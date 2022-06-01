U.S. markets open in 5 hours 7 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,130.25
    -1.00 (-0.02%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,069.00
    +98.00 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,597.50
    -49.00 (-0.39%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,862.80
    +0.90 (+0.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    116.53
    +1.86 (+1.62%)
     

  • Gold

    1,830.90
    -11.80 (-0.64%)
     

  • Silver

    21.62
    -0.07 (-0.31%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0726
    -0.0010 (-0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8440
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.36
    -0.18 (-0.68%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2592
    -0.0009 (-0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.3490
    +0.6730 (+0.52%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    31,539.56
    -103.23 (-0.33%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    687.44
    -8.62 (-1.24%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,580.75
    -26.91 (-0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,457.89
    +178.09 (+0.65%)
     

EDHECinfra Answers Stuart Kirk: Climate Risk Matters for Long-Term Investors

EDHEC Infrastructure
·3 min read
EDHEC Infrastructure
EDHEC Infrastructure

Press Release – June 1, 2022

EDHECinfra Answers Stuart Kirk: Climate Risk Matters for Long-Term Investors

EDHECinfra reacts to Stuart Kirk's remarks on climate change

In an open letter to Stuart Kirk, the now-suspended head of responsible investing at HSBC Asset Management, Noël Amenc, associate professor at EDHEC Business School and Frédéric Blanc-Brude, director of the EDHEC Infrastructure Institute, express their dismay at the lack of science behind Mr Kirk’s recent very public claim that “investors need not worry about climate change.” Telling hard truth to a difficult audience is one thing but spreading fake truths to sound clever is all hubris and no brain.

Not only did Mr Kirk rely on dubious statistical methods to make his point that the stock market keeps rising as bad climate news becomes more frequent, but he also shows a remarkable absence of understanding of finance and how markets work. Markets do not process information that they do not have, and climate models and scenarios are not yet telling us what we need to know to understand the impact of climate risk on asset prices. This is why investors are increasingly demanding access to non-financial data about climate risks.

Mr Kirk considered that climate risks will be realised in the long term and probably with a fairly limited average aggregate loss given the offsetting of climate gains and losses. So, for a bank like HSBC that has a short-term and well-diversified balance sheet, there is not real point in him spending time on a subject that has no large impact on this balance sheet. This analysis shows unfortunately that Mr Kirk has not understood the very essence of his mission. As the head of responsible investing at a preeminent asset management firm, Mr Kirk is in charge not of his own risks or of the bank's risks, but of the risks of his clients. HSBC AM’s clients are longer-term investors than HSBC, because they have long-term liabilities like pensions and life insurance. For them, robust liability-hedging is at the core of what asset management should be all about. This liability-hedging objective results notably in investments in real assets that are not easy to diversify and are therefore very strongly exposed to climate risk.

Meanwhile he proposes without due care that the consequences of climate change can be summarised in an aggregate and limited loss of GDP, thereby presenting a morally dubious equivalence between the enormous cost that is likely to be borne by some people and nations, and the benefits of winners, who in principle could adapt to the irreversible and chaotic disruption of the planet’s climatic system. Maybe he does not care that Africa, Asia, and Latin America will take a beating and lose many of the development gains they achieved in the past century. For Mr Kirk, 2050 could be the new 1850.

Responsible investors, beyond the losses incurred in their portfolio due to climate risk, also worry about the impact of their investments on the climate and their capacity to participate in an undisputed goal of limiting global warming, which is threatening our civilisation. They care not only about Miami, but also about Mexico, Bangladesh or Venice being under water.

Many journalists and even politicians have expressed concern about Mr Kirk's suspension by HSBC AM, arguing that free speech is important in the public debate. We sincerely believe that they are missing the point. Mr Kirk did not enter the debate as a journalist -- who should be free to make any kind of comments as long as they have solid sources -- but as a high-level representative of a company that, through him, wishes to take its share in serving investors who are concerned about investing responsibly. What could be more normal than suspending him from a function that he does not really wish to perform?

Consult a copy of the open letter to Stuart Kirk.

About EDHEC Infrastructure Institute:
EDHECinfra® is a venture of EDHEC Business School and a provider of indices and analytics for the infrastructure investment universe. Because the majority of infrastructure assets are not publicly traded, there has traditionally been a vast knowledge gap when it comes to gauging the prices of these assets and their evolution. We are closing that gap with analytics and calculated indexes that already cover 25 countries representing an investable universe of 7,000 companies. We are based in Singapore and London. Visit edhec.infrastructure.institute.

EDHECinfra maintains the infraMetrics® platform: an online information system that gives access to key market indices including the infra300® and infra100® series. InfraMetrics also includes a wealth of valuation data and analytics, risk metrics, a fund strategy analysis tool providing robust performance quartiles for any segment, strategy or vintage, and peer group analyses allowing investors to compare themselves against comparable segments of the market.


Recommended Stories

  • China stocks gain, Amazon approves 20-for-1 stock split, bitcoin rallies

    Yahoo Finance Live looks at several stocks tied to leading industry stories, including how Chinese stocks are recovering from China's COVID lockdowns.

  • Jeremy Grantham warns the S&P 500 will ‘likely’ plunge another 40% minimum — here are 3 shockproof stocks in his portfolio to help limit the pain

    Grantham remains ultra bearish. But this trio may offer some protection.

  • A late-May rally in stocks isn't cause for investor celebration just yet

    If you managed to sleep through May or simply avoided your brokerage app, congratulations. You might be sitting on some gains for the month.

  • Costco Shares News on a Membership Price Increase

    Warehouse clubs took on a position of importance during the pandemic. When some items were in short supply, Costco and rival Walmart's Sam's Club became essential to people's lives. Sampling went away and people stopped shopping at Costco and Sam's Club just to see what merchandise they might have.

  • Phoenix displaced as No. 1 in nation for home price growth after 3 years at the top

    For the first time in nearly three years, metro Phoenix did not top the nation in home price growth, even though the Valley's large price gains are still affecting affordability in the area. Here's what top economists have to say about how housing prices are trending and why there's a new No. 1 city atop the list.

  • Why MicroStrategy Stock Spiked Today

    Shares of MicroStrategy (NASDAQ: MSTR), a cloud-based analytics company, were flying high today on no company-specific news. Investors were instead likely reacting to the rising price of Bitcoin as the value of the cryptocurrency is on the rise. MicroStrategy holds well over 100,000 Bitcoin tokens, so its shareholders react strongly to the price of the cryptocurrency.

  • JPMorgan says the market bottom is near as corporate buybacks skyrocket — here are 3 high-upside stocks to play that bullish sentiment

    Looking to buy the dip? Start here.

  • Why Nio Stock Accelerated Today

    Shares of the Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) hit the gas today as investors processed the news that China is implementing a tax cut for new car purchases and that the government will offer a cash subsidy for people who buy a battery-powered car. Additionally, a positive analyst's note about the company could be boosting investor sentiment. China's economy has been hurt by the country's strict "zero-COVID" policy, which has caused many cities and factories to shut down.

  • 3 Stocks I'm Buying During a Tech Stock Correction

    A strange thing happens when the market takes a downward turn. Many amateur investors take their ball and go home. According to a survey by Bankrate.com, only 18% of adults in the U.S. will invest more in 2022 than they did in 2021.

  • Don’t fall in love with stocks, they’ll break your heart

    In the late 1960s and early 1970s, my father had a stockbroker friend through whom he bought shares, mostly in blue-chip drug companies that he admired. At various times, he owned Bristol Myers (BMY) Glaxo , Pfizer (PFE) and Schering-Plough.

  • Nasdaq Fights to Stay Green as These 2 Stocks Soar

    Last week was a good respite for investors, with the stock market showing signs of life for the first time in a while. Big gains for the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) helped erase a small part of the index's losses for 2022. One has tried to recover from a steep downturn over the past 12 months, while the other is bouncing along with the cryptocurrency market.

  • Why DraftKings Stock Was a Bad Bet on Tuesday

    Investors slapping a few dollars down on DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) stock Tuesday didn't make the best pick. Tuesday morning, Citigroup's Jason Bazinet gave his DraftKings price target a 20% haircut. In his new research note on the company, Bazinet wrote that his modification is based on a slight decline in DraftKings' active accounts, and a lower target enterprise value per account.

  • Why Gold Fields Stock Sank Today and Yamana Gold Rose

    Shares of precious metals miner Gold Fields (NYSE: GFI) fell as much as 23% at the open of trading on May 31. Meanwhile, Yamana Gold (NYSE: AUY) rose around 12%. The basics of the acquisition are that Gold Fields will buy Yamana in an all-stock deal.

  • Why Livent Stock Dropped 8% Today

    Shares of lithium production company Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM) tumbled in Tuesday trading to close down 7.8% from Friday's close. You can blame Goldman Sachs for that. A 2019 spinoff from chemicals company FMC, Livent isn't the world's biggest lithium producer, but it's a sizable "tier 2" kind of a company that did $420 million in sales last year -- but just barely broke even.

  • Down More Than 40%: Analysts Say These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks Are Oversold

    After 7 weeks of straight losses, the markets went into the long weekend on positive note: their best single week since 2020. The S&P 500 added more than 6% wiping away its losses from the month of May. The sudden drop in value, combined with the even more sudden bullish shift, even if it is temporary, has brought out the discount shoppers of the equity world. ‘Buy the dip’ is a real thing, and frequently successful path toward long-term portfolio gains, and the current environment is ripe for t

  • Why Amazon Is Surging Higher Today

    Shares of Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) were up more than 2% in early trading Tuesday, defying the Nasdaq Composite index, which opened in negative territory and is down nearly 80 basis points as of this writing. Sure, Amazon has been beaten down along with many other high-growth tech stocks that trade at high multiples of near-term earnings. Last week, Amazon shareholders officially approved the company's 20-for-1 stock split, which was first announced back in early March.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Stumbled on Tuesday

    What happened Shares of semiconductor stock Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) slipped in morning trading on Tuesday, possibly because investors are worrying that after Nvidia failed to acquire Arm Holdings earlier this year, one or more of its rivals might succeed in gaining control of Arm.

  • Citi Says Triple-Digit Oil Should Be Near $70 as Recession Looms

    (Bloomberg) -- Demand for oil and refined products is falling as the economy starts bracing for a recession, said Ed Morse, Citigroup Inc.’s global head of commodity research.Most Read from BloombergReady to Buy a House? Just Wait a Few WeeksSoros’s Money Manager Warns Recession ‘Inevitable’ But Market Timing Is OffGiant Deep Ocean Turbine Trial Offers Hope of Endless Green PowerBiden Says US Will Provide Ukraine Advanced Rocket SystemsChinese Banks Overflow With Cash That Nobody Wants to Borrow

  • Tech Sell-Off: 2 Semiconductor Growth Stocks to Buy as the Market Rebounds

    Despite heightened uncertainty right now, one thing is crystal clear: Stock market downturns don't last forever. But with a history spanning 60 years, MKS also has a strong presence in other industries like defense, life sciences, and industrial tech.

  • HP earnings beat on top and bottom lines

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferré reports on HP earnings and the stock's reaction.