Edianyun updates its prospectus with its subscribing customers increased to 40,000

·3 min read

BEIJING, Nov. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As disclosed by Hong Kong Stock Exchange on September 9, Edianyun submitted its listing application to the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange again, with CICC as its sole sponsor. According to the updated prospectus, as of June 30, 2022, Edianyun had approximately 40,000 subscribing enterprise customers and approximately 1.1 million devices under subscription.

Now, the subscription of office IT devices and managed IT services are overwhelmingly affecting the traditional IT purchasing and operation & maintenance mode of enterprises along with the Internet development and urgent digital transformation need.

In short, through subscription of office IT services, enterprises don't need to purchase IT devices themselves, instead, suppliers provide them with devices as required; and under the managed IT service mode, service providers offer one-stop IT service for customers, solve the IT-related issues for enterprises, which relieves enterprises from the burden of hiring webmaster and IT operation & maintenance personnel. Is the one-stop IT service reliable?

Edianyun's data is best answer: The company has 40,000 SMEs customers, with its customer increase rate of about 30% for three consecutive years. In the first half of 2022, its customer retention reached 120%.

In just 8 years since its establishment, how did Edianyun accumulate 40,000 customers?

Compared with some "fast food" brands who prefer the fancy marketing approaches, Edianyun is more like a simple or even "dull" science geek who is doing deep-dive research and growing steadily.

Instead of chasing after scale expansion and rapid growth, it pays more attention to self-development.

Edianyun takes the lead in providing office IT integrated solution which composing IT devices pre-installed with operating systems, selected software including, but not limited to, office suite, drivers and anti-virus programs, and its self-developed office IT management tools such as printer auto-configuration programs.

Its integrated solution is just like the "auto focus camera", with higher tech level and simpler operation. Customers can directly use the computers provided by Edianyun, releasing them from installation and operation troubles. After customers place orders, Edianyun's one-stop IT service starts immediately, covering delivery and installation of all devices, regular inspections and maintenance throughout life cycle, and even data transfer, backup and wiping out.

Edianyun provides customers with two-hour door-to-door on-site service, and 24/7 remote support by its expert engineers. Its response speed is ten times the market average, and its problem solving rate even exceeds that of enterprises allocated with IT operation and maintenance personnel. The more complex the enterprise customers' needs become, the more obvious the Edianyun's advantages are. Therefore, Edianyun continuously increases its customers' stickiness.

As of December 31, 2019, 2020 and 2021, and June 30, 2022, we had approximately 21,000, 28,000, 38,000 and 40,000 subscribing enterprise customers, respectively.

After 8 years of development, Edianyun has become the first and largest office IT integrated solution provider in China in terms of revenue, number of devices under service, and remanufacturing capacity. In 2021, it had a market share of 0.6% in the enterprise office IT service industry, and a market share of 19.6% in the office IT integrated solution market.

"Along with the sound momentum of China's economy and the fiercer competition among enterprises, enterprises should attach greater importance to its main business and follow the trend of outsourcing all their non-core business." And Edianyun firmly follows this logic in determining its business model.

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/edianyun-updates-its-prospectus-with-its-subscribing-customers-increased-to-40-000--301675563.html

SOURCE Edianyun

