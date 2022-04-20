U.S. markets closed

Edifier is three-time winner of the iF DESIGN AWARD 2022

·2 min read

RICHMOND, BC, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Edifier is a three-time winner of this year's iF DESIGN AWARD, the world-renowned design prize. The winning products, MC500, MP500+ and MP100 Plus, won in the discipline of Audio and the categories Portable Bluetooth Speaker, Live Streaming Sound Equipment and Microphone respectively. Each year, the world's oldest independent design organization, Hanover-based iF International Forum Design GmbH, organizes the iF DESIGN AWARD.

Edifier MP500+, MC500 and MP100 Plus
Edifier MP500+, MC500 and MP100 Plus

The MC500, MP500+ and MP100 Plus won over the 132-member jury, made up of independent experts from all over the world, with their groundbreaking advancements in consumer technology.

The MC500 – Edifier's first foray into live-streamer accessories –– combines an inbuilt mixer and sound card with a host of features and aesthetically pleasing, robust design.

The MP500+ has a compact and portable design and comes with a diaphragm microphone fitted with a crystal-clear cardioid pickup, three-level reverb control (including dry/wet settings) and built-in headphone output monitors.

The MP100+ is a fashionable Bluetooth speaker developed for young people who like outdoor activities and features an eye-catching style, a durable, lightweight casing and IPX7 water resistance.

The competition was intense: almost 11,000 entries were submitted from 57 countries in hopes of receiving the seal of quality.

More information about MC500, MP500+ and MP100 Plus can be found in the "Winners & Ranking" section on www.ifdesign.com and the brands entry profile at
https://bit.ly/3KM4GVi

About Edifier:

Edifier specializes in the design and manufacture of premium audio solutions that showcase technological innovation and design excellence. Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Beijing, China, Edifier delivers outstanding sound experience through a wide range of audio systems for personal entertainment and professional use. Renowned for its award-winning design philosophy, expertise and innovation in acoustic technology, and superior manufacturing standards, Edifier is one of today's leading innovators of audio electronics.

More information about Edifier is available online at www.edifier.com

About the iF DESIGN AWARD:

Since 1954, the iF DESIGN AWARD has been recognized as an arbiter of quality for excellent design. The iF Design brand is renowned worldwide for outstanding design services, and the iF DESIGN AWARD is one of the most important design prizes in the world. It honors design achievements in all disciplines: product, packaging, communication and service design, architecture and interior architecture as well as professional concept, user experience (UX) and user interface (UI). All award-winning entries are featured on www.ifdesign.com and published in the iF Design App.

Media Contact:

Cedric Liu
Edifier International Limited
zy_liu@edifier.com
+86 (010) 8267 6688 ext 262

(PRNewsfoto/Edifier)
(PRNewsfoto/Edifier)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/edifier-is-three-time-winner-of-the-if-design-award-2022-301528657.html

SOURCE Edifier

