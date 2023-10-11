Is Edison International (EIX) a Fundamentally Strong Company?

ClearBridge Investments, an investment management company, released its “ClearBridge Large Cap Value Strategy” third quarter 2023 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. U.S. equities fell from the first-half highs amid fears of slowing consumer spending and higher interest rates. The strategy performed strongly in this environment outperforming the Russell 1000 Value Index. The strategy benefited from two of the 11 sectors it was invested in during the quarter, on an absolute basis. Overall stock selection and sector allocation contributed to performance on a relative basis. In addition, please check the fund’s top five holdings to know its best picks in 2023.

ClearBridge Large Cap Value Strategy highlighted stocks like Edison International (NYSE:EIX) in the third quarter 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in Rosemead, California, Edison International (NYSE:EIX) generates and distributes electric power. On October 10, 2023, Edison International (NYSE:EIX) stock closed at $63.27 per share. One-month return of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) was -10.56%, and its shares gained 13.88% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Edison International (NYSE:EIX) has a market capitalization of $24.251 billion.

ClearBridge Large Cap Value Strategy made the following comment about Edison International (NYSE:EIX) in its Q3 2023 investor letter:

"Our two utilities Sempra and Edison International (NYSE:EIX) were also negatively impacted by rising rates, although both outperformed the utility benchmark. We maintain a large active overweight to Sempra and added opportunistically to Edison to reflect its strong fundamentals."

Electricity, Electric

eliza-diamond-Iw2oRD2NP2w-unsplash

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 25 hedge fund portfolios held Edison International (NYSE:EIX) at the end of the second quarter, which was 25 in the previous quarter.

We discussed Edison International (NYSE:EIX) in another article and shared the list of top renewable energy companies in the US based on revenue. In addition, please check out our hedge fund investor letters Q3 2023 page for more investor letters from hedge funds and other leading investors.

Story continues

Suggested Articles:

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.