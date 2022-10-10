U.S. markets open in 6 hours 2 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,642.50
    -10.75 (-0.29%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    29,282.00
    -71.00 (-0.24%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,066.75
    -34.75 (-0.31%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,701.40
    -5.30 (-0.31%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.49
    -0.15 (-0.16%)
     

  • Gold

    1,695.20
    -14.10 (-0.82%)
     

  • Silver

    19.85
    -0.40 (-1.97%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9730
    -0.0012 (-0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8830
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    31.36
    +0.84 (+2.75%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1109
    +0.0011 (+0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    145.2740
    -0.0560 (-0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,430.94
    +10.53 (+0.05%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    443.37
    -11.66 (-2.56%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,964.98
    -26.11 (-0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,116.11
    -195.19 (-0.71%)
     

Edison Energy Acquires Alfa Energy to Help Meet Major Market Demand

·3 min read

The integrated energy and sustainability advisory company significantly expands its geographic footprint to 22 European countries

LONDON and IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading global energy and sustainability advisory firm Edison Energy (DBA in Europe as Altenex Energy) today announced that it has acquired the international energy and sustainability consultancy Alfa Energy Ltd., as part of its ongoing efforts to expand its impact and offerings to clients and partners.

As Edison Energy and Alfa Energy become one global company, its combined experience and expertise, technological capabilities and local market intelligence will allow the advisory firm to help organizations achieve their strategic, financial, and energy and sustainability goals.
As Edison Energy and Alfa Energy become one global company, its combined experience and expertise, technological capabilities and local market intelligence will allow the advisory firm to help organizations achieve their strategic, financial, and energy and sustainability goals.

Decarbonization is a strategy that must be implemented at a global scale.

The two entities are coming together to help the world's largest and middle-market corporate, industrial and institutional clients set and meet robust sustainability commitments and navigate the choices and opportunities that are emerging from the global transition to a net-zero future.

Based in the UK and with a Pan-European presence, Alfa Energy has worked with some of the world's largest organizations to procure and manage their energy as they seek ways to meet their energy, sustainability, and technology needs.

Alfa Energy has been a trusted Edison Energy partner for more than seven years, creating strong relationships among the organizations' leaders and team members through their mutual engagement with clients.

"With more global clients seeking ways to decarbonize their operations, the time is right for Edison Energy to expand its platform across the Atlantic, with service to 22 European countries," said Oded J. Rhone, CEO of Edison Energy. "During this time of turmoil in the energy markets, customers' needs are rapidly evolving. The combined capabilities of Edison and Alfa more fully position us to help our clients set and meet their energy and sustainability commitments in a timely and thorough manner."

As Edison Energy and Alfa Energy become one global company, its combined experience and expertise, technological capabilities and local market intelligence will allow the advisory firm to help organizations achieve their strategic, financial, and energy and sustainability goals.

"Alfa Energy has made a significant service contribution to commercial and industrial clients in the UK and Europe," said Damir Ahmovic, Alfa Energy CEO. "By joining forces with Edison Energy - which has been our long-term partner in the delivery of services to global accounts - that dream is now a reality. A sustainability agenda demands systemic decarbonization. The enhanced deliverables of the combined company will position us to help our clients navigate their way towards a better future.''

"Decarbonization is a strategy that must be implemented at a global scale," said Hannah Badrei, Ph.D., Vice President of Edison's Energy Supply Advisory. "In highly volatile commodity markets, our global clients are seeking integrated energy risk management and procurement solutions that are sustainable and resilient. The integration of our companies will help our clients achieve these goals."

About Edison Energy

Edison Energy LLC (DBA in Europe as Altenex Energy) is a global energy and sustainability advisory firm that helps large corporate, industrial, and institutional clients better navigate the choices, opportunities, and risks that are emerging from the transition to a net-zero future. For more information visit https://www.edisonenergy.com/

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/edison-energy-acquires-alfa-energy-to-help-meet-major-market-demand-301644117.html

SOURCE Edison Energy

Recommended Stories

  • ‘This truck can’t do normal truck things’: YouTube star says towing with Ford’s new electric pickup is a ‘total disaster’ in viral video — but Wall Street still likes these 3 EV stocks

    It may not be practical — at least for now.

  • Stock Market Holidays 2022: Is Wall Street Closed For Columbus Day?

    Take a look at this list of stock market holidays in 2022 to find out whether the market will be open on days like Labor Day, Black Friday, Christmas Eve and more.

  • Cathie Wood Warns of ‘Serious Losses’ in Automobile Debt

    (Bloomberg) -- Cathie Wood flagged the risk of “serious losses” in the trillion-dollar auto debt market, after statistics showed US used vehicle prices decreased in September. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: Putin Calls Security Meeting, Comments on BridgeRussia Races to Reopen Crimea Bridge Damaged in Fiery BlastEight Years of Combat Hardened Ukraine’s Army Into a Fighting ForcePutin Orders Sakhalin-1 Project Transferred to Russian EntityThe Ark Investment Management LLC founder and chi

  • PayPal Sets Social Media Ablaze with Major Change

    PayPal is in trouble. "You are independently responsible for complying with all applicable laws in all of your actions related to your use of PayPal's services, regardless of the purpose of the use," the document, called "Acceptable Use of Policy," said.

  • Is the Stock Market Open Today? Here Are the Hours for Columbus Day 2022.

    Columbus Day arrives this year after investors navigated choppy waters last week. The marked its largest two-day gain since April 2020 on Tuesday, after a weak ISM manufacturing activity report and other economic data suggested the Federal Reserve might ease future interest-rate hikes. This week, investors can expect third-quarter earnings results, the September consumer price index reading, and other macro data to give better clues as to whether the Fed will be able to negotiate a soft landing or plunge the U.S. into a recession.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks With High-Yielding Dividends

    For the retail investor, the only certainty of our current market environment is uncertainty. Volatility is up, and the main indexes are showing deepening losses. As if that wasn't enough, at least one market bull is turning a bit more pessimistic. JPMorgan strategist Marko Kolanovic has been one of the more bullish voices on Wall Street in recent months, but current conditions have him pushing the timeline back. While he still believes that the S&P 500 can hit 4,800, or a 32% gain from current

  • Why Are My Inflation-Protected Bonds Falling When Inflation Is So High?

    You would think this would be TIPS’ time to shine. Instead, the prices of Treasury inflation-protected securities—government bonds that are adjusted to keep up with inflation—have declined this year, even as inflation has soared. The comparable loss for ICE’s index of regular Treasury bonds was 13.5%.

  • One of the most reliable stock market indicators — short-interest ratio — is near a record high, and that’s a bearish omen

    Investors are betting heavily on a decline in stock prices. They're usually right, according to research.

  • China Chip Stocks Tumble as Biden Expands Technology Curbs

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese semiconductor stocks slumped after fresh US curbs on China’s access to American technology added to a disappointing start to the earnings season, stoking concerns that the industry’s downturn is far from over.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: Putin Calls Security Meeting, Comments on BridgeRussia Races to Reopen Crimea Bridge Damaged in Fiery BlastEight Years of Combat Hardened Ukraine’s Army Into a Fighting ForcePutin Orders Sakhalin-1 Project Transferred to Russian

  • Elon Musk's Private Messages with Billionaire Pals

    In Musk v. Twitter, a part of the business life of the richest man in the world is revealed. Private messages exchanged with his inner circle immerse us into his process when he conceives an idea. The messages were released by the Delaware Chancery Court as part of the proceedings between the two parties.

  • Wall Street Is Missing the Risk to Stocks If Inflation Is Beaten

    (Bloomberg) -- The conventional wisdom with stock bulls is that prices will take off when the Federal Reserve wins its fight against inflation. But the end of surging consumer costs could unleash another round of bad news.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: Putin Calls Security Meeting, Comments on BridgeRussia Races to Reopen Crimea Bridge Damaged in Fiery BlastEight Years of Combat Hardened Ukraine’s Army Into a Fighting ForcePutin Orders Sakhalin-1 Project Transferred to Russian EntityA s

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall: What Will Ailing Market Rally Discover On Columbus Day?

    The market rally attempt is reeling, back near bear lows. What will investors discover on Columbus Day?

  • 2 Ultra-High-Yielding Oil Stocks to Buy With $1,000

    There aren't a lot of stocks that have produced the kind of dividend income that MPLX and Petrobras have over the past year.

  • 3 Top Oil Stocks to Buy on OPEC's Latest Move

    Oil prices have bounced around quite a bit this year. Brent oil, the global-pricing benchmark, started 2022 below $80 a barrel before soaring into the $120s following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. With the prospect of higher oil prices, we asked some of our energy contributors what oil stocks they believe are best positioned to capitalize following OPEC's bold move.

  • What Alphabet Inc.'s (NASDAQ:GOOGL) P/E Is Not Telling You

    Alphabet Inc.'s ( NASDAQ:GOOGL ) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 17.9x might make it look like a sell right now...

  • Why I'm Doubling Down On Intel's Dividend

    Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) has been under tremendous pressure this year. Shares of the semiconductor company have tumbled about 50%. While Intel is facing its share of headwinds, I believe better days lie ahead for the tech giant and its big-time dividend.

  • 10 Best Fundamental Stocks To Buy

    In this article, we will take a look at 10 best fundamental stocks to buy. If you want to see some more of the best fundamental stocks to buy, go directly to 5 Best Fundamental Stocks To Buy. A good fundamentals stock is a stock of a company that’s profitable and that has durable competitive […]

  • 5 Top Dividend Stocks I Can't Wait to Buy In October

    Each month I buy several dividend stocks to help build my passive income stream toward my goal of having it eventually offset my expenses. This October, I plan to add to my positions in Blackstone Group (NYSE: BX), Clearway Energy (NYSE: CWEN)(NYSE: CWEN.A), Digital Realty (NYSE: DLR), Realty Income (NYSE: O), and NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE) as more cash flows into my portfolio.

  • 3 Companies That Could Be Worth $1 Trillion by 2030

    The three stocks that stood out to me are Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE: TSM), Disney (NYSE: DIS), and Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE). The company is a third-party manufacturer for chip leaders like Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), and dozens of other companies designing their own chips.

  • Exxon Mobil Is Overheated After Slew of Positive Developments

    Oil prices can be pretty unpredictable, impacting energy stocks