Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Has Announced A Dividend Of $0.15

The board of Edgewell Personal Care Company (NYSE:EPC) has announced that it will pay a dividend of $0.15 per share on the 4th of April. This payment means the dividend yield will be 1.6%, which is below the average for the industry.

Edgewell Personal Care's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

It would be nice for the yield to be higher, but we should also check if higher levels of dividend payment would be sustainable. Before making this announcement, Edgewell Personal Care was easily earning enough to cover the dividend. As a result, a large proportion of what it earned was being reinvested back into the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 53.1%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 16% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Dividend Volatility

The company's dividend history has been marked by instability, with at least one cut in the last 10 years. The annual payment during the last 10 years was $1.60 in 2014, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $0.60. The dividend has shrunk at around 9.3% a year during that period. Declining dividends isn't generally what we look for as they can indicate that the company is running into some challenges.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Achieve

Given that dividend payments have been shrinking like a glacier in a warming world, we need to check if there are some bright spots on the horizon. Earnings per share has been crawling upwards at 3.8% per year. While EPS growth is quite low, Edgewell Personal Care has the option to increase the payout ratio to return more cash to shareholders.

Our Thoughts On Edgewell Personal Care's Dividend

Overall, we think Edgewell Personal Care is a solid choice as a dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't raised this year. While the payout ratios are a good sign, we are less enthusiastic about the company's dividend record. This looks like it could be a good dividend stock going forward, but we would note that the payout ratio has been at higher levels in the past so it could happen again.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. For example, we've identified 2 warning signs for Edgewell Personal Care (1 is a bit unpleasant!) that you should be aware of before investing. Is Edgewell Personal Care not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

