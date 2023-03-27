U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,977.53
    +6.54 (+0.16%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,432.08
    +194.55 (+0.60%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,768.84
    -55.12 (-0.47%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,753.67
    +18.75 (+1.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.97
    +3.71 (+5.36%)
     

  • Gold

    1,958.70
    -25.10 (-1.27%)
     

  • Silver

    23.23
    -0.11 (-0.49%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0803
    +0.0038 (+0.36%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5280
    +0.1480 (+4.38%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2289
    +0.0059 (+0.48%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.5770
    +0.8760 (+0.67%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    27,028.44
    -740.20 (-2.67%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    587.86
    -19.59 (-3.23%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,471.77
    +66.32 (+0.90%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,476.87
    +91.62 (+0.33%)
     

Edible Packaging Market- Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028F

ReportLinker
·5 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Segmented By Source (Plant and Animal), By Material (Protein, Polysaccharides, Lipid and Others), By End User (Food & Beverages, Pharmaceutical and Others), By Region and Competition.

New York, March 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Edible Packaging Market- Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028F" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06435425/?utm_source=GNW
The Global Edible Packaging Market is projected to grow at an impressive rate through 2028.Edible packaging is a thin coating that can either be used to wrap or coat the product or be removed before eating, to extend the shelf life of eating products and medicines.

According to Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regulations, packaging materials must meet the substance requirements used in safe food products to be "Generally Recognized as Safe".Since edible packaging is frequently created from biomass, such as plants and animals, it is biodegradable.

Film-forming ingredients, plasticizers, and additives are the three primary components of edible packaging or film.To create a film-forming dispersion (FFD) for edible films, water, alcohol, or aqueous alcohol are used as proper solvents.

Proteins, polysaccharides, lipids, and their combinations or mixture, are the primary building blocks of films. Additionally, plasticizers and other helpful additives like antioxidants, vitamins, antimicrobials, essential oils, pigments, and chemical preservatives are used to enhance the protective characteristics of edible film or packaging.
Gas and moisture barrier qualities, moisture adsorption capacity, microbiological stability, adhesion, solubility, cohesion, transparency, and sensory, mechanical, and organoleptic properties are a few of the essential aspects that are assessed.Usually, edible packaging doesn’t change the food’s flavor, aroma, or appearance.

Thanks to recent advancements, the product can now add vitamins, flavoring components, and aroma volatiles to packaged foods.
Substitute for Single-Use Packaging Material
Single-use plastic is among the most significant concerns facing the globe today.Thanks to the speedy development of plastic substitutes, customers are becoming concerned about plastic packaging to an extent, 42% think businesses should emphasize making packaging recyclable, and 21% think that the economy should shift entirely to plastic-free packaging.

To move towards a "circular economy," a system focused on generating economic value by eliminating waste and dependence on finite resources in favor of ongoing usage of materials and resources inside it, the government and the private sector continue to make ambitious pledges.Edible packaging is the substitute for single-use packaging plastic as it will prevent littering of the environment.

This aspect will also play a crucial role in the marketing of the product.
High Demand for Packaged Food and Beverages
The packaged foods sector comprises businesses that pack food for retail sale in various materials, such as plastic, glass, paperboard, and aluminum cans.Savory snacks, sweet treats like chocolate and candies, basics like cereal and oats, packaged meat and seafood, fruits, cheeses, vegetables, and sauces like ketchup are all packaged foods.

Ready-to-eat boxed meals are also included in this category.Edible Plastic that contains protein and carbohydrate molecules makes packaged food good for the health of people while also reducing resource wastage.

Edible packaging containing water is helpful to reduce thrust and can also be used in hunger-reduction.
Growing Technological Advancement for Sustainable Development
The way we work, live, interact with one another, and relate to the outside world, are all being radically altered by technology.New technologies are practically disrupting every industry worldwide at a rate, breadth, and depth that have never been seen before.

Recent technological advancements have the potential to change environmental protection.Technology can be a key factor in separating prosperity from environmental damage at a time when our civilization is facing an unprecedented global warming problem.

Similarly, the development of Edible Packaging material is a boon for technological advancement.

Market Segmentation
Global Edible Packaging market is segmented based on source, material, and End-user.Based on the source, the market is divided into plants and animals.

Based on material, the market is fragmented into proteins, Polysaccharides, lipids, and Others. Based on end users, the market is divided into Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, and Others.
Market players
• Notpla Limited, Coveris holdings, Ecolotec, Lactips, Biome Technologies, Mori (Former Cambridge Crops), Tate & Lyle Plc, JRF Technology, LLC, Tipa Corp, MonoSol LLC are the key players operating in the Global Edible Packaging market.

Report Scope:

In this report, Global Edible Packaging Market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:
• Global Edible Packaging Market, By Source:
o Plant
o Animal
• Global Edible Packaging Market, By Material:
o Protein
o Polysaccharides
o Lipid
o Others
• Global Edible Packaging Market, By End User:
o Food & Beverages
o Pharmaceutical
o Others
• Global Edible Packaging Market, By Region:
o North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
o Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
Taiwan
New Zealand
South Korea
o Europe
Germany
France
United Kingdom
o Middle East & Africa
South Africa
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Turkey
Egypt
Israel

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in Global Edible Packaging Market.

Available Customizations:

With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Company Information

• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06435425/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Look: The Brutal Layoff Email Disney CEO Bob Iger Sent Employees Today

    Disney might be the happiest place on earth, but one thing's for sure -- it isn't so happy there today. CEO Bob Iger sent out an email to Disney employees on March 27 informing them that the layoffs previously announced in February have begin.

  • Could Pioneer Natural Resources Rally Soon?

    In this daily bar chart of PXD, below, I see a downward trend from November. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line shows weakness from June and confirms the price decline. The 12-day price momentum study shows higher lows from December even though prices made lower lows.

  • Schwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low Rates Is Showing Cracks

    (Bloomberg) -- On the surface, Charles Schwab Corp. being swept up in the worst US banking crisis since 2008 makes little sense.Most Read from BloombergSaudi National Bank Chair Resigns After Credit Suisse RemarkBinance and Its CEO Sued by CFTC Over US Regulatory ViolationsFirst Citizens to Buy SVB After Biggest Failure Since 2008Stocks Rise as Banks Sigh in Relief; Bonds Retreat: Markets WrapThe firm, a half-century mainstay in the brokerage industry, isn’t overexposed to crypto like Silvergate

  • The Paper-Thin Steel Needed to Power Electric Cars Is in Short Supply

    U.S. Steel and Cleveland-Cliffs are jockeying with foreign rivals to supply the crucial material for EV motors

  • Gilead Sciences Could Retreat Further From Here

    Biopharmaceutical company Gilead Sciences makes and distributes many drugs but today I am more interested in the position of the charts and indicators. Bottom-line strategy: GILD is a volatile stock that can move up or down quickly depending on the results of any given drug or treatment.

  • Newly fired Fox News producer seeks to recant testimony in $1.6 billion Dominion lawsuit

    A newly fired Fox News producer is seeking to recant testimony she said network lawyers coerced her into providing as Fox defends against Dominion Voting Systems' $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit. Abby Grossberg said Fox's lawyers left her feeling she "had to do everything possible to avoid becoming the 'star witness' for Dominion or else I would be seriously jeopardizing my career at Fox News." The former producer for Maria Bartiromo's Sunday morning show and later Tucker Carlson's prime-time show made the accusation as she filed amended lawsuits in Manhattan federal court and Delaware Superior Court accusing Fox of discrimination, retaliation, sexism and misogyny.

  • Tesla faces new race bias trial from employee who had $137 million verdict cut

    (Reuters) -A trial kicked off in San Francisco federal court on Monday to determine how much money Tesla Inc must pay to a Black elevator operator who a jury determined was subjected to severe racial harassment while working at the electric auto maker's flagship assembly plant. Lawyers for Tesla and plaintiff Owen Diaz began the process of selecting a jury, which included questioning potential jurors about their views on the company and its chief executive, Elon Musk. Last year, a judge slashed the $137 million verdict that the jury awarded in 2021 to Diaz, one of the largest ever in a U.S. workplace discrimination case.

  • New retirement age or higher taxes? The Social Security reform debate could go a few ways.

    U.S. lawmakers are considering changes to entitlement programs in the states, with some saying the country should raise the full retirement age.

  • 2 Semiconductor Stocks Beating Near-Term Uncertainty in Industry

    While secular growth prospects for the Semiconductor - General industry remain bright, cyclical and macroeconomic factors are hurting the near-term outlook. STM and NVDA stand out.

  • The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Shell, BP and TechnipFMC

    Shell, BP and TechnipFMC are included in this Analyst Blog.

  • I'm Retired But Want to Work Still. What Are My Options?

    Retired people need to stay busy and it never hurts to make extra cash, especially when you're on a fixed income. If you're thinking of working while retired, let's go over some of the best part-time jobs for retirees. Here are … Continue reading → The post 9 Best Part-Time Jobs for Retirees appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Analyst: Nike 'failed' at its direct-to-consumer strategy as the footwear industry’s instability continues

    While discounts are music to consumers’ ears, continual promotions only make it harder for companies to later sell those products at a regular price, Powell said.

  • 26 Burger King locations closing in Michigan; 400 workers to be laid off: See list of closures

    A Texas-based franchise owner of more than two dozen Burger King locations in metro Detroit is ceasing operations in Michigan.

  • This Table Explains 2023's IRA Required Minimum Distribution (RMD)

    An individual retirement account, more commonly referred to as an IRA, is a good place to save for your retirement. Once you reach a certain age, though, you'll have to start taking a minimum amount out of your account each … Continue reading → The post IRA Required Minimum Distribution (RMD) Table for 2023 appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • How Much Can a Retired Person Earn Without Paying Taxes?

    Depending on your age, if your income is below a certain threshold, you may not have to pay taxes. Here's what you need to know.

  • AI Stocks To Watch As Big Tech Improves Products With Artificial Intelligence

    When looking for the best AI stocks to buy amid buzz over GPT-4 chatbot technology, identify companies aiming to gain a strategic edge.

  • Can I Retire at 60 With $300,000?

    The short answer to this question is, “Yes, provided you are prepared to accept a modest standard of living.” To get an an idea of what a 60-year-old individual with a $300,000 nest egg faces, our list of factors to check includes … Continue reading → The post Can I Retire at 60 With $300,000? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Alibaba's Jack Ma returns to mainland China

    Alibaba founder Jack Ma has resurfaced in China after months of overseas travel, visiting a school Monday in the city where his company is headquartered and discussed topics such as artificial intelligence.

  • How Big Companies Choose Who Is Laid Off

    In the current economic environment, a final decision can take weeks, according to executives and corporate advisers. With layoffs that target corporate staff, department heads often take the lead and human resources troubleshoots their lists, which can lead to intense debate and multiple rewrites. “There is no good way to do this,” said Gregory DeLapp, a human-resources executive who spent much of his career at the steel and materials manufacturer Carpenter Technology in Pennsylvania, where he helped conduct layoffs.

  • Russian Oil Flows Hold Fast Even as Kremlin Says Output Slashed

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s seaborne crude flows are holding strong, meaning a pledge by the Kremlin to cut the nation's production sharply has yet to feed through into supplies to the international marketplace.Most Read from BloombergSaudi National Bank Chair Resigns After Credit Suisse RemarkBinance and Its CEO Sued by CFTC Over US Regulatory ViolationsFirst Citizens to Buy SVB After Biggest Failure Since 2008Stocks Rise as Banks Sigh in Relief; Bonds Retreat: Markets WrapThe nation’s shipments sl