Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Has Announced A Dividend Of $0.15

The board of Edgewell Personal Care Company (NYSE:EPC) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 6th of July, with investors receiving $0.15 per share. This payment means that the dividend yield will be 1.4%, which is around the industry average.

Edgewell Personal Care's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

Solid dividend yields are great, but they only really help us if the payment is sustainable. Before making this announcement, Edgewell Personal Care was easily earning enough to cover the dividend. This means that most of what the business earns is being used to help it grow.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 63.0%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 24%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Dividend Volatility

While the company has been paying a dividend for a long time, it has cut the dividend at least once in the last 10 years. The annual payment during the last 10 years was $1.60 in 2013, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $0.60. This works out to be a decline of approximately 9.3% per year over that time. Generally, we don't like to see a dividend that has been declining over time as this can degrade shareholders' returns and indicate that the company may be running into problems.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Given that the track record hasn't been stellar, we really want to see earnings per share growing over time. Edgewell Personal Care has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 35% per annum. Rapid earnings growth and a low payout ratio suggest this company has been effectively reinvesting in its business. Should that continue, this company could have a bright future.

We Really Like Edgewell Personal Care's Dividend

Overall, we like to see the dividend staying consistent, and we think Edgewell Personal Care might even raise payments in the future. Distributions are quite easily covered by earnings, which are also being converted to cash flows. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. For example, we've identified 2 warning signs for Edgewell Personal Care (1 is potentially serious!) that you should be aware of before investing. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

