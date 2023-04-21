Edible Packaging Global Market Report 2023: Rising Awareness of Waste Management and Carbon Footprint Reduction to Spur Sector Growth

Company Logo

Global Edible Packaging Market

Dublin, April 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Edible Packaging: Global Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global edible packaging market reached $939.1 million in 2021 and is expected to reach $1.2 billion by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period.

North America accounted for the largest share of the global edible packaging market. The Asia-Pacific market is projected to grow the fastest among all regions, at 6.0%, during the forecast period.

The report will provide an updated review of the global edible packaging market, focusing on its source, materials and application. Definitive and detailed estimates and forecasts of the global edible packaging market are provided, followed by a detailed analysis of regions, countries and manufacturers.

Edible packaging breaks the regular waste cycle because it does not require recycling. It is highly biodegradable and will not clog landfills or recycling facilities because most of the edible packaging may be consumed or composted. Edible packaging is most frequently used in chilled and single-serve food items.



As consumers become more conscious of their carbon footprint, edible packaging may become an alternative to the use of plastics, which can harm the environment. Like many bio-industries that have cropped up in recent years, edible packaging remains in its infancy. Time will tell as R&D efforts continue to develop this burgeoning alternative to plastics and the perceptions of regulatory bodies like the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and consumer preferences change.



In terms of application, the global edible packaging market is segmented into food, beverage and others. In 2021, food as a segment should account for the largest share of the global edible packaging market. Beverage as a segment is projected to grow at the highest rate, 5.3%, during the forecast period.



Based on source, the global edible packaging market is segmented into plant and animal. In 2021, the plant segment accounted for the largest share of the global edible packaging market. This segment is expected to grow at the highest growth rate, 5.2%, during the forecast period.

By source, the global edible packaging market is segmented into plant and animal. By material, the market is segmented into polysaccharides, lipids, proteins and others. By application, the market is segmented into food, beverages and others. By region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

The market size and estimations are provided in terms of value (U.S. $ millions). The report considers 2021 as a base year and the market forecast is provided from 2022 to 2027. Regional-level market size with respect to source, material and application is provided.

The report also discusses the major players across each regional edible packaging market. Further, it explains the global edible packaging market's primary drivers and regional dynamics and current trends within the industry. The report concludes with a particular focus on the vendor landscape and includes detailed profiles of the major vendors in the market.

Report Includes

An overview of the global market for edible packaging

Analyses of the global market trends with data from 2022, estimates for 2023, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2028

Coverage of major drivers, current trends and opportunities, and technological advancements that will influence the future marketplace

Assessment of the market dynamics and key technological developments of the industry, as well as identification of market trends, opportunities, and challenges

Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of their proprietary technologies, strategic alliances, and other key market strategies

Company profiles of major players within the industry, including Amtrex Nature Care Pvt. Ltd., B'ZEOS, Devro PLC, EnviGreen Biotech Pvt. Ltd., and FlexSea

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 149 Forecast Period 2022 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $974.9 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $1232.4 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.8% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market Overview

Chapter 4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Market Growth Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Packaging Waste

4.1.2 Growing Consumer Demand for Processed Foods

4.1.3 Product Launches and Research Activities

4.2 Market Restraints

4.2.1 Commercialization of Edible Packaging

4.2.2 Consumer Acceptance

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Source

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Material

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Application

Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Region

Chapter 9 Patent Review

Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape

Chapter 11 Company Profiles

Chapter 12 Appendix: Acronyms

Companies Mentioned

Amtrex Nature Care Pvt. Ltd.

B'Zeos

Decomer Technology

Devro plc

Envigreen Biotech Pvt. Ltd.

Flexsea

Jrf Technology LLC

Lactips

Mantrose-Haeuser Co. Inc.

Monosol LLC

Nagase America LLC

Notpla Ltd.

Pace International LLC

Xampla

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nz9cft

Attachment

