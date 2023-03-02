Edible Garden Named a Top Global FoodTech Company in the 2022 FoodTech 500 Rankings

Edible Garden AG Incorporated

BELVIDERE, NJ, March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edible Garden AG Incorporated (“Edible Garden” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: EDBL, EDBLW), a leader in controlled environment agriculture (CEA), locally grown, organic and sustainable produce and products, announces that it has been named a FoodTech 500 company by Forward Fooding , a leading AgriFoodTech organization. The FoodTech 500 is a respected list that recognizes the top global entrepreneurial companies in the food, technology, and sustainability sectors. After assessing more than 2000 companies from over 50 countries, Edible Garden ranked in the top 100 based on three criteria: business size, digital footprint, and sustainability practices.

Mr. Jim Kras, Chief Executive Officer of Edible Garden commented, "We are honored to be recognized among the best AgriFoodTech companies in the world in this year’s FoodTech500 final rankings. Being identified alongside the most promising AgriFoodTech companies is a true testament to the hard work and dedication of our team in creating a brighter future for food by adhering to our Zero-Waste Inspired® mantra. By leveraging cutting-edge technologies such as our patented GreenThumb software and patent-pending self-watering displays, as well as advanced greenhouse growing methods and local supply chain expertise, we are committed to driving yields, reducing waste, and optimizing costs at Edible Garden. We look forward to building on our successes and continuing to be a leader in the AgriFoodTech industry.”

About The FoodTech 500

Inspired by the Fortune 500, the FoodTech 500 drafts the definitive list of the most groundbreaking global businesses at the intersection of food, technology & sustainability. The FoodTech 500’s mission is to shine a spotlight on the leading global innovators across the AgriFoodTech ecosystem, from farm to fork. These entrepreneurs and the companies they have founded are creating impactful solutions to better the global food system.

Edible Garden AG Incorporated, is a leader in locally grown organic leafy greens and herbs backed by Zero-Waste Inspired® next generation farming. Offered at over 4,000 stores in the US, Edible Garden is disrupting the CEA and sustainability technology movement with its safety-in-farming protocols, use of sustainable packaging, patented GreenThumb software and self-watering in-store displays. The Company currently operates its own state-of-the-art greenhouses and processing facilities in Belvidere, New Jersey and Grand Rapids, Michigan, and has a network of contract growers, all strategically located near major markets in the U.S. Its proprietary GreenThumb software optimizes growing in vertical and traditional greenhouses while seeking to reduce pollution-generating food miles. Edible Garden is also a developer of ingredients and proteins, providing an accessible line of plant and whey protein powders under the Vitamin Way® and Vitamin Whey® brands. In addition, the Company offers a line of sustainable food flavoring products such as Pulp gourmet sauces and chili-based products. For more information on Edible Garden go to https://ediblegardenag.com/ .

Investor Contacts:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

212-671-1020

EDBL@crescendo-ir.com



