eDist Celebrates 50 Years as a Leading Distributor of Voice Automation Solutions

Speech Recognition PaaS Tech Expert, eDist Turns 50!

BONITA SPRINGS, FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 28, 2023 / eDist, a renowned distributor of Nuance® Dragon® Speech Recognition software and hardware, Philips®, and Olympus dictation solutions, proudly marks its 50th anniversary this month. This remarkable milestone highlights the resilience, perseverance, and vision of the company's founders, leaders, and dedicated employees.

eDist, Friday, April 28, 2023, Press release picture

Established in 1973 as Eastern Electronics, eDist began as a modest storefront in Queens, New York, specializing in business and telecommunications equipment distribution. The company expanded its presence across the United States, opening offices in New Jersey, California, Illinois, South Carolina, and Nevada. In 1999, eDist acquired SRT, becoming North America's exclusive value-added distributor of Nuance® Dragon®.

In 2003, eDist rebranded to better reflect its modern e-commerce support and eliminate geographic confusion. Today, the company is headquartered in picturesque Bonita Springs, Florida, with a sales and operations center in Upper Saddle River, New Jersey, and a Canadian division founded in 2009.

eDist pioneered the transition to cloud technology in 2016 by developing dictation.cloud, a leading Platform as a Service (PaaS) specializing in speech automation needs. This innovation enabled Dragon Medical One software as a service (SaaS) to be marketed through a network of value-added resellers (VARs) to hundreds of thousands of independent medical practices.

In 2022, eDist acquired Accelerated Workflow Solutions (The Dragon People) to enhance its expertise in support, training, and project management for Nuance software solutions. As an exclusive International Nuance Authorized Sales Agent and the leading independent implementation team for deploying Nuance solutions, The Dragon People enable eDist to empower other VARs for comparable customer success.

Next year, eDist plans to launch the next generation of its PaaS, facilitating unmatched sales and marketing for any product, subscription, or service, as well as upcoming Nuance releases such as Dragon Ambient Experience (DAX).

Story continues

eDist stands today as a leading multi-national organization and the world's premier wholesale distributor of voice automation solutions, state-of-the-art technical support, logistics, next-level marketing services, and the epitome of a Value-Added Distributor. Remaining privately held and self-funded, eDist is dedicated to further investing in its growth. The company's purpose is embodied in three simple words: Saving. People. Time.

For more information about eDist and its exclusive reseller program, please visit www.edist.com or contact the company directly to start earning recurring revenue today.

About eDist:

eDist is a leading multi-national organization and the world's top wholesale distributor of voice automation solutions, providing state-of-the-art technical support, logistics, and next-level marketing services, and exemplifying the concept of a Value-Added Distributor. With a focus on Saving People Time, eDist is dedicated to helping businesses succeed and grow.

Media Contact: Elisabeth Marrone I marketing@lwmarketing.com

Contact Information

Elisabeth Marrone

Media Contact

marketing@lwmarketing.com

800-962-7566

SOURCE: eDist

.





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/751922/eDist-Celebrates-50-Years-as-a-Leading-Distributor-of-Voice-Automation-Solutions



