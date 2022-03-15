U.S. markets open in 1 hour 31 minutes

Edison Investment Research Limited: MeaTech (MITC) - Initiation: A Meat Revolution

2 min read
LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 15, 2022 / MeaTech 3D (MeaTech) is developing proprietary three-dimensional printing technology to be used in conjunction with its cultured meat process, which will enable the manufacture of premium meat products such as marbled steak. Alternative meat demand is booming and cellular agriculture could represent a new solution to the ever-increasing demand for protein. Cellular meat has the potential to significantly disrupt both meat- and non-meat markets over the next several decades.

Due to MeaTech's start-up nature, financial forecasts cannot be made with any certainty and management does not expect to report positive revenues or profits in the short to medium term. Uncertainty is compounded by regulatory risk, as cultured meat is not yet approved in most jurisdictions. As MeaTech is the first listed cultured meat company, it has no direct peers. Its net cash position was $30.6m at end H121. Given the free cash flow burn was $5.9m during the period, assuming no further acceleration in cash burn would suggest the company has enough cash for the next c 2.5 years. That said, the trend has clearly been an acceleration in cash burn and the intent to start to design and set up a pilot scale cultured chicken fat facility in Belgium during FY22 is likely to cause cash burn to accelerate.

Click here to view the full report or here to sign up to receive research as it is published.

All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website

www.edisongroup.com

About Edison: Edison is a leading research and investor relations consultancy, connecting listed companies to the widest pool of global investors. By focusing on the volume and quality of investors reached - across institutions, family offices, wealth managers and retail investors - Edison can create and gauge intent to purchase, even in the darkest pools of capital, and then make introductions via non-deal roadshows, events or virtual meetings.

Having been the first in-market 17 years ago, Edison now has more than 100 analysts covering every economic sector. Headquartered in London, Edison also has offices in New York, Frankfurt, Amsterdam and Tel Aviv and a presence in Athens, Johannesburg and Sydney.

Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.

Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edison's reports are not solicitations to buy or sell any securities.

For more information, please contact Edison:

Sara Welford +44 203 077 5700 consumer@edisongroup.com

Learn more at www.edisongroup.com and connect with Edison on:

LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/edison-group-/
Twitter www.twitter.com/Edison_Inv_Res
YouTube www.youtube.com/edisonitv

SOURCE: Edison Investment Research Limited



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/693108/Edison-Investment-Research-Limited-MeaTech-MITC--Initiation-A-Meat-Revolution

