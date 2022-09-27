U.S. markets close in 1 hour 50 minutes

Edible Arrangements ® Sets Sights On Bringing Wow-Worthy Gifting To The Last Frontier, Targeting Multi-Unit Expansion in Alaska For The First Time

·4 min read

Leading franchisor of gifting and fresh fruit snacks, treats and arrangements bringing widely recognized brand to new regions, actively seeking franchise agreements

ATLANTA, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Edible Arrangements, the largest global franchisor of stores offering fresh fruit snacks, dipped treats and fresh fruit arrangements and the United States' favorite gifting company, is looking to expand its presence in "The Last Frontier" with a goal of breaking into the market and opening four new franchise stores across Alaska by the end of 2023. Most franchise ownership opportunities are available in the greater Anchorage region, but the brand has also identified Juneau and Fairbanks as destinations ready to take on fruitful opportunities.

(PRNewsfoto/Edible Arrangements)
(PRNewsfoto/Edible Arrangements)

With 1000+ franchise locations worldwide, Edible Arrangements is bringing to Alaska massive business opportunities – rivaled only by the size of the Denali – for the state's aspiring business owners and entrepreneurs to reap the benefits. Edible Arrangements' robust catalog of gifts, including fresh fruit arrangements, chocolate Dipped Fruit®, fresh fruit smoothies, fresh produce boxes, fresh flowers arrangements, platters and more, have become a part of all of life's sweetest and most precious moments for people around the world. The brand intends to ensure communities across Alaska can experience the same under the leadership of strong local partners as franchise owners.

"Edible has been around for more than two decades, and it's about time we bring the brand recognized by the masses for sweetening moments that should be remembered that we're known for to the great state of Alaska," said Ramzi Daklouche, vice president of franchise sales at Edible. "As a recognized industry leader for the work done across franchising, Edible is opening up new opportunities to invest in with an innovative and disruptive business model that includes expanded product offerings, dedicated field support, robust expansion plans, and a vision for the future that's shared by our experienced team."

With no franchise locations currently open and operating in the area, Edible Arrangements is building momentum to break into the Alaskan market, seeking multi-unit investors looking to grow their business endeavors. Eligible prospects should possess the ability to invest approximately $183,600 to $409,700 per franchise location.

Edible Arrangements offers its franchisees comprehensive corporate and onsite training, unparalleled technology, daily store support and national brand recognition marketing programs. Multi-unit store development plans and financing options are also available for qualified applicants and incentive programs for veterans and first responders.

"I am delighted for the opportunity for interested entrepreneurs in Alaska to join the incredible ecosystem and Edible Arrangements team," said Uri Geva, an Edible Arrangements franchise owner with 28 locations across three states. "Business ownership with Edible Arrangements has given me opportunities I could never have imagined. Edible Arrangements' omnichannel business model allows for growth and ability to expand all while giving our guests more ways to gift, treat, and shop for the people they care about - making every experience with our gifts meaningful to all."

Potential prospects interested in learning more about Edible Arrangements and its growth opportunities in Alaska, the rest of the United States and Canada are invited to visit ediblefranchise.com.

About Edible®

Edible® is the world's favorite gifting company and parent company of Edible Arrangements®, the world's largest franchisor of stores offering fresh fruit snacks, dipped treats and fresh fruit arrangements with more than 1,000 locations worldwide. Since its founding in 1999, Edible has been recognized as an industry leader for the work done across its brands in franchising, eCommerce initiative and gifting, ranking first in its category in Entrepreneur magazine's annual "Franchise 500," Entrepreneur's Top 40 of "Fastest Growing Franchises'' and "America's Top Global Franchises," as well as being included among the "Inc. 5000" list of the fastest growing privately-held companies. Edible's robust line of gifts, including fresh fruit arrangements, chocolate Dipped Fruit®, fresh fruit smoothies, fresh produce boxes, fresh flowers and more, can be ordered through any local Edible store or online at edible.com. Edible has franchise opportunities in many key markets in the United States and Canada. For more information, visit ediblefranchise.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/edible-arrangements--sets-sights-on-bringing-wow-worthy-gifting-to-the-last-frontier-targeting-multi-unit-expansion-in-alaska-for-the-first-time-301634416.html

SOURCE Edible Arrangements

