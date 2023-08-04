Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Hasn't Managed To Accelerate Its Returns

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. Although, when we looked at Edison International (NYSE:EIX), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Edison International:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.048 = US$3.4b ÷ (US$80b - US$8.8b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

So, Edison International has an ROCE of 4.8%. In absolute terms, that's a low return but it's around the Electric Utilities industry average of 4.5%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Edison International compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Can We Tell From Edison International's ROCE Trend?

The returns on capital haven't changed much for Edison International in recent years. Over the past five years, ROCE has remained relatively flat at around 4.8% and the business has deployed 48% more capital into its operations. This poor ROCE doesn't inspire confidence right now, and with the increase in capital employed, it's evident that the business isn't deploying the funds into high return investments.

In Conclusion...

As we've seen above, Edison International's returns on capital haven't increased but it is reinvesting in the business. And with the stock having returned a mere 29% in the last five years to shareholders, you could argue that they're aware of these lackluster trends. As a result, if you're hunting for a multi-bagger, we think you'd have more luck elsewhere.

Since virtually every company faces some risks, it's worth knowing what they are, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Edison International (of which 2 don't sit too well with us!) that you should know about.

