Editas Medicine to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Editas Medicine, Inc. (Nasdaq: EDIT), a leading genome editing company, today announced that management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:



Wells Fargo 2021 Virtual Healthcare Conference

Fireside Chat (Virtual)

Date: Friday, September 10, 2021

Time: 8:00 a.m. ET

Morgan Stanley 19th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Fireside Chat (Virtual)

Date: Tuesday, September 14, 2021

Time: 9:30 a.m. ET

The events will be webcast live and can be accessed on the Editas Medicine website in the Investors section. Archived recordings will be available for approximately 30 days following the events.

About Editas Medicine

As a leading genome editing company, Editas Medicine is focused on translating the power and potential of the CRISPR/Cas9 and CRISPR/Cas12a (also known as Cpf1) genome editing systems into a robust pipeline of treatments for people living with serious diseases around the world. Editas Medicine aims to discover, develop, manufacture, and commercialize transformative, durable, precision genomic medicines for a broad class of diseases. For the latest information and scientific presentations, please visit www.editasmedicine.com.

