U.S. markets close in 5 hours 56 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,313.93
    +9.17 (+0.21%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,644.06
    +47.45 (+0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,393.31
    +11.79 (+0.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,000.94
    +20.77 (+1.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.41
    +0.50 (+0.54%)
     

  • Gold

    1,905.40
    -2.00 (-0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    24.34
    +0.03 (+0.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1343
    +0.0010 (+0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9980
    +0.0500 (+2.57%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3572
    -0.0012 (-0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.0970
    +0.0570 (+0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,716.72
    +599.57 (+1.57%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    887.23
    +16.85 (+1.94%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,544.73
    +50.52 (+0.67%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,449.61
    -461.26 (-1.71%)
     

Edible Garden Greenthumb™ Agtech Solution Drives Sustainability Impact for Walmart Project Gigaton

·2 min read

BELVIDERE, N.J., Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Edible Garden AG Incorporated's patented Agtech solution, Greenthumb™ helped drive Walmart's Project Gigaton goals in 2021, leading Edible Garden to be named a Project Gigaton "Giga Guru."

EDIBLE GARDEN EXPANDS ZERO-WASTE INSPIRED MANDATE FOR EARTH DAY (PRNewsfoto/Edible Garden, Ag, Incorporated)
EDIBLE GARDEN EXPANDS ZERO-WASTE INSPIRED MANDATE FOR EARTH DAY (PRNewsfoto/Edible Garden, Ag, Incorporated)

Project Gigaton is Walmart's initiative to remove emissions in the global value chain by 1 billion metric tons – a gigaton – by 2030.

Edible Garden's highlighted performance as a Project Gigaton "Giga Guru" included: recycling over 38 tons of cardboard, saving 21,000 gallons of gasoline and conserving over 500 barrels of oil while avoiding a total of 442 tons of CO2 in emissions.

Edible Garden CEO, Jim Kras, stated, "We embarked in partnership with Project Gigaton a couple of years ago to apply our ongoing effort as a sustainability leader in the Controlled Environment Agriculture space to this critically important initiative. Our continual innovation and the development of GreenThumb as a next generation sustainability technology, enabled us to accelerate our Zero-Waste Inspired® approach and goal to become carbon neutral by reducing waste while increasing overall supply chain efficiencies. We are seeing our efforts reduce CO2 emissions first-hand with a noteworthy contribution to Walmart's Project Gigaton as a Giga Guru."

The patented GreenThumb software application allows Edible Garden to reduce waste and spoilage, tightening the food chain while fulfilling customers' needs. Greenthumb is a tool that is used by Edible Garden's greenhouses and their partner farms to cut waste and build efficiencies into operations. "This is a full enterprise solution we've rolled out across our partnered greenhouses, where each greenhouse will cross reference each other," said Scott Prendergast, Chief Data Officer. "We continue to promote traceability, food safety, and reduction of food miles and this application optimizes all of these areas."

ABOUT EDIBLE GARDEN®
Edible Garden AG Incorporated, is a leader in locally grown organic leafy greens and herbs backed by Zero-Waste Inspired® next generation farming. Offered at over 4,000 stores in the US, Edible Garden is disrupting the CEA agriculture and sustainability technology movement with its safety-in-farming protocols, use of sustainable packaging, patented GreenThumb software and self-watering in-store displays. The company currently operates state-of-the-art greenhouses and processing facilities in Belvidere, New Jersey, and in partnership with growers near major markets in the U.S. Its proprietary GreenThumb software optimizes every aspect of growing in vertical and traditional greenhouses while seeking to reduce pollution generating food miles. Edible Garden is also a developer of ingredients and proteins, providing an accessible line of plant and whey protein powders under the Vitamin Way® and Vitamin Whey® brands.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/edible-garden-greenthumb-agtech-solution-drives-sustainability-impact-for-walmart-project-gigaton-301486642.html

SOURCE Edible Garden AG, Incorporated

Recommended Stories

  • Tesla faces day of reckoning on water supply for planned German plant

    Tesla may lose the water supply contract for its long-delayed German plant if environmental groups win a court case challenging a licence granted to its water supplier at a hearing next week. The Frankfurt Oder administrative court will hear on March 4 a complaint filed by local groups claiming the Brandenburg environmental ministry carried out insufficient checks before granting the licence to the Wasserverband Strausberg-Erkner (WSE) utility. If the groups win, WSE said it must cancel its contract with Tesla, and negotiations will begin again on where the plant could source its water – likely a lengthy process with no guaranteed solution.

  • Trilogy Metals Provides Update on the Ambler Access Project

    Trilogy Metals Inc. (TSX: TMQ) (NYSE: TMQ) ("Trilogy" or the "Company") is providing an update on the Ambler Access Project ("AAP"). Yesterday, the United States Department of the Interior ("DOI") filed a motion to remand the Final Environmental Impact Statement ("FEIS") and suspend the right-of-way permits issued to the Alaska Industrial Development and Export Authority ("AIDEA") for the Ambler Access Project. The DOI has stated that the suspension of the road permits will allow it to carry out

  • Tesla's Europe Expansion Is Critical to Its Future. It Could Dry Up.

    Tesla faces a legal challenge next week in Germany that could put a damper in its plans to take over the European market.

  • Biofuel Maker Renewable Energy Group Is Said to Field Interest

    (Bloomberg) -- Renewable Energy Group Inc., a green diesel maker, is exploring options after receiving takeover interest, including selling itself, according to a person familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergBlinken Says Meeting With Lavrov Is Canceled: Ukraine UpdatePorsches, Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Cost VW $155 MillionU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdateLeissner Says Lover Blackmailed Him Into Buying $10 Million HomeStocks Decline as Biden Proposes R

  • Biden to bolster mineral supply chain for phones, EVs and wind power to help end foreign reliance

    President Joe Biden aims to bolster the critical mineral supply chain and eventually end U.S. reliance on China for materials key to EVs and other technologies.

  • Solar farms unplugged for a year in Delaware County as commissioners order moratorium

    Delaware County commissioners vote unanimously to place a moratorium for one year on the development of Meadow Forge and any other solar farm project.

  • Hail Storm: Raw video of East Bay hail storm

    Cold, unsettled air triggers East Bay hail storm

  • Tesla Has Unearthed a New Golden Opportunity

    Tesla is not waiting for the fleet to come in. The electric vehicle maker recently launched a website for companies that is dedicated to the benefits of having a fleet full of Tesla. "With low cost of ownership and zero emissions, owning a Tesla fleet benefits your business, your drivers and the environment," the website states.

  • Morgan Stanley Says Bitcoin Cannot Escape Energy Requirements

    Increased investor interest means that sustainability has become an important consideration for crypto, the bank said.

  • Ballard announces MOU with Adani for hydrogen fuel cells in India

    Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ: BLDP) (TSX: BLDP) announced today it has signed a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding ("MOU") with the Adani Group ("Adani Group"; NSE: ADANIENT) to evaluate a joint investment case for the commercialization of fuel cells in various mobility and industrial applications in India. Under the MOU, both parties will examine various options to cooperate, including potential collaboration for fuel cell manufacturing in India.

  • Iraq’s second largest lake drying up, turning up dead fish

    Iraq’s Razzaza Lake was once a tourist attraction known for its beautiful scenery and an abundance of fish that locals depended on. Now, dead fish litter its shores and the once-fertile lands around it have turned into a barren desert. One of Iraq’s largest lakes, the man-made Razzaza is seeing a significant decline in water levels and has been hit by pollution and high levels of salinity.

  • Coast Guard rescues fisherman bitten by shark near Bimini

    A 51-year-old fisherman was bitten by a shark near the Bahamas. He was pulled to safety by a U.S. Coast Guard helicopter crew.

  • Phoenix Zoo has a new baby female Masai giraffe. Here's a look at the calf and her mother

    Need a little pick-me-up? Say hello to the Phoenix Zoo's newest baby, a female Masai giraffe who's just two weeks old. Warning, she's super adorable.

  • A mischief of magpies defeated scientists' tracking devices

    Magpies support "Do Not Track" protocols.

  • 'The Birds Outsmarted Us': Magpies Work Together To Give Scientists The Slip

    Researchers attached tiny, backpack-like tracking devices to five Australian magpies and observed a whole new behavior.

  • INNERGEX announces closing of $172.5 million bought deal equity financing and $37 million concurrent private placement

    Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSX: INE) ("Innergex" or the "Corporation") has completed today its previously announced bought deal equity financing of common shares. The Corporation issued an aggregate of 9,718,650 common shares, including 1,267,650 common shares issued as a result of the full exercise at closing of the over-allotment option granted to the syndicate of underwriters led by CIBC Capital Markets, National Bank Financial Inc., BMO Capital Markets and TD Securities Inc. (collective

  • New NOAA report finds sea level is rising fast. NC is especially at risk.

    NC expert: “There is a lot of clarity to these numbers now.” | Opinion

  • Innocent TV ads banned over 'misleading' environmental claims

    Environmentalists, including activist group Plastic Rebellion, had reported the TV ad for claiming that drinking Innocent drinks was good for the environment.

  • U.S. to hold its biggest offshore wind auction

    The United States will hold its biggest ever sale of offshore wind development rights on Wednesday, in an area covering nearly half a million acres off the coasts of New York and New Jersey. It will be the first offshore wind lease sale under the administration of President Joe Biden, who has made the expansion of offshore wind a cornerstone of his strategy to address global warming and decarbonize the U.S. electricity grid by 2035. The auction's scale marks a major step forward for offshore wind power in the United States, which has lagged European nations in developing the technology.

  • How Duke Energy Finds New Life for Old Power Poles

    As part of its sustainability programs, the company recycles or repurposes 90 percent of the 25,000 tons of wood waste produced annually