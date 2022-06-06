U.S. markets open in 2 hours 57 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,149.50
    +42.50 (+1.03%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,150.00
    +262.00 (+0.80%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,723.50
    +172.50 (+1.37%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,902.40
    +21.10 (+1.12%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    119.75
    +0.88 (+0.74%)
     

  • Gold

    1,856.90
    +6.70 (+0.36%)
     

  • Silver

    22.38
    +0.47 (+2.13%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0740
    +0.0020 (+0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9570
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    25.17
    +0.45 (+1.82%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2555
    +0.0062 (+0.50%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.6670
    -0.1930 (-0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    31,401.29
    +1,725.12 (+5.81%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    683.93
    +23.13 (+3.50%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,638.20
    +105.25 (+1.40%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,915.89
    +154.32 (+0.56%)
     

Edgewell™ Introduces Fieldtrip™, a Gen-Z Focused, Gender Inclusive, Sustainable Skincare Brand Formulated with Unique Nature-Found Ingredients

·4 min read

Fieldtrip Focuses on a "Your Earth, Your Skincare" Philosophy to Produce Sustainably Sourced, Clean Skincare Products that Do Good for Your Skin

DALLAS, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Edgewell Personal Care, a leading consumer products company, debuts today its newest skincare brand, Fieldtrip, a unisex, clean skincare brand that will engage a new generation of skincare enthusiasts who are seeking sensorial experiences through on-trend products with luxury formulations at affordable price points. Fieldtrip's inaugural lineup will include seven products ranging from cleansers and moisturizers to serums and facials mists.

(from left to right) Fieldtrip™ Wandermist Hydrating Facial Spray, Eyeland Retreat Cooling Eye Gel, Smooth Trails Energizing Face Scrub, Get Up &amp; Go Invigorating Body Wash, Trail Blazer Anywhere Shave Lotion, Overnight Trip Hydrating Lip Mask, Fresh Start Purifying Face Cleanser, Into the Blue Stress Less Moisturizer, and C the World Brightening Serum.
(from left to right) Fieldtrip™ Wandermist Hydrating Facial Spray, Eyeland Retreat Cooling Eye Gel, Smooth Trails Energizing Face Scrub, Get Up & Go Invigorating Body Wash, Trail Blazer Anywhere Shave Lotion, Overnight Trip Hydrating Lip Mask, Fresh Start Purifying Face Cleanser, Into the Blue Stress Less Moisturizer, and C the World Brightening Serum.

Fieldtrip products harness nature-found ingredients from around the world and highlights their unique stories by showcasing each key ingredients' sustainable sourcing and historical significance. In addition to sustainably sourced ingredients, Fieldtrip has also partnered with Keep America Beautiful®'s RETREET® program, which redefines disaster relief by engaging communities to replant lost trees after natural disasters. As part of this partnership, Fieldtrip will be donating 5% of net proceeds to this program each year.

"We're so excited to bring Fieldtrip to the market to offer younger generations a brand that not only delivers on their skincare expectations but also aligns with their core personal values," says Gabrielle DeLatin, Head of Marketing for Grooming at Edgewell. "Gen-Z consumers expect more than just functional benefits. They seek out brands who are socially responsible and sustainable, offer clean formulations that perform as advertised, and are transparent throughout. This way of thinking really aligned with our core values and inspired Fieldtrip's launch. Equally important was being able to offer clean, effective products at an affordable price to ensure the line is accessible to all."

The brand embraces a "Your Earth, Your Skincare" philosophy and formulated all products to be clean, cruelty-free, vegan and formulated with a minimalist ingredient list that excludes ingredients such as silicones, parabens, sulfates, phthalates, chemical sunscreens, retinyl palmitate, synthetic fragrances, artificial dyes, formaldehyde, triclosan, triclocarban, petrolatum, mineral oil, talc, hydroquinone, BHA and BHT. Additionally, in keeping with Fieldtrip's do no harm approach, packaging contains bio-based polyethylene, which is a bioplastic made from renewable items and has fewer greenhouse gas emissions, along with post-consumer recycled materials, light weighted caps, and recyclable glass wherever possible. The brand is also certified by PETA's "Beauty Without Bunnies" program.

To aid transparency, Fieldtrip packaging also highlights a key sustainably sourced hero ingredient per product that is featured via colorful maps along with latitude and longitude coordinates to help consumers understand where the ingredient was sourced from. The first phase of products include:

  • Fresh Start Purifying Face Cleanser with Glacial Clay harvested off the coast of Kisameet Bay, British Columbia, Canada

  • Into The Blue Stress Less Moisturizer with Indian Wild Indigo sustainably sourced from India

  • Trail Blazer Anywhere Shave Lotion with Birch Sap extracted with the utmost care from organically grown white birch trees from Northern Europe

  • Overnight Trip Hydrating Lip Mask with Moringa Butter from the Himalayan Foothills of Southeast Asia

  • C The World Brightening Serum with Camu Camu sustainably sourced from the Amazon Rainforest

  • Eyeland Retreat Cooling Eye Gel with Red Maple Bark sustainably sourced and upcycled from Canada

  • Wandermist Hydrating Facial Spray with Rambutan Peel Extract sustainably harvested and upcycled from Southeast Asia

All Fieldtrip products are under $25 and available now on FieldtripSkin.com and Amazon with more retailer availability at Nordstrom, Nordstrom Rack, and Macys.com in August. Additional Fieldtrip products will launch in Fall 2022.

ABOUT FIELDTRIP™

Fieldtrip™, launched in 2022, is a skin and body care brand designed specifically for the Gen Z consumer. Positioned as "Your Earth. Your Skincare.", the brand features highly expressive, nature-found ingredients from around the world and is clean, cruelty-free, and vegan. Fieldtrip has also partnered with Keep America Beautiful® to donate 5% of net proceeds to its RETREET® Program, which aims to redefine disaster relief by helping make the earth a greener, cleaner, more beautiful place to live. To learn more, visit FieldtripSkin.com.

ABOUT EDGEWELL™ PERSONAL CARE

Edgewell is a leading pure-play consumer products company with an attractive, diversified portfolio of established brand names such as Schick® and Wilkinson Sword® men's shaving products; Schick® and Billie® women's shaving products; Edge® and Skintimate® shave preparations; Banana Boat®, Hawaiian Tropic®, Bulldog®, Jack Black® and Cremo® sun and skin care products. The company has a broad global footprint and operates in more than 50 markets, including the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Japan, the U.K. and Australia, with approximately 6,500 employees worldwide.

ABOUT KEEP AMERICA BEAUTIFUL® & RETREET®

Keep America Beautiful's mission is to inspire and educate people to take action every day to improve and beautify their community environment. Their RETREET program redefines disaster relief by engaging communities to replant lost trees. RETREET offers a distinctive, hands-on experience for those who wish to volunteer in the wake of disaster, makes a generational impact in the communities in which it is held, and educates the public about the environmental, economic, and emotional impact of Keep America Beautiful's work. No other agency is focused on this important and underrepresented part of the recovery process. Yet, of everything that is lost to a natural disaster, it is the trees that take the longest to replace. Learn more at kab.org/programs/retreet/.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/edgewell-introduces-fieldtrip-a-gen-z-focused-gender-inclusive-sustainable-skincare-brand-formulated-with-unique-nature-found-ingredients-301561365.html

SOURCE Fieldtrip

Recommended Stories

  • Hairdresser goes viral on TikTok with hair washing hack

    Video shows how to wash hair ‘like a pro’

  • Kim Kardashian Is Already Facing Backlash Over Her Skin-Care Line, SKKN by Kim

    Lori Harvey launched her skin-care line, SKN by LH, in October 2021.

  • Nykaa to Mamaearth: Start-ups fuel India's growing love for skincare

    Homegrown start-ups like Nykaa have disrupted the Indian skincare market with their wide range.

  • Hailey Bieber ‘Stole’ Justin Bieber's Baggy Pants to Wear With a Tiny Crop Top

    The perfect casual date night look.

  • US May Allow More Iran Oil to Flow Even Without Deal, Says Vitol

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergWhy Peak Inflation Is Near, According to Experts Who Bet on Short-Lived Price RisesRussia Hits Kyiv With Missiles; Putin Warns West on ArmsSaudis Raise Oil Prices More Than Expected Amid Asia ReboundStocks, Futures Rise as Mood Improves; Dollar Dips: Markets WrapUS May Allow More Iran Oil to Flow Even Without Deal, Says VitolThe US may allow more sanctioned Iranian oil onto global markets even without a revival of the 2015 nuclear accord, according to the b

  • Real Estate Agent vs. Mortgage Broker: What's the Difference?

    Real estate agent vs. mortgage broker: Real estate agents help clients buy or sell homes, and mortgage brokers help clients find affordable home loans.

  • Why Peak Inflation Is Near, According to Experts Who Bet on Short-Lived Price Rises

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergWhy Peak Inflation Is Near, According to Experts Who Bet on Short-Lived Price RisesRussia Hits Kyiv With Missiles; Putin Warns West on ArmsSaudis Raise Oil Prices More Than Expected Amid Asia ReboundStocks, Futures Rise as Mood Improves; Dollar Dips: Markets WrapUS May Allow More Iran Oil to Flow Even Without Deal, Says Vitol‘Team Transitory’ hasn’t given up hope

  • Lifting Tariffs on Goods May Make Sense, US Commerce Chief Says

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden’s commerce chief said it “may make sense” to lift tariffs on some goods as a way to tame the hottest inflation in almost four decades. Most Read from BloombergWhy Peak Inflation Is Near, According to Experts Who Bet on Short-Lived Price RisesRussia Hits Kyiv With Missiles; Putin Warns West on ArmsSaudis Raise Oil Prices More Than Expected Amid Asia ReboundStocks, Futures Rise as Mood Improves; Dollar Dips: Markets WrapUS May Allow More Iran Oil to Flow Even Wit

  • Big tech is winning the battle for Kenya’s talent

    Not everyone is winning though in Kenya’s battle for tech talent. Even as Kenya added an estimated 2,000 new developers to its tech talent pool in 2021, startups and telcos are struggling to retain talent.

  • Investors Get Back Into Corporate Bonds

    While bonds were out of favor for several months, many are now seeing better value in debt markets.

  • Hard-Landing Dread Eclipses Brief Rally in Emerging Stocks

    (Bloomberg) -- The nascent rebound from a two-year low in emerging-market stocks is faltering on concern the Federal Reserve and other global policy makers will fail to orchestrate a soft landing for the world economy. Most Read from BloombergWhy Peak Inflation Is Near, According to Experts Who Bet on Short-Lived Price RisesRussia Hits Kyiv With Missiles; Putin Warns West on ArmsSaudis Raise Oil Prices More Than Expected Amid Asia ReboundStocks, Futures Rise as Mood Improves; Dollar Dips: Market

  • Oil prices hit $120 as Saudi July price rise eclipses OPEC+ deal

    Oil prices hit $120 a barrel on Monday after Saudi Arabia raised crude prices for July and amid doubts that an increased OPEC+ monthly output target will help ease tight supply. Saudi Arabia raised the July official selling price (OSP) for its flagship Arab light crude to Asia by $2.10 from June to a $6.50 premium, the highest since May, when prices hit all-time highs due to worries of disruption in supplies from Russia. The price increase followed a decision last week by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies, together called OPEC+, to boost output for July and August by 648,000 barrels per day, or 50% more than previously planned.

  • Tech and Crypto in Peril as Fed Ends Liquidity Binge, Survey Shows

    (Bloomberg) -- The speculative darlings of the easy-money era -- technology stocks and cryptocurrencies -- are acutely vulnerable now that the Federal Reserve is shrinking its nearly $9 trillion balance sheet. Most Read from BloombergWhy Peak Inflation Is Near, According to Experts Who Bet on Short-Lived Price RisesRussia Hits Kyiv With Missiles; Putin Warns West on ArmsSaudis Raise Oil Prices More Than Expected Amid Asia ReboundStocks, Futures Rise as Mood Improves; Dollar Dips: Markets WrapUS

  • Why Is Bitcoin Volatile?

    Learn why Bitcoin's price fluctuates and about the factors that contribute to the wild price swings.

  • McDonald's May Have a Fix for Its Biggest Menu Problem

    McDonald's may have a solution to a problem with producing one of its most popular taste treats.

  • US Recession Is Avoidable If Fed Can ‘Thread the Needle’

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergWhy Peak Inflation Is Near, According to Experts Who Bet on Short-Lived Price RisesRussia Hits Kyiv With Missiles; Putin Warns West on ArmsSaudis Raise Oil Prices More Than Expected Amid Asia ReboundStocks, Futures Rise as Mood Improves; Dollar Dips: Markets WrapUS May Allow More Iran Oil to Flow Even Without Deal, Says VitolTo hear some of the chatter in financi

  • The Week Ahead – Central Banks and US Inflation in Focus

    The RBA and the ECB deliver monetary policy decisions in the week ahead, with economic data from the Eurozone, China, and the US to also draw interest.

  • Bitcoin Miners Are Selling Tokens as Prices Linger Near Lows

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin miners are beginning to sell tokens they’ve hoarded to cover burgeoning costs with the prospects for industry growth slowing and the price of the largest cryptocurrency showing few signs of rebounding following the recent collapse from record highs. Most Read from BloombergWhy Peak Inflation Is Near, According to Experts Who Bet on Short-Lived Price RisesRussia Hits Kyiv With Missiles; Putin Warns West on ArmsSaudis Raise Oil Prices More Than Expected Amid Asia ReboundStoc

  • Tesla Stock Vs. BYD Stock: China EV Giant Races Higher As It Seizes Tesla's Crown

    Tesla is rebounding from lows while BYD races toward highs as it seizes Tesla's EV sales crown and takes on the Model 3.

  • Two China Investment Banks to Cut Hong Kong Staff by 30%, Report Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Two Chinese investment banks plan to lay off about 30% of their Hong Kong staff this year, Sing Tao Daily reported. Most Read from BloombergWhy Peak Inflation Is Near, According to Experts Who Bet on Short-Lived Price RisesRussia Hits Kyiv With Missiles; Putin Warns West on ArmsSaudis Raise Oil Prices More Than Expected Amid Asia ReboundStocks, Futures Rise as Mood Improves; Dollar Dips: Markets WrapUS May Allow More Iran Oil to Flow Even Without Deal, Says VitolThe cuts will impa