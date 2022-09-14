ReportLinker

Major Players in the edible films and coatings market are Tate & Lyle PLC, DuPont de Nemours Inc. , Dohler Group, Koninklijke DSM NV, Cargill Incorporated, Ingredion Incorporated, Watson Inc. , Kerry Group PLC, Ashland INC, JRF Technology LLC, BluWrap, CP Kelco, Nagase & Co.

New York, Sept. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Edible Films And Coatings Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06319458/?utm_source=GNW

Ltd, FMC Corporation, and MonoSol LLC.



The global edible films and coatings market is expected to grow from $2.75 billion in 2021 to $2.94 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2%. The edible films and coatings market is expected to grow to $3.91 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.3%.



The edible films and coatings market consists of sales of edible films and coatings and related products by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) used for preventing moisture loss, maintaining quality, safe transportation, and storage of foods. Edible films and coatings refer to thin layers of edible materials applied to food products that play an important role in their conservation, distribution, and marketing.



The main types of ingredients in edible films and coatings are protein, polysaccharides, lipids, and composites.Proteins refer to a class of nitrogenous organic compounds that have large molecules composed of one or more long chains of amino acids.



The applications include dairy products, bakery and confectionery, fruits and vegetables, meat, poultry, seafood, and other applications. The various end-users include food and beverages and pharmaceuticals.



North America was the largest region in the edible films and coatings market in 2021.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in this edible films and coatings market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.



The edible films and coatings market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides edible films and coatings market statistics, including edible films and coatings industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with an edible films and coatings market share, detailed edible films and coatings market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the edible films and coatings industry. This edible films and coatings market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.



The increase in the sales of fruits and vegetables across the globe is expected to propel the growth of the edible films and coating market going forward.Fruits and vegetables are the sources of food that are obtained from plants.



Edible films and coatings are used for the packing of fruits and vegetables as they increase the shelf life and are eco-friendly. According to a report by FreshPlaza, a Netherlands-based media platform for the fresh produce industry, the sale of organic fresh produce reached $2.3 billion in the first quarter of 2022, an increase of 4% from previous years. This increase in the sales of fruits and vegetables across the globe is driving the edible film and coating market.



Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the edible films and coatings market.Major companies operating in the edible films and coatings market are focusing on product innovation with innovative technologies to strengthen their position in the edible films and coatings market.



For instance, in April 2021, AgroFresh Solutions Inc, a US-based food freshness and quality solutions provider, launched a new plant-based film called VitaFresh Botanicals – Life Ultra that uses a new innovative technology involving a nanoemulsion process that generates smaller particles, thereby offering a superior coating of foods and more protection. This product ensures the freshness of the product, reduces dehydration and reduces the food loss reduction for certain tropical fruits.



In February 2019, Glanbia Nutritionals, an Ireland-based nutrition group, acquired Watson Inc. for an amount of $8.9 billion. Through this acquisition, Glanbia Nutritionals would strengthen its capabilities in the areas of microencapsulation and edible film technologies and also enhance its technical capabilities, thus enabling the company to better serve its customers. Watson, Inc. is a US-based manufacturer of nutrient premixes, bakery ingredients, and edible films.



The countries covered in the edible films and coatings market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06319458/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Story continues

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



