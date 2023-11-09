Edinboro Market will add a cafe and commercial kitchen with move to new location in 2024

EDINBORO — Edinboro Market will double its sales space, open a cafe and provide a commercial kitchen available for rent to the public next year.

Market founders Marti Martz and Curtis Hals are buying a building in Edinboro Borough with four times the space of the current store located at 109 Erie St. since its opening in December 2017. The new location, which won't be disclosed until the sale is finalized, is nearby, Martz said.

A $663,000 Appalachian Regional Commission grant and additional funding from the Erie County Gaming Revenue Authority, the Erie Community Foundation and private investments will fund the market's $1.3 million expansion. The market is a nonprofit incubator selling foods grown or made in the Erie region.

Edinboro Market co-owner Curtis Hals, 57, takes a seat overlooking Erie Street, or Route 6N, in Edinboro on Nov. 2.

The vision: An agri-culinary destination

The new 24-seat cafe will offer meals highlighting local ingredients, baked goods from the market's Boro Sweet Spot, as well as espresso, cappuccinos and other coffee shop favorites.

The cafe will double as a classroom where participants can learn to use a pressure cooker, can fresh fruits and vegetables, make yogurt, and create soups and sauces from fresh leftovers.

The new kitchen, when not in use for the cafe or classes, will be available for rent by the hour to caterers, food truck chefs, and anyone who wants to make jams and jellies, for instance, to sell.

Sauces and spices are displayed for sale at the Edinboro Market.

"Farmers may want to chop produce or make sauces. You need to have a certified kitchen to sell food," Martz said.

The goal is to provide a gathering space focused on fresh foods.

"We're creating a multi-functional community center to bring people together around the foundation of good, healthy foods," Martz said.

Edinboro Market has been that already, hosting a local book club, Sunday gatherings, and college students meeting for coffee and a scone or piece of cheesecake. But the market has had to remove most of its seating to increase its sales space for a growing number of local producers. The shop originally sold foods from 16 farms and other food businesses. It now sells foods from more than 80.

Story continues

Doubled retail space in the new market will accommodate additional producers and allow current producers to sell more.

A section of the Edinboro Market in Edinboro.

"We will be able to sell turkey here. There's not a lot of room here now to stock and sell turkeys year round," said Morgan Gilmore of Steel Toe Farm, on Eureka Road in Franklin Township. The farm currently sells chicken at Edinboro Market.

"I'm super excited about the larger space. I'm very pro local foods," said Gilmore, who also shops at Edinboro Market.

The new location is about 3,500 square feet, compared to the market's current 900 square feet. The new store will have about 1,800 square feet of sales space.

Now open five days a week, on Wednesday through Sunday, the new location will be open at least six days a week with help from nine additional employees, Martz said. Edinboro Market currently employs seven, including Hals and Martz.

Locally-grown vegetables are displayed at the Edinboro Market.

Wares from fresh pasta to beeswax candles

Edinboro Market offers seasonal fruits and produce as well as meat, eggs, milk, cheese, honey, maple syrup, ice cream and sherbet, cider, beans, jams and jellies, rolled oats, pancake mix, soup, tortilla chips, candy and more.

Exotic items include mint ginger ale and, for the family dog, treats of dehydrated chicken feet and necks.

A small selection of meals ready to go is among recently introduced items.

Breads, cookies and other baked goods are provided by Boro Sweet Spot.

There are also food accessories, including shopping bags and handmade cutting boards, as well as earrings, crocheted animals and other gifts.

All of the shop's products are grown or made within a 150-mile radius of Edinboro. Most come from within 35 miles of the market, Martz said. Printed cards posted near each producer's wares profile the business.

"If someone really likes the tomatoes they bought here and wants to buy a bushel, they can go directly to the farm," Martz said.

Edinboro Market partners with Meadville Market House and Core Goods in Oil City to share products between the three stores.

Shoppers at Edinboro Market won't find everything they can buy at a grocery store. And not everything generally stocked is always available.

"We might be out of bacon," Martz said. "We don't have everything all the time. It just doesn't work that way when we're working with two pork farmers."

The goal is to be shoppers' first stop.

"We hope that shoppers start here and get what they can here. All of the money goes to support farmers and the community," Martz said.

The agricultural incubator and how it works

Hals and Martz opened Edinboro Market after years of traveling a circuit of seasonal farm markets to buy local foods. Both business partners and husband and wife, the couple surveyed growers, producers, family and friends before taking the retail plunge. Martz previously worked for Pennsylvania Sea Grant. Hals worked in the restaurant industry and in information technology.

"We knew that we had a strong core group of supporters but weren't sure we'd be able to make this work," Martz said.

Expansion plans are posted at Edinboro Market.

Farms and other local food businesses selling goods at the store get 75% of the proceeds from their sales. The remainder covers market salaries, utilities, rent and other operating expenses.

There are no profits for the store. Hals and Martz operate the store but get only their salaries — and didn't even get those in the store's early months.

"We knew how much we had to sell every day to pay expenses. For some time we didn't even pay ourselves," Martz said.

But market sales have increased every year, even through the height of the pandemic when the shop closed its doors, took orders by phone and handed out purchases through a walk-up window once likely used for ticket sales. A movie theater previously occupied the Erie Street building.

Marti Martz is shown at Edinboro Market. Beside her is an architect's rendering of the new store configuration.

"As an essential business, we could have remained open. But at the time, when we didn't know a lot about COVID, we decided to close to foot traffic when the county went red," Hals said.

Still, the market flourished during the pandemic.

"Sales were up 33% over the previous year," Hals said.

A misconception about the store, Hals said, is that it is a co-op. It's not.

"There are no members. Anyone can shop here," he said.

The expansion timeline and additional plans

Martz and Hals plan to close on the purchase of the new Edinboro Market building soon and to open there by late summer or fall 2024.

But with renovations ahead, fixtures and equipment to be bought, employees to be hired, and much more on the to-do list, there's no firm date for moving and reopening.

"I'd say it will more likely be next fall," Hals said.

In 2017: Edinboro couple opens market for local food producers

Plans for the new location include beefing up the market's educational programs.

Edinboro Market works with the Erie School District to introduce students to agriculture and careers in farming and food production. The hope is that the pilot program will be expanded in time to other Erie County school districts, Martz said.

The market also plans to work with the Center for Regional Agriculture, Food and Transformation, or C.R.A.F.T., program of Pittsburgh's Chatham University to introduce adults to farming, food marketing and more.

"It's a program offered in other parts of the state but not in northwestern Pennsylvania," Martz said.

Contact Valerie Myers at vmyers@timesnews.com.

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: Cafe and commercial kitchen to open at Edinboro Market next in 2024