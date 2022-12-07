U.S. markets open in 2 hours 35 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,929.00
    -16.00 (-0.41%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,549.00
    -84.00 (-0.25%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,494.50
    -71.50 (-0.62%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,808.60
    -5.50 (-0.30%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.35
    +0.10 (+0.13%)
     

  • Gold

    1,784.50
    +2.10 (+0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    22.59
    +0.26 (+1.16%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0495
    +0.0026 (+0.25%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5130
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.51
    +1.76 (+8.48%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2156
    +0.0023 (+0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.6240
    +0.6640 (+0.48%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,808.45
    -169.40 (-1.00%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    394.34
    -7.46 (-1.86%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,520.02
    -1.37 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,686.40
    -199.47 (-0.72%)
     

Edison Partners leads $21 million funding round for clinical trial intelligence disruptor Lokavant

·5 min read

Investment will transform the clinical research industry for smarter and faster trials

PRINCETON, N.J. and NEW YORK, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Edison Partners, a leading growth equity investment firm, today announced it is leading a $21 million investment round in Lokavant, the leading clinical trial intelligence company.

Edison Partners leads $21 million funding round for clinical trial intelligence disruptor Lokavant
Edison Partners leads $21 million funding round for clinical trial intelligence disruptor Lokavant

Lokavant will use the funds to scale its commercial teams, and accelerate feature development for its platform, which provides intelligence for clinical trials from planning to execution. As part of the transaction, Edison's General Partner, Gregg Michaelson, will join Lokavant's board of directors.

Roivant Sciences (Nasdaq: ROIV), which develops transformative medicines and technologies by building agile, focused companies called Vants, will also participate in the investment round. This fundraising round was concluded on the back of triple-digit growth in 2022, as pharmaceutical companies and their contract research organization partners seek new ways of expediting novel therapeutics development.

Lokavant has developed a clinical trial intelligence platform that enables the real-time integration and harmonization of all clinical trial data for study planning and operations. These data are augmented by a market-leading proprietary Lokavant data set of more than 2,000 trials, as well as best-in-class third-party data, to generate predictive insights on trial operations and conduct.

Clinical researchers access the platform via use-case-specific applications, with a product portfolio encompassing data-driven study planning, benchmarking, operational health assessments, risk detection, medical monitoring, and vendor oversight, all incorporating Lokavant's proprietary data set into planning and monitoring.

"Our collaboration with Edison Partners validates Lokavant's mission to make clinical trials smarter using our proprietary data and industry-leading Clinical Trial Intelligence Platform," said Lokavant CEO and co-founder, Rohit Nambisan. "Especially in today's challenging fundraising environment, this milestone is a testament to our platform's ability to address the significant issues present in planning and conducting complex global clinical trials. With significant growth in 2022, we are excited to expand our data ecosystem and accelerate our go-to-market strategy, partnering with best-in-class pharmaceutical and biotechnology organizations on their most pressing study planning and execution challenges."

Lokavant was incubated by Roivant Health and piloted with numerous Roivant biotech "Vants" as customers. "We're excited to work with Edison to help support Lokavant in its next phase of growth," said Alex Gasner, EVP of Roivant Health. "At Roivant, we believe all clinical trial decisions, from study planning to execution, must be supported by high-quality, consistent data. This round of financing will support Lokavant's mission to reduce the time and cost of drug development by using data in every aspect of clinical decision-making."

"Edison Partners' previous successes investing in real-world data and evidence platforms along with our experience in PharmaTech led us to seek out a clinical trial solution that helps to improve outcomes, reduce cost, and take patient satisfaction to the next level. It became clear that the Lokavant solution would provide us with an opportunity to replicate that success," said Edison's General Partner, Gregg Michaelson. "We believe Lokavant's best-in-class product and data platform, combined with Edison's investment and operating expertise, will result in a leading clinical trial intelligence business very quickly. It's far more than just a first-mover advantage; it's truly differentiated technology along with Rohit's strong leadership and domain expertise that's going to make Lokavant a winner."

About Edison Partners
Edison Partners is a leading growth equity firm providing the financial and intellectual capital that CEOs and their executive teams need to grow and scale their companies. The firm's team brings more than 275 years of combined investing, operating and sector experience to each investment, accessible via the Edison Edge value creation platform, which is tailored to each business' strategy, stage and operating needs. Edison targets high-growth financial technology, healthcare IT and vertical SaaS and marketplace companies located outside Silicon Valley with $10 million to $30 million in revenue. Investments also include buyouts, recapitalizations, spinouts, and secondary stock purchases. Edison's active portfolio has created aggregated market value exceeding $10 billion. Edison Partners manages $1.6 billion in assets as of September 30, 2022. For more information on Edison Partners, please visit edisonpartners.com and follow on LinkedIn.

About Lokavant
Lokavant is a clinical intelligence platform that improves the time, cost, and quality of trial planning and execution through data-driven analytics applications. Lokavant's platform aggregates and integrates real-time data from disparate trial data sources, and powers advanced analytics enabled by its compendium of proprietary trial data. The suite of applications built on the platform allows study teams to proactively plan and manage their studies and surface insights, driving efficiencies in all scientific and operational use cases. Email contact@lokavant.com to learn more or visit www.lokavant.com.

About Roivant
Roivant's mission is to improve the delivery of healthcare to patients by treating every inefficiency as an opportunity. Roivant develops transformative medicines faster by building technologies and developing talent in creative ways, leveraging the Roivant platform to launch Vants – nimble and focused bio-pharmaceutical and health technology companies. For more information, please visit www.roivant.com.

Media Contact:
Katie Morales
Bospar for Edison Partners
prforedison@bospar.com

Media Contact:
press@lokavant.com

(PRNewsfoto/Lokavant)
(PRNewsfoto/Lokavant)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/edison-partners-leads-21-million-funding-round-for-clinical-trial-intelligence-disruptor-lokavant-301696143.html

SOURCE Lokavant

Recommended Stories

  • Why Bank of America Stock Was Falling Today

    Shares of Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) were down on Tuesday, falling as much as 6% during the trading day. As of 2:45 p.m. ET, Bank of America was down 5.5%, trading at $32.58. The major indexes were all down on Tuesday, led by the Nasdaq Composite, which was down 258 points, or 2.3%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 498 points, or 1.5%, and the S&P 500 was off 77 points, or 1.9%, as of 2:45 p.m. ET.

  • "Big Short" Michael Burry Makes a Surprising Decision

    The 2008 financial crisis, one of the biggest financial debacles in history, made Michael Burry a legend. It made him one of the examples to follow in defiance of standard practices in financial circles.

  • Why Warren Buffett's 1999 Warning Still Applies Today

    Warren Buffett arrived in Sun Valley, Idaho, with an unpopular warning — one the visionaries in the room were in no mood to hear. The tech leaders gathered there were bent on changing the world and had already made fortunes doing it. And in a year where some tech stocks were surging as much as 27-fold, many were sitting on investments with sky-high valuations that they felt just fine about. Don’t Miss: The Company Solving Traffic and Climate Change Together There were polite nods as Buffett took

  • EV Roundup: November Deliveries of NIO, LI & XPEV Grab Limelight

    While NIO and Li Auto (LI) hit monthly-record deliveries in November, XPeng (XPEV) sees a sharp fall in deliveries on a yearly basis.

  • The crypto billionaire who helped expose SBF’s insolvency calls him ‘one of the greatest fraudsters in history’ and accuses media and thought leaders of being manipulated

    Binance CEO CZ is speaking out against SBF after FTX’s collapse and arguing he had nothing to do with his rival’s downfall.

  • 8 Stocks You'll Wish You Own When The Recession Hits

    Recessions aren't fun to live through. But if you're prepared, they don't have to be painful for your portfolio, either.

  • Knockoff Lotions, Weight Loss Drugs, Chinese News Sites: Inside Alameda’s Investment Portfolio

    The FTX-linked trading firm made a number of unorthodox investments in the months leading up to its stunning collapse.

  • Get Ready for the Next Bull Market: 3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy Before the End of 2022

    The idea of a bull market may seem far away right now. It tells us bear markets don't last forever and bull markets have always followed. Right now, one of the best things you can do is prepare for that bull market.

  • Market Rally Wipes Out Powell Gains As Apple, Exxon Skid; What To Do Now

    The market rally has erased all the gains from Fed chief Jerome Powell's Nov. 30 speech. Apple and Exxon undercut key levels. Here's what to do now.

  • Why Chevron, Exxon, and Kinder Morgan All Fell Today

    Shares of major oil stocks, including diversified majors Chevron (NYSE: CVX), ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM), and pipeline giant Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) all fell on Tuesday, declining 2.4%, 3%, and 2.6%, respectively, as of 2:41 p.m. ET. The entire market was down today, as recession fears appeared to loom over most stocks. A recession of course wouldn't be good for any commodity, oil and gas included.

  • GE buys out entire New York Times in first-ever advertising takeover, promoting new businesses

    General Electric, whose spinoff of its health care and energy companies will leave Evendale-based GE Aerospace as the sole company, bought out every single print add in the New York Times for the first time in the newspaper's history.

  • Want $3,000 in Dividend Income Next Year? Invest $50,000 in These 2 Stocks

    Investors looking to boost their income often turn to high-yielding dividend stocks. If they invest in quality stocks, they can generate recurring revenue. If they invest in quality stocks that are currently trading at depressed valuations related to the bear market, they can also benefit from the stock price appreciation that is likely to occur going forward.

  • Carnival Stock Is Down 54% -- 2 Reasons to Avoid It Like the Plague

    Down 54% year to date, Carnival (NYSE: CCL) stock has dropped substantially in 2022. And while that might garner the attention of bargain-hungry investors, it may pay to look before you leap at the shares.

  • 12 Very High-Yield Dividend Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss 12 very high-yield dividend stocks to buy now. You can skip our detailed analysis of high-dividend stocks and their performance, and go directly to read 5 Very High-Yield Dividend Stocks To Buy Now. The soaring inflation and consistent interest rates hike have analysts worried about a full-blown recession in the […]

  • Apollo, Pimco in Pact to Prevent Creditor Brawl Over Carvana

    (Bloomberg) -- Some of Carvana Co.’s largest creditors including Apollo Global Management Inc. and Pacific Investment Management Co. have signed a pact that binds them to act together in negotiations with the company, a move meant to prevent the kind of nasty creditor fights that have complicated other debt restructurings in recent years.Most Read from BloombergTrump Companies Are Convicted in NY Criminal Tax Fraud Trial‘Huge, Missing and Growing:’ $65 Trillion in Dollar Debt Sparks ConcernEx-De

  • China Reopening Rally Wobbles as Growth Concerns Weigh on Stocks

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese stocks listed in Hong Kong suffered a late-day rout, as investors judged that the path to a reopening will be rocky and the prospects for an economic recovery uncertain.Most Read from BloombergTrump Companies Are Convicted in NY Criminal Tax Fraud Trial‘Huge, Missing and Growing:’ $65 Trillion in Dollar Debt Sparks ConcernEx-Deutsche Bank Trader Builds $6 Billion Fortune on Trading BoomWorld Economy Heads for One of Its Worst Years in Three DecadesApple Scales Back Self-Dr

  • Credit Suisse Offers Higher Rates to Rebuild Depleted Assets

    (Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG bankers are trying to entice rich clients with higher-yield notes and bonus deposit rates in a bid to quickly recoup as much as possible of the almost $90 billion recently pulled from the bank.Most Read from BloombergTrump Companies Are Convicted in NY Criminal Tax Fraud Trial‘Huge, Missing and Growing:’ $65 Trillion in Dollar Debt Sparks ConcernEx-Deutsche Bank Trader Builds $6 Billion Fortune on Trading BoomWorld Economy Heads for One of Its Worst Years in

  • These 3 Stocks Escaped Tuesday's Market Downdraft

    Even a dour outlook for the broader stock market couldn't outweigh good news for these companies.

  • 12 Best Undervalued Energy Stocks to Buy

    In this article, we will discuss the 12 best undervalued energy stocks to buy. If you want to explore similar stocks, you can also take a look at 5 Best Undervalued Energy Stocks to Buy. 2022 has been the year for energy stocks. While all sectors of the economy fluctuated, the energy sector remained relatively […]

  • Blackstone's credit fund reaches withdrawal limit

    Blackstone Inc said redemptions from its $50 billion non-traded business development company reached its pre-set limit for the first time but investors were still allowed to cash out on their investments. This is the first time redemption requests had reached the pre-set limit of 5% since Blackstone launched the product in January last year. It also comes after Blackstone announced last Thursday that it would curb withdrawals from its $69 billion unlisted real estate income trust (REIT) following a surge in redemption requests.