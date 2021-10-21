EDISON Publishes Healthcare QuickView on Cannabics Pharmaceuticals: CNBX

U.S. markets open in 38 minutes

TEL AVIV, Israel and BETHESDA, Md., Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTC: CNBX), a global leader in the development of cancer related cannabinoid-based medicine, announced today that EDISON Group issued a Healthcare QuickView publication on the company prepared by Analyst Will Manuel.

The publication details Company's plans for Phase I/II(a) clinical studies for its colorectal cancer treatment drug candidate RCC-33, as well as other recent updates on company's activities.

To read the EDISON Group QuickView please click here.

Read more:

Recent expansion of Company's IP Portfolio with filing of 2 new Provisional Patents; Recent expansion of Cannabics Pharmaceuticals' Board of Advisors to include: Prof. Caroline Robert (MD, Ph.D.), a Melanoma expert, and, Dr. Sigal Tavor (MD), a Hematology expert, along with Prof. Amos Toren (MD), Prof. Zamir Halpern (MD), Prof. Noam Shomron (Ph.D.), Dr. Erez Scapa (MD), Dr. Dana Ben-Ami Shor (MD), Dr. Sigalit Arieli-Portnoy (Ph.D.) and Dr. Tal Mofkadi (Ph.D.); Recent expansion of Cannabics Pharmaceuticals' Board of Directors to include: Dr. Inbar Maymon-Pomeranchik (Ph.D.), and Dr. Gil Feiler (Ph.D.) as Independent Directors.

About Cannabics Pharmaceuticals:

Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCQB: CNBX) is a U.S. public company and a global leader in the development of cancer related cannabinoid-based medicine. The Company's R&D is based in Israel, where it is licensed by the Ministry of Health to conduct scientific and clinical research on cannabinoid formulations and cancer. For more information, please visit www.cannabics.com. For the latest updates on Cannabics Pharmaceuticals follow the Company on Twitter @Cannabics, Facebook @CannabicsPharmaceuticals, LinkedIn, and on Instagram @Cannabics_Pharmaceuticals.

Disclaimer:

Certain statements contained in this release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other U.S. Federal securities laws. Such statements include but are not limited to statements identified by words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "targets," "projects" and similar expressions. The statements in this release are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of our Company's management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ from those outlined in the forward-looking statements. Numerous factors could cause or contribute to such differences, including, but not limited to, results of clinical trials and other studies, the challenges inherent in new product development initiatives, the effect of any competitive products, our ability to license and protect our intellectual property, our ability to raise additional capital in the future that is necessary to maintain our business, changes in government policy and regulation, potential litigation by or against us, any governmental review of our products or practices, as well as other risks discussed from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission including, without limitation, our latest 10-Q Report filed July 14th, 2021. We undertake no duty to update any forward-looking statement or any information contained in this press release or other public disclosures at any time. Finally, the investing public is reminded that the only announcements or information about Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Inc., which are condoned by the Company, must emanate from the Company itself and bear our name as its source.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1664330/Cannabics_Pharmaceuticals_Logo.jpg

For more information about Cannabics:
Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Inc.
+1 (877) 424-2429
info@cannabics.com
https://www.cannabics.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/edison-publishes-healthcare-quickview-on-cannabics-pharmaceuticals-cnbx-301405711.html

SOURCE Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Inc.

