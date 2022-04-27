Editas Medicine to Host Conference Call Discussing First Quarter 2022 Results and Corporate Update

U.S. markets open in 2 hours 16 minutes

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Editas Medicine, Inc. (Nasdaq: EDIT), a leading genome editing company, today announced that it will host a conference call and webcast on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at 8:00 a.m. ET to provide a corporate update and results for the first quarter of 2022.

To access the conference call:

  • U.S. callers should dial 877-407-0989 and international callers should dial 201-389-0921 approximately five minutes before the call begins.

  • Participants should ask to be connected to the Editas Medicine earnings conference call.

A live webcast and replay of the conference call can also be accessed in the Investors section of the Editas Medicine website at https://www.editasmedicine.com/.

About Editas Medicine
As a leading genome editing company, Editas Medicine is focused on translating the power and potential of the CRISPR/Cas9 and CRISPR/Cas12a genome editing systems into a robust pipeline of treatments for people living with serious diseases around the world. Editas Medicine aims to discover, develop, manufacture, and commercialize transformative, durable, precision genomic medicines for a broad class of diseases. For the latest information and scientific presentations, please visit www.editasmedicine.com.

Media Contact:
Cristi Barnett
(617) 401-0113
cristi.barnett@editasmed.com

Investor Contact:
Ron Moldaver
(617) 401-9052
ir@editasmed.com


