U.S. markets close in 4 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,024.87
    +53.60 (+1.35%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,691.69
    +297.44 (+0.92%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,915.43
    +199.35 (+1.70%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,768.62
    +15.99 (+0.91%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.96
    -0.24 (-0.33%)
     

  • Gold

    1,963.30
    -10.20 (-0.52%)
     

  • Silver

    23.43
    +0.01 (+0.06%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0846
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5660
    +0.0020 (+0.06%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2311
    -0.0027 (-0.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.8090
    +1.9340 (+1.48%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,430.75
    +982.37 (+3.58%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    620.33
    +19.36 (+3.22%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,564.27
    +80.02 (+1.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,883.78
    +365.53 (+1.33%)
     

Edison Law Group Launches Free Trademark Promotion for Entrepreneurs

Edison Law Group
·2 min read
Edison Law Group
Edison Law Group

WASHINGTON, D.C, March 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edison Law Group, a leading intellectual property law firm, is offering a new trademark promotion to help entrepreneurs protect their business. Clients who purchase a patent search from the firm will also receive a free trademark.

Starting a business is already a difficult enough task, but the COVID-19 pandemic has added additional challenges for business owners. Many companies have been forced to pivot their strategies in response to the pandemic while others have been struggling to get off the ground. The team at this firm recognized the gravity of the situation and felt compelled to offer their support. To that end, they devised a unique promotional campaign aimed at easing the burden and helping fellow business owners thrive during these trying times.

Trademark registration is an essential step for any business that is looking to protect their intellectual property and prevent others from using a similar name or logo. By offering the promotion, the firm is working to help more entrepreneurs protect their brand and put their business on the path to success.

The mission of Edison Law Group is to aid entrepreneurs in comprehending the different approaches for securing their intellectual property. Those who are interested in learning more about the firm's complimentary trademark promotion are encouraged to reach out to its team via phone or email. The team will gladly assist business owners in initiating the process of safeguarding and protecting their brand.

Edison Law Group has 35 years of patent law experience and helps protect the ideas of hard-working inventors. The firm’s attorneys have a wealth of knowledge in intellectual property law, including patents, trademarks, and copyrights, and are committed to providing high-quality legal services to their clients. Edison Law Group understands the challenges entrepreneurs face and is here to help them to navigate the complex world of intellectual property.

For more information about Edison Law Group, please see its website or contact:

Michael Meyer, Esq. Junior Associate

Edison Law Group

1-800-848-5957

info@edisonlawgroup.com

CONTACT: Michael Meyer, Esq. Junior Associate Edison Law Group 1-800-848-5957 info at edisonlawgroup.com


Recommended Stories

  • Google, Meta, Salesforce, and more get tough on employee evaluations. Here’s how they’re overhauling performance reviews

    Google, Amazon, and Salesforce are among the employers toughening performance reviews to weed out underperformers.

  • JPMorgan's Jamie Dimon to be interviewed under oath in Epstein case

    The deposition is expected in early May, according to Brad Edwards, a lawyer representing women who claim they were sexually abused by Epstein and are suing the largest U.S. bank for allegedly enabling the financier's sex trafficking. JPMorgan declined to comment. Epstein had been a JPMorgan client from 2000 to 2013 - five years after he pleaded guilty to a Florida prostitution charge.

  • Microsoft’s CEO said he ‘never expected’ to land the top job—this is his best piece of career advice

    Nadella also revealed his three top tips for aspiring leaders.

  • Russia Says Crop Titan Cargill Will Stop Exporting Its Grain

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia said top agricultural commodities trader Cargill Inc. will stop exporting its grain, adding to uncertainty over the future of Black Sea crop shipments. Most Read from Bloomberg$52 Billion Chipmaking Plan Is Racing Toward FailureNew Yorkers Are Moving to These Three Florida CitiesFBI Releases Files on Ivana Trump$335,000 Pay for ‘AI Whisperer’ Jobs Appears in Red-Hot MarketUBS Veteran Ermotti Returns to Lead Credit Suisse TakeoverAs the biggest wheat exporter, Russian grain

  • Vanguard: Retirees Can Add at Least $100k to Retirement Savings By Doing This

    Approximately 80% of all Americans aged 60 and older are homeowners, and housing wealth accounts for about 48% of the median wealth of that group. As retirees near large cities, and strong housing markets, start retiring, they realize they can … Continue reading → The post Vanguard Says Retirees Can Add at Least $100k to Retirement Savings By Doing This appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • New retirement age or higher taxes? The Social Security reform debate could go a few ways.

    U.S. lawmakers are considering changes to entitlement programs in the states, with some saying the country should raise the full retirement age.

  • Tesla's Chinese Rival BYD Defers US Debut, Decision Comes Weeks After Reducing Shift Timings At China Plants

    BYD Co., Ltd. (OTC: BYDDF) (OTC: BYDDY) does not propose to foray into the U.S. passenger car market for now, founder Wang Chuanfu said. At a post-earnings briefing on Wednesday, the Chinese Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) rival said that its home market of China has already entered a “full-expansion phase” for new-energy vehicles, Bloomberg reports. The U.S. is the next biggest EV market after China, where a price war has erupted between BYD, Tesla, and other EV makers. Wang does not foresee any impa

  • BYD reports strong sales growth despite Tesla price cuts

    China’s BYD motors posted huge fourth-quarter results.

  • How Bad Is the Binance Suit?

    Binance, the largest global crypto exchange by trading volume, and Chief Executive Changpeng Zhao were reportedly taken off guard by the U.S. Commodities and Futures Trading Commission’s (CFTC) decision to file a civil lawsuit against the company on Monday. The firm, which has for years avoided establishing a permanent headquarters, had been in dialogue with U.S. and other regulators about operating compliantly in the hundred-plus jurisdictions it services. Just last month, Binance Chief Strategy Officer Patrick Hillman told the Wall Street Journal that the exchange had closed “gaps” that formed in its compliance strategy as a result of the exchange’s rapid expansion.

  • What Is the Average Retirement Income?

    Wondering how your retirement savings stack up to other Americans' nest eggs? Or whether your income in your post-work years will be enough to keep you afloat? It's normal to be curious about the average retirement income in the U.S. … Continue reading → The post What Is the Average Retirement Income? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Is Alibaba's US$34 billion stock rally justified? Here's what BofA, Deutsche Bank, Daiwa and Macquarie say about the business makeover

    Investors persevering with Alibaba Group were richly rewarded after the stock logged the biggest gain since November. The market reaction suggests its plan to overhaul the US$257 billion tech empire will bring great benefits to shareholders. The move is expected to unlock values from its assets, most analysts said, while allaying Beijing's concerns over the group's dominance in the local economy. Is the US$32 billion overnight gain in market value in New York, and HK$21 billion (US$2.7 billion)

  • Ryan Cohen’s Grand Plans for GameStop Keep Shrinking

    Videogame retailer, the original meme stock, hits brakes on e-commerce push to refocus on its 4,400 bricks-and-mortar locations.

  • Challenge to Biden ESG investing rule will stay in Texas court

    A federal judge in Texas on Tuesday refused to transfer to another court a lawsuit by Republican states challenging a Biden administration rule allowing socially conscious investing by retirement plans, rejecting claims of "judge shopping." U.S. District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk in Amarillo, Texas, said the Biden administration had provided no evidence that the litigation did not belong in his court or that plaintiffs were attempting to manipulate the process. By suing in Amarillo, the Republican states ensured that the case would be assigned to Kacsmaryk, an appointee of former U.S. President Donald Trump.

  • Should You Delay Social Security During a Down Market or Take It at 62?

    Down markets can present a difficult decision for new retirees. On one hand, withdrawing money from the market during a downturn can lock in investment losses, wreaking havoc on the longevity of their retirement plan. Conversely, avoiding portfolio withdrawals early … Continue reading → The post Should You Delay Social Security During a Down Market or Take It at 62? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Adidas retracts opposition to Black Lives Matter three-stripe design

    (Reuters) -Sportswear maker Adidas AG on Wednesday reversed course 48 hours after asking the U.S. Trademark Office to reject a Black Lives Matter application for a trademark featuring three parallel stripes. "Adidas will withdraw its opposition to the Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation's trademark application as soon as possible," the company said in a statement. Adidas rescinded its opposition without prejudice, which means it could still challenge the trademark on the same grounds in future.

  • IRA vs. 401(k): Which one is better?

    IRA plans are held in high regard, but how do they compare to a 401(k)?

  • As Macy’s CEO Plans to Retire, He Says Know Your Customer and Keep It Simple

    Jeff Gennette has run the department-store chain since 2017 and will be succeeded in February by Bloomingdale’s boss Tony Spring.

  • Splitting Up an Empire: Here Are Alibaba’s Six Main Businesses

    (Bloomberg) -- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. is splitting its $220 billion empire into six business units as part of a massive restructuring that will free up its various divisions to operate with far greater autonomy. Most Read from Bloomberg$52 Billion Chipmaking Plan Is Racing Toward FailureNew Yorkers Are Moving to These Three Florida CitiesFBI Releases Files on Ivana Trump$335,000 Pay for ‘AI Whisperer’ Jobs Appears in Red-Hot MarketUBS Veteran Ermotti Returns to Lead Credit Suisse TakeoverHer

  • What employees say will get them to return the office

    Employees are willing to return to the office to build relationships and collaborate more easily.

  • Pilbara Minerals to Nearly Double Lithium Production by 2025

    (Bloomberg) -- Pilbara Minerals Ltd., one of Australia’s top lithium miners, said it will nearly double production by late 2025 to meet soaring demand for the key electric-vehicle battery metal.Most Read from Bloomberg$52 Billion Chipmaking Plan Is Racing Toward FailureFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpNew Yorkers Are Moving to These Three Florida CitiesUBS Veteran Ermotti Returns to Lead Credit Suisse TakeoverBanks in France Face More Than $1.1 Billion Fines After RaidsThe Perth-based company wi