Edible Garden Schedules Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Business Update Conference Call

Edible Garden AG Incorporated
·2 min read
In this article:
  • EDBL
BELVIDERE, NJ, Aug. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edible Garden AG Incorporated (“Edible Garden” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: EDBL, EDBLW), a leader in controlled environment agriculture (CEA), locally grown, organic, and sustainable produce, announced today that it will host a conference call on Monday, August 15, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, and provide a business update.

The conference call will be available via telephone by dialing toll-free +1 877-545-0523 for U.S. callers or +1 973-528-0016 for international callers and entering access code 899861. A webcast of the call may be accessed at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2914/46369 or on the investor relations section of the company’s website, https://ediblegarden.com/pages/webcasts-presentations.

A webcast replay will be available on the investor relations section of company’s the website at https://ediblegarden.com/pages/webcasts-presentations through August 15, 2023. A telephone replay of the call will be available approximately one hour following the call, through August 29, 2022, and can be accessed by dialing 877-481-4010 for U.S. callers or +1 919-882-2331 for international callers and entering access code 46369.

ABOUT EDIBLE GARDEN®
Edible Garden AG Incorporated, is a leader in locally grown organic leafy greens and herbs backed by Zero-Waste Inspired® next generation farming. Offered at over 4,000 stores in the US, Edible Garden is disrupting the CEA and sustainability technology movement with its safety-in-farming protocols, use of sustainable packaging, patented GreenThumb software and self-watering in-store displays. The company currently operates state-of-the-art greenhouses and processing facilities in Belvidere, New Jersey, and in partnership with growers near major markets in the U.S. Its proprietary GreenThumb software optimizes growing in vertical and traditional greenhouses while seeking to reduce pollution generating food miles. Edible Garden is also a developer of ingredients and proteins, providing an accessible line of plant and whey protein powders under the Vitamin Way® and Vitamin Whey® brands.

Investor Contacts:
Crescendo Communications, LLC
212-671-1020

EDBL@crescendo-ir.com


