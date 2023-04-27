Edible Insects Market size to grow at a CAGR of 31.16% from 2022 to 2027, Growing food shortage across the globe to drive market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the edible insects market, which is expected to grow by USD 4,510.58 million from 2022 to 2027. As per the latest report, the market will progress at a CAGR of 31.16% during the forecast period. This report aids business leaders with an up-to-date analysis that includes the study of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers that are likely to influence the market growth, and the overall market environment. Growing knowledge about the benefits of edible insects is an emerging trend in the edible insects market. Consumers are gaining awareness about the benefits of consuming edible insects. In addition, insects are common foods in many cultures around the world, as they are a rich source of important nutrients such as protein, vitamins, and minerals. Hence, such trends are anticipated to have a positive impact on market growth during the forecast period. Download the Latest Sample Report within minutes!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Edible Insects Market 2023-2027

Edible Insects Market 2023-2027: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our edible insects market report covers the following areas:

Edible Insects Market 2023-2027: Market Dynamics

Key Drivers

Growing food shortage across the globe is a key factor fueling the growth of the edible insects market.

Growing food shortages and insecurity are major concerns across the world. According to FAO, around 768 million people suffered from hunger in 2020, which was 118 million more than the previous year.

The pandemic also impacted the food supply, leading to an increase in the number of people facing food shortages in 2020. According to the FAO, around 320 million people suffered from food inadequacy worldwide in 2020.

The FAO expects the number of people suffering from food shortages to double by 2030, and alternative food sources such as edible insects are being promoted worldwide to address food shortages in various regions.

Hence, such food shortage issues will drive the growth of the edible insects market during the forecast period.

Major Challenges

The high risk of contamination is a primary challenge to the growth of the edible insects market.

Insects commonly come into contact with heavy metals, pesticides, and bacteria, which are environmental hazards.

Breeding of insects in organic waste leads to a high risk of pathogens.

Contamination can happen at different stages of insect production and processing, right from feed sources to handling and packaging. This poses a serious risk to the health and safety of consumers and may result in legal problems and product recalls.

Hence, such factors may impede the market growth of edible insects during the forecast period.

Edible Insects Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Application

Geography

The market share growth by the human consumption segment will be significant for the overall market growth during the forecast period. There are about 2,300 species of insect species for human consumption, and they have been consumed by many cultures. Insects are a rich source of protein, fiber, good fats, and essential minerals. According to Food and Agricultural Organization (FAO), around 2 billion people consume insects regularly, and insect rearing requires less land than livestock rearing, which can help meet the global food shortage. Hence, such factors will influence the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Edible Insects Market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Edible Insects Market, including some of the vendors such as All Things Bugs LLC, Armstrong Crickets Georgia, Aspire Food Group, Beta Hatch, Bioflytech, Darling Ingredients Inc., Eat Grub, Edible Bug Shop, Entomo Farms, Global Bugs Asia Co. Ltd., Hargol FoodTech, HEXAFLY, Innovafeed SAS, JR Unique Foods Ltd., MealFood Europe SL, nextProtein SA, Nutrition Technologies, Protenga Pte. Ltd., Protix BV, and Ynsect SAS Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Edible Insects Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Vendor Offerings

All Things Bugs LLC - The company offers edible insects such as Griopro insect powder.

Armstrong Crickets Georgia - The company offers edible insects such as superworms and crickets.

Aspire Food Group - The company offers edible insects such as Frass from crickets.

Edible Insects Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist edible insects market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the edible insects market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the edible insects market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of edible insects market vendors

Edible Insects Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 31.16% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 4,510.58 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022- 2023 (%) 29.46 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 43% Key countries US, China, Thailand, South Korea, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled All Things Bugs LLC, Armstrong Crickets Georgia, Aspire Food Group, Beta Hatch, Bioflytech, Darling Ingredients Inc., Eat Grub, Edible Bug Shop, Entomo Farms, Global Bugs Asia Co. Ltd., Hargol FoodTech, HEXAFLY, Innovafeed SAS, JR Unique Foods Ltd., MealFood Europe SL, nextProtein SA, Nutrition Technologies, Protenga Pte. Ltd., Protix BV, and Ynsect SAS Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

