Edible Garden AG Incorporated (NASDAQ:EDBL) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript August 13, 2023

Operator: Greetings, and welcome to the Edible Garden Second Quarter 2023 Business Update Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode and a question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] Please note this conference is being recorded. I will now turn the conference over to your host, Ted Ayvas, Investor Relations. Ted, you may begin.

Ted Ayvas: Thanks, Tom. Good morning and thank you for joining Edible Garden's Second Quarter 2023 Business Update and Conference Call. On the call with us today are Jim Kras, Chief Executive Officer of Edible Garden and Mike James, Chief Financial Officer of Edible Garden. Earlier this morning, the company announced its operating results for the 3 months ended June 30, 2023. The press release is posted on the company's website, www.ediblegardenag.com. In addition, the company will file its quarterly report on Form 10-Q with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which can also be accessed on the company's website as well as the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. If you have any questions after the call, would like any additional information about the company, please contact Crescendo Communications at 212-671-1020.

Before Mr. Kras reviews the company's operating results for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, and provides a business update, we would like to remind everyone that this conference call may contain forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this conference call, including statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, strategy and plans and our expectations for future operations are forward-looking statements. The words expect, project, plan, believe, may, will, would, should, could, mission, strategy, potential, seek, strive and the negative of such terms in other words, and terms of similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based largely on the company's current expectations and projections about future events and trends that it believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, strategy, short-term and long-term business operations and objectives and financial needs.

Story continues

These forward-looking statements are subject to several risks, uncertainties and assumptions as described in the company's most recent quarterly report on Form 10-Q filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Because of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this conference call may not occur, and actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Although the company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee future results, level of activity, performance or achievement.

In addition, neither the company nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any of these forward-looking statements. The company disclaims any duty to update any of the forward-looking statements except as required by law. All forward-looking statements attributable to the company are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements as well as others made in this conference call. You should evaluate all forward-looking statements made by the company in the context of these risks and uncertainties. With that, I will now turn the call over to Jim Kras. Jim?

Jim Kras: Thanks, Ted. Good morning and thank you to everyone for joining us today. I want to begin by extending our sincere thanks to our investors for the trust and belief you've placed in our vision. Our commitment to achieving our goals is unwavering as we continue to focus on generating lasting long-term value for all shareholders. We are excited to report year-over-year revenue growth of 41.4% for the second quarter of 2023. Edible Garden has always stood out for its consistently high level of execution, a feature that sets the company apart from our competition. While others in our industry have struggled often shrinking or even ceasing operations, Edible Garden continues to grow successfully building its reputation and gaining a larger portion of market share.

organic, plant, food

Vlad Teodor/Shutterstock.com

Edible Garden has regularly executed at a level that surpassed those of our competitors and our order-fill rates across retail and distribution partners is a testament to the company's dedication to exceptional service. Our ability to continually surpass our retail partners' expectations solidifies Edible Garden's position as a strong and dependable supplier of sustainably growing producing products. This superior performance has furthered the expansion of our distribution to encompass some of the most prestigious names in retail nationwide. It is our belief that both existing and prospective retail customers view Edible Garden as a reliable and trustworthy partner, often looking to reinforce and establish a distribution relationship with the company.

In the second quarter, the company initiated a deliberate strategy to concentrate our energies and redistribute resources towards more profitable customer and partner relationships. The impact of this strategy was evident almost immediately as we achieved a 168% increase in our gross profit compared to the same quarter in the previous year. Additionally, with the launch of Edible Garden Heartland in April in 2023, we expect additional positive impacts on our margins. We have attributed this expected improvement to increased and growing capacity offered by Edible Garden Heartland. This expanded capacity allows us to reduce the company's reliance on third-party providers and transition previously outsourced production to in-house operations. We believe that these actions will positively impact the company's margin.

We also believe that the facilities potential to generate up to $20 million in annualized revenue provides us with the opportunity to vertically integrate our Midwest production capabilities, further enhancing our operational efficiencies. Additionally, the company is witnessing expansion across all segments of our business and platform, including leafy greens, floral products, alternative proteins and pulp flavors, a comprehensive line of gourmet sauces and chili-based products, which has begun scaling and building inventory for a near-term retail introduction. Furthermore, during the second quarter in response to the growing demand of our potted herbs and their sustainability for our customers' home gardens, Edible Garden expanded the distribution of our Garden Service product at all Wakefern, ShopRite retail locations across the Northeast.

This expansion came on the heels of introducing Garden Service at Meijer retail locations in the Midwest, just in time for Mother's Day. The 35% of American households grown some of their own food. Edible Gardens sustainably grown herbs and produce have become popular and choices among consumers looking to enhance the flavors of their meals. By placing our potted herbs in the same supermarket section as cut herbs and sustainably growing produce that customers often purchase, we have made it more accessible and convenient for those looking to incorporate Edible Garden potted herbs into their home gardens. In addition, during the quarter, we enhanced our partnership with Walmart to provide a wider range of Edible Garden's SKUs in their Northeast locations and initiated distribution to the retail stores in the East South Central region of the U.S. Walmart recognized as the world's largest retailer of fresh produce has consistently been one of our most significant customers.

And our partnership with them goes beyond simply supplying produce. Edible Garden actively contributes to Walmart's Project Gigaton, an ambitious initiative launched in 2017 that aims to unite suppliers, NGOs and various stakeholders in an effort to reduce or eliminate 1 billion of metric tons of greenhouse gases in the global value chain by 2030. The company has also been honored by Walmart as a Project Gigaton Giga Guru, reflecting our unwavering dedication to our Zero-Waste Inspired mission and our leadership in the Controlled Environment Agriculture, CEA sector. We're confident this expanded distribution relationship with Walmart will positively impact our revenue and cash flow in 2023 and subsequent years. In June, the company received grants from West Michigan Works and the Specialty Crop Block program of the Michigan Department of Agriculture and World development.

The grants were specifically earmarked to compensate Western Michigan employers with the costs related to leadership and food safety training for their workforce. These grants will enable employees at our Edible Garden Heartland facility to participate in food safety training. Key areas covered in the training will include produce safety alliance, grower training, training in hazard analysis, critical control points and good agricultural practices training. The grants reflect our commitment to food safety while also complementing our research collaboration with the New Jersey Institute of Technology, the USDA and the EPA focusing on the effect of nanobubble technology and fresh produce, food safety and processing methods. They also align with our collaborative research study with Auburn University Department of Horticulture investigating food safety concerns tied to fresh produce contamination such as listeria.

In July, Edible Garden introduced GreenThumb 2.0, the most current version of our advanced greenhouse management system, marking a substantial advancement in our automation technology. This improved version of the system significantly boosts our dynamic forecasting capabilities using real-time data with increased efficiency, anticipate to our distribution partners' needs more precisely and to modify our growing strategies as needed, taking into account factors such as year-over-year pattern, sales trends and seasonal fluctuations. A significant enhancement in GreenThumb 2.0 is the integration of a real-time inventory system that tracks all raw materials, work in progress and finished products. This allows the company to dissect our cost for every element involved in the plant growth with an unparalleled degree of detail.

We are confident that this level of detail will furnish essential information to aid us in managing our expenses. We've also expanded our distribution at both King Kullen and IGA retail locations across Long Island, New York, just in time for the 2023 summer season. This expansion comes in response to the increasing consumer demand for fresh produce and herbs that become synonymous with the Edible Garden brand. To accommodate this growing demand, both King Kullen and IGA have doubled their shelf space allocated in their retail locations for Edible Garden products. The initiatives that the company have been working on since the beginning of 2023 have started to manifest in our financial results. The record revenue we achieved in the second quarter, coupled with the rise in both gross profit and profit margins, provides evidence that our strategic approach is working.

We believe that the ongoing execution of our strategic plan will enable us to achieve our target of becoming cash flow positive on a quarterly basis before the year's end. I'd like to turn the call over to Mike James, Chief Financial Officer at Edible Garden, who'll review the financial results for the 3-month period ending June 30, 2023. Mike?

Mike James: Thanks, Jim, and good morning. The company reported an all-time record year-over-year revenue growth of 41.4% to $4.2 million in the quarter ended June 30, 2023, compared to $3 million reported in the second quarter of 2022. The herbs, produce and floral business saw a 41.7% increase, largely driven by the initiation of shipping from the Edible Garden Heartland facility at the start of the quarter. In addition, revenue from alternative plant-based supplements experienced a 39.3% rise, thanks to new flavor SKU ordered by a customer across every store in their retail chain. Cost of goods sold was $3.7 million for the 3 months ended June 30, 2023, compared to $2.8 million for the 3 months ended June 30, 2022. The increase is primarily due to the additional labor and materials needed to cultivate the products sold into the retail channel.

Selling, general and administrative expenses were $2.4 million for the 3 months ended June 30, 2023, compared to $2.7 million for the 3 months ended June 30, 2022. The 12.9% decrease was primarily driven by a decrease in compensation and benefits expense, primarily offset by the cost incurred in the ramping up and operation of Edible Garden Heartland, which was acquired in August of 2022. Net loss was $638,000 or $0.24 per share for the 3 months ended June 30, 2023, compared to a net loss of $4.8 million or $20.44 per share for the 3 months ended June 30, 2022. I would now like to open up the call for questions. Operator, could you please assist us with that.

See also 15 Worst Performing Healthcare Stocks in 2023 and 30 Most Dangerous Countries in the World in 2023 .

To continue reading the Q&A session, please click here.