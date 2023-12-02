Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Has Affirmed Its Dividend Of $0.15

Edgewell Personal Care Company's (NYSE:EPC) investors are due to receive a payment of $0.15 per share on 4th of January. The dividend yield is 1.7% based on this payment, which is a little bit low compared to the other companies in the industry.

Edgewell Personal Care's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

It would be nice for the yield to be higher, but we should also check if higher levels of dividend payment would be sustainable. However, prior to this announcement, Edgewell Personal Care's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This means that most of what the business earns is being used to help it grow.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 44.1% over the next year. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 16% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Dividend Volatility

Although the company has a long dividend history, it has been cut at least once in the last 10 years. The dividend has gone from an annual total of $1.60 in 2013 to the most recent total annual payment of $0.60. Doing the maths, this is a decline of about 9.3% per year. A company that decreases its dividend over time generally isn't what we are looking for.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Achieve

With a relatively unstable dividend, and a poor history of shrinking dividends, it's even more important to see if EPS is growing. Earnings has been rising at 3.8% per annum over the last five years, which admittedly is a bit slow. While growth may be thin on the ground, Edgewell Personal Care could always pay out a higher proportion of earnings to increase shareholder returns.

Our Thoughts On Edgewell Personal Care's Dividend

In summary, we are pleased with the dividend remaining consistent, and we think there is a good chance of this continuing in the future. The payout ratio looks good, but unfortunately the company's dividend track record isn't stellar. The payment isn't stellar, but it could make a decent addition to a dividend portfolio.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Edgewell Personal Care (of which 1 doesn't sit too well with us!) you should know about. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

