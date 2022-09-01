An edit button is coming to Twitter: Social media platform to roll out tool to paid users

Twitter announced Thursday it is testing what is perhaps its most anticipated feature: an edit button.

The social media platform said it would begin testing an “Edit Tweet” feature internally, before rolling it out in the coming weeks for users of Twitter’s paid version, Twitter Blue, which costs $4.99 per month in the U.S.

“Since this is our most requested feature to date, we want to make sure we get it right,” Lauren Alexander, a Twitter spokesperson, wrote in an email to USA TODAY. “From testing, we hope to quickly understand how this new feature is being used and its impact on the way people read and write Tweets.”

Twitter hopes the edit function will ease the pressure of tweeting, especially for users who don’t tweet as often, according to Jay Sullivan, Twitter’s general manager of consumer and revenue product.

4/ Edit Tweet goes beyond fixing typos. It takes some of the pressure off Tweeting, especially for people who don’t Tweet as often. This is one of many features we’re exploring to help people join the global conversation on their own terms. — Jay Sullivan (@jaysullivan) September 1, 2022

Although the feature will only be available to Twitter Blue subscribers in its initial rollout, all Twitter users will be able to see if a tweet has been edited, according to Twitter’s announcement.

Who is Mary Peltola? The Democrat defeated Sarah Palin in Alaska's special election

How Twitter edit button will work

Users can edit their tweet a number of times within a 30-minute window after it is first posted. Tweets that have been edited will be easily identified by an icon, timestamp and label, Twitter said. Tapping the label will allow users to see previous versions of the tweet.

Twitter announced the roll out of an "Edit Tweet" feature Thursday.

Twitter said the time limit and version history components were critical to “help protect the integrity of the conversation and create a publicly accessible record of what was said.”

Story continues

The company said it would track any “misuse” of the feature in its rollout.

The highly-requested edit feature saw increased buzz amid Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s doomed deal to acquire Twitter. He had been an advocate for an edit function.

Twitter first announced the feature was forthcoming in April.

Musk-Twitter battle: Elon Musk unloads almost $7 billion in Tesla stock as he prepares for Twitter court battle

Trump's Truth Social: Twitter competitor not approved for Google Play store over content moderation concerns

Contributing: Terry Collins, USA TODAY

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Twitter edit button coming to Twitter Blue