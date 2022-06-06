U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,121.43
    +12.89 (+0.31%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,915.78
    +16.08 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,061.37
    +48.64 (+0.40%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,889.89
    +6.83 (+0.36%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    119.44
    +0.57 (+0.48%)
     

  • Gold

    1,844.10
    -6.10 (-0.33%)
     

  • Silver

    22.09
    +0.18 (+0.83%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0697
    -0.0023 (-0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0380
    +0.0810 (+2.74%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2531
    +0.0038 (+0.30%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.8510
    +0.9910 (+0.76%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    31,459.04
    +1,552.48 (+5.19%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    677.20
    -0.36 (-0.05%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,608.22
    +75.27 (+1.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,915.89
    +154.32 (+0.56%)
     

Editas Medicine Reports Inducement Grants to New Chief Executive Officer

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Editas Medicine, Inc.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • EDIT
    Watchlist
Editas Medicine, Inc.
Editas Medicine, Inc.

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Editas Medicine, Inc. (Nasdaq: EDIT), a leading genome editing company, today announced the grant of inducement awards to the Company’s newly appointed President and Chief Executive Officer, Gilmore O’Neill, M.B., M.M.Sc. As previously announced, Dr. O’Neill joined the Company on June 1, 2022, in his new role. In connection with Dr. Gilmore’s appointment, the Editas Medicine Board of Directors approved a stock option grant to Dr. O’Neill as an inducement material to Dr. O’Neill entering into employment with Editas Medicine in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4). The stock option provides for the purchase of up to 950,209 shares of Editas Medicine common stock at a price of $11.54 per share, the closing price per share of Editas Medicine common stock as reported by Nasdaq on the date of grant, and vests over four years, with 25 percent of the shares vesting on the first anniversary of Dr. O’Neill’s employment start date, and the remainder vesting ratably at the end of each subsequent month thereafter, subject to Dr. O’Neill’s continued service relationship with Editas Medicine through the applicable vesting dates. 

About Editas Medicine
As a leading genome editing company, Editas Medicine is focused on translating the power and potential of the CRISPR/Cas9 and CRISPR/Cas12a (also known as Cpf1) genome editing systems into a robust pipeline of treatments for people living with serious diseases around the world. Editas Medicine aims to discover, develop, manufacture, and commercialize transformative, durable, precision genomic medicines for a broad class of diseases. Editas Medicine is the exclusive licensee of Harvard and Broad Institute’s Cas9 patent estates and Broad Institute’s Cas12a patent estate for human medicines. For the latest information and scientific presentations, please visit www.editasmedicine.com.

CONTACT: Contacts: Media Cristi Barnett (617) 401-0113 cristi.barnett@editasmed.com Investors Ron Moldaver (617) 401-9052 ir@editasmed.com


Recommended Stories

  • Recession fears ‘are way overblown’: Market strategist

    Heritage Capital President Paul Schatz and Simplify ETF CEO Paul Kim join Yahoo Finance Live to examine market volatility ahead of economic data, inflation, recession concerns, the Fed's interest rate hike cycle, and the effect of rising oil prices.

  • Analysts Expect Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) To Breakeven Soon

    We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Novavax, Inc.'s ( NASDAQ:NVAX ) business as it appears the company may be...

  • Here's the Next Stock-Split Stock to Buy After Amazon

    If you were hoping to buy shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) before the company's 20-for-1 stock split, you're too late. Of course, it's not too late to still invest in Amazon. Here's the next stock-split stock to buy after Amazon.

  • Seeking at Least 10% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    A falling market trend, a rally at the end of May, and now a volatile week to start off the month of June. Just what is the market up to, and how can we make sense of it? Those are the questions that Morgan Stanley strategist Mike Wilson tries to tackle in a recent note. The well-known analyst is one of the Street’s highest-profile bears right now, although he does see gains coming in the short term. Wilson quantifies those gains with a prediction of 4,250 to 4,300 in the S&P 500’s current rally

  • Amazon’s latest 20-for-1 stock split takes effect

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss how Amazon is the latest tech company to undergo a stock split.

  • 3 No-Brainer Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy in June

    These passive income powerhouses, with yields ranging from 8.2% to 13.2%, are ripe for the picking by opportunistic investors.

  • Why Alibaba, JD.com, and Pinduoduo Shares Surged Higher Today

    Good news on the regulatory front with regard to other Chinese companies lifted these e-commerce stocks.

  • After stock splits for Alphabet and Amazon, here’s who might be next

    Stock splits typically have led to oversized returns, says Bank of America.

  • 5 Growth Stocks That Can Build Generational Wealth by 2040

    These innovative growth stocks have the potential to lead investors to financial independence in less than two decades.

  • 1 Electric Vehicle Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 With Serious Red Flags

    In short, Ford stock's 33% year-to-date drop offers an attractive buying opportunity for long-term investors. Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ: RIDE) has been struggling for a year now, after being the target of a short-seller. In 2021, Lordstown's number of outstanding shares already rose by 28 million, to 196.4 million.

  • Amazon rises after 20-for-1 stock split, Howard Schultz to stay with Starbucks until March 2023

    Yahoo Finance Live breaks down the news surrounding several trending stocks, including Keurig Dr. Pepper's addition to the S&P 500, replacing Under Armour in the index.

  • 3 Beaten-Down Dividend Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in June

    A decent dividend plus a bargain price adds up to an incredible opportunity for investors to consider.

  • Amazon Stock Split: What the Chart Says After Its 20-for-1 Split

    Shares of Amazon have spent most of the year down in the dumps, as it suffered a peak-to-trough decline of 46%. Amid the stretch, Amazon stock has rallied more than 25%. Now with a new catalyst in play and a renewed bid in tech stocks — for now — let's look at Amazon stock after its 20-for-1 stock split.

  • How Much Of Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP) Do Insiders Own?

    Every investor in Solid Power, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SLDP ) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups...

  • Amazon stock pops first day of trading on 20-for-1 split basis

    Amazon's (AMZN) stock popped more than 4% during its first day of trading since splitting its shares 20-for-1.

  • Genius Ways to Invest $200K and Turn It Into $1 Million

    If you're ready to invest $200,000 (or something close to it) with the goal of turning it into $1 million, this article will help you understand your options and focus your investment strategy. If you're not sure what you should do, … Continue reading → The post How to Invest $200K and Turn It Into $1 Million appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 10 Best CBD Stocks To Invest In

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best CBD stocks to invest in. You can skip our detailed analysis of these stocks and the current market situation, and go directly to 5 Best CBD Stocks To Invest In. With the growing acceptance of cannabis among global consumers and their elected representatives, the CBD market has […]

  • 10 Best Up and Coming Stocks To Invest In

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best up and coming stocks to invest in. You can skip our detailed analysis of these stocks and the current market situation, and go directly to 5 Best Up and Coming Stocks To Invest In. With the first half of the year nearly in the books, investors on […]

  • Kinder Morgan Stock: Bull vs. Bear

    Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) pays a big-time dividend that yields over 5.5%. That makes it attractive to investors seeking an above-average passive income stream. However, before investors go out and buy shares of Kinder Morgan, they should know the arguments for and against an investment.

  • The Top Fintech Stocks to Buy With $100

    A handful of fintech names are priced far more affordably, giving you a chance to own a meaningful number of shares without breaking the bank. Marqeta (NASDAQ: MQ) isn't a household name, but there's a good chance you or someone in your household has benefited from the company's product, perhaps without even knowing it. Simply put, Marqeta provides software that allows retailers to offer customized credit card accounts to consumers and corporate clients.