (GNNDY) Right Now?

    Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

  • Jeremy Grantham Warns of a 17% Plunge in the S&P 500 This Year

    (Bloomberg) -- The popping of the bubble in US stocks is far from over and investors shouldn’t get too excited about a strong start to the year for the market, warns Jeremy Grantham, the co-founder and long-term investment strategist of GMO. Most Read from BloombergUS Confronts China Over Companies’ Ties to Russia War EffortNYSE Investigates Technical Issue That Caused Wild Market OpenChina Slams US on Debt Limit and Accuses Washington of SabotageCitadel’s $16 Billion Win Tops Paulson’s Greatest

  • Billionaires Worth $123 Billion Buy Stake In Kushner’s Thrive

    (Bloomberg) -- A group of global billionaires worth at least $123 billion are buying a stake in Thrive Capital, the venture-capital firm founded by Josh Kushner.Most Read from BloombergUS Confronts China Over Companies’ Ties to Russia War EffortNYSE Investigates Technical Issue That Caused Wild Market OpenChina Slams US on Debt Limit and Accuses Washington of SabotageUS and Germany Set to Send Tanks to Ukraine, Breaking DeadlockCitadel’s $16 Billion Win Tops Paulson’s Greatest Trade EverIndia’s

  • Tesla Poised for Record Quarterly Earnings Amid Wall Street Unease

    Elon Musk’s electric-car maker is facing challenges, including higher interest rates and stronger competition.

  • ASML Profit Tops Expectations. It Sees a Chip Market Rebound.

    The maker of the world's most advanced semiconductor manufacturing equipment expects a more than 25% rise in net sales in 2023.

  • 2 Top Dividend Stocks for Protection Against a Recession in 2023

    Companies that trade at low earnings multiples and pay big dividends have historically managed to outperform the broader market and post relatively strong returns during recessionary periods. With that in mind, read on for a look at two high-yield dividend stocks that are worth adding to your portfolio before this month is out. The company paid far too much to acquire the declining DirecTV business back in 2015, and it followed that up with another disastrous deal to acquire Time Warner in 2019.

  • The Case for Selling Tesla

    It all depends on whether you're trading for the short term or the long term.

  • The energy crisis may force drivers in the 'best country in the world' to 'think twice' about electric vehicles — here are 3 big stocks to gas up your portfolio

    Wake up and smell the diesel.

  • Raymond James Sees ‘Multiple Expansion’ to Drive Stock Market Returns — Here Are 2 Stocks to Play That Bullish Sentiment

    It’s time to take out the crystal ball and try to see what lies ahead for the stock market this year. So far, it’s clear that stocks are rebounding somewhat from the trough of 2022, and one Wall Street expert says there’s more runway for gains. Writing of the 2023 market situation, Larry Adam, chief investment officer from Raymond James, notes that last year was the second consecutive year of multiple compression – but that situation rarely repeats a third time. He’s predicting a multiple expans

  • Cheap Stocks To Buy: Should You Watch These 5 Growth Stocks?

    Regardless of what stage of the market cycle we're in, some folks never tire of searching for cheap stocks to buy. If it has thin trading volume, the fund manager will have an awfully tough time accumulating shares — without making a big impact on the stock price.

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall On Weak Microsoft Guidance; Tesla Earnings On Tap

    Dow Jones futures fell early Wednesday, along with S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq futures, as Microsoft guidance overrode better-than-feared earnings late Tuesday ASML beat forecasts, with Boeing and Tesla also on tap today.