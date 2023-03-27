Edible Packaging Market- Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028F

ReportLinker

Segmented By Source (Plant and Animal), By Material (Protein, Polysaccharides, Lipid and Others), By End User (Food & Beverages, Pharmaceutical and Others), By Region and Competition.

The Global Edible Packaging Market is projected to grow at an impressive rate through 2028.Edible packaging is a thin coating that can either be used to wrap or coat the product or be removed before eating, to extend the shelf life of eating products and medicines.



According to Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regulations, packaging materials must meet the substance requirements used in safe food products to be "Generally Recognized as Safe".Since edible packaging is frequently created from biomass, such as plants and animals, it is biodegradable.



Film-forming ingredients, plasticizers, and additives are the three primary components of edible packaging or film.To create a film-forming dispersion (FFD) for edible films, water, alcohol, or aqueous alcohol are used as proper solvents.



Proteins, polysaccharides, lipids, and their combinations or mixture, are the primary building blocks of films. Additionally, plasticizers and other helpful additives like antioxidants, vitamins, antimicrobials, essential oils, pigments, and chemical preservatives are used to enhance the protective characteristics of edible film or packaging.

Gas and moisture barrier qualities, moisture adsorption capacity, microbiological stability, adhesion, solubility, cohesion, transparency, and sensory, mechanical, and organoleptic properties are a few of the essential aspects that are assessed.Usually, edible packaging doesn’t change the food’s flavor, aroma, or appearance.



Thanks to recent advancements, the product can now add vitamins, flavoring components, and aroma volatiles to packaged foods.

Substitute for Single-Use Packaging Material

Single-use plastic is among the most significant concerns facing the globe today.Thanks to the speedy development of plastic substitutes, customers are becoming concerned about plastic packaging to an extent, 42% think businesses should emphasize making packaging recyclable, and 21% think that the economy should shift entirely to plastic-free packaging.



To move towards a "circular economy," a system focused on generating economic value by eliminating waste and dependence on finite resources in favor of ongoing usage of materials and resources inside it, the government and the private sector continue to make ambitious pledges.Edible packaging is the substitute for single-use packaging plastic as it will prevent littering of the environment.



This aspect will also play a crucial role in the marketing of the product.

High Demand for Packaged Food and Beverages

The packaged foods sector comprises businesses that pack food for retail sale in various materials, such as plastic, glass, paperboard, and aluminum cans.Savory snacks, sweet treats like chocolate and candies, basics like cereal and oats, packaged meat and seafood, fruits, cheeses, vegetables, and sauces like ketchup are all packaged foods.



Ready-to-eat boxed meals are also included in this category.Edible Plastic that contains protein and carbohydrate molecules makes packaged food good for the health of people while also reducing resource wastage.



Edible packaging containing water is helpful to reduce thrust and can also be used in hunger-reduction.

Growing Technological Advancement for Sustainable Development

The way we work, live, interact with one another, and relate to the outside world, are all being radically altered by technology.New technologies are practically disrupting every industry worldwide at a rate, breadth, and depth that have never been seen before.



Recent technological advancements have the potential to change environmental protection.Technology can be a key factor in separating prosperity from environmental damage at a time when our civilization is facing an unprecedented global warming problem.



Similarly, the development of Edible Packaging material is a boon for technological advancement.



Market Segmentation

Global Edible Packaging market is segmented based on source, material, and End-user.Based on the source, the market is divided into plants and animals.



Based on material, the market is fragmented into proteins, Polysaccharides, lipids, and Others. Based on end users, the market is divided into Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, and Others.

Market players

• Notpla Limited, Coveris holdings, Ecolotec, Lactips, Biome Technologies, Mori (Former Cambridge Crops), Tate & Lyle Plc, JRF Technology, LLC, Tipa Corp, MonoSol LLC are the key players operating in the Global Edible Packaging market.



Report Scope:



In this report, Global Edible Packaging Market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Global Edible Packaging Market, By Source:

o Plant

o Animal

• Global Edible Packaging Market, By Material:

o Protein

o Polysaccharides

o Lipid

o Others

• Global Edible Packaging Market, By End User:

o Food & Beverages

o Pharmaceutical

o Others

• Global Edible Packaging Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

o Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Taiwan

New Zealand

South Korea

o Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

o Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Turkey

Egypt

Israel



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in Global Edible Packaging Market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

